AVFC (Aston Villa) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction AVFC 60 % Chance of Winning TOT 40 % Bet Now! Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are set to battle it out at Villa Park on Saturday with European spots in play. Tottenham Hotspur currently sits in the 6th spot in the Premier League table with 57 points having played 35 games. Aston Villa sits in the 8th spot with 54 points having also played 35 games. A win for Villa will take them level on points with Spurs and give them a fair shot at one of the Europa League spots. Aston Villa suffered their 2nd consecutive loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux last Saturday. The result which was a shock to many ensured Wolves their survival status for next season’s Premier League. Aston Villa was rocked earlier in the game as Toti Gomes rose highest to head Wolves ahead in the 9th minute. Buendia's shot looked certain to find the back of the net and level things for Villa but Jose Sa made a fantastic save to keep Wolves in the lead. Villa looked the more dominant team in the latter stages of the game. They had multiple chances to equalise with the likes of Ollie Watkins heading a free header straight into the goalkeepers’ hands. Tyrone Mings had a golden opportunity to level things later on for Villa but his shot from point-blank range went well over the bar. Villa will have to be more clinical in front of goal against Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs registered their first victory in 4 games after they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Crystal Palace came into this game on the back of a good run of results. Spurs on the other hand were a team that needed to turn a corner after they were beaten and bruised in their last couple of games. Palace had the best opening chance after Andersen’s header from a corner nearly fell to Marc Guehi. Hojbjerg and Olise’s tame shots both failed to work the goalkeepers. The deadlock was finally broken in the added time of the first half as Harry Kane rose fantastically to head home Pedro Porro’s cross. Palace in the 2nd half failed to break the Spurs’ resilience and defensive line. Tottenham Hotspur held on to gain a much-needed win and lift some pressure.

On this page Facts

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

Aston Villa Player List

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Our Prediction Facts The last time Aston Villa won a home against Tottenham Hotspur was way back in 2008.

Last season Tottenham Hotspur did the double over Aston Villa winning 2-1 at home and 4-0 away.

Aston Villa have currently won their last 5 home games in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand have not won any of their last 8 away matches in the Premier League.

Aston Villa have scored in 15 of their 17 home matches in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham Hotspur hasn't scored in just 2 of their 17 away matches in the Premier League this season.

Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's top scorer with 14 goals and also leads their assist charts with 6.

Harry Kane has scored 26 times for Tottenham Hotspur and is their top scorer.

Tottenham Hotspur have scored at least one goal in 9 consecutive matches.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Villa beat Spurs 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have won on their last 7 visits to Villa Park. Harry Kane and co have a very good record at Villa’s ground having scored at least 2 goals in each of those 7 games.

Earlier this season Aston Villa beat Tottenham on the road, if Villa manages to do the double over Spurs by beating them at home, it will be the first time they have afflicted them with two defeats in a season since 1995-96.

Aston Villa haven’t won in 11 games against Spurs at Villa Park, each of Villa’s last seven wins has all come at Tottenham Hotspurs’ grounds.

The Spurs have to date shipped in 35 away goals this season. 19 of those 35 goals they have conceded in their last six games.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

Spurs have quite a superior head-to-head record against Aston Villa when they have faced off in recent times. In the last 27 games between these two sides, Spurs have won 18 games; 4 games have ended in a draw with Villa winning only 5 times. Spurs have also been utterly dominant and have a good track record at Villa Park off late as well.

Aston Villa have won each of their last five games at Villa Park. Villa’s dominance at home sees them collect 1.88 points per game on average. They have won 10 games, drawn 2 and lost 5 at home this season. Villa last lost a game at Villa Park on February 18th to Arsenal. The Spurs have been poor away from home this season. Tottenham Hotspur has a 29%-win rate on the road in the Premier League. Spurs have won 5, drawn 5 and lost 7 games this season. In their last five games on the road, Spurs have lost three and drawn two.

Aston Villa go into this game with a superior chance of winning. Their impeccable home form topped with the cohesiveness of their team makes them a better outfit in comparison to Tottenham Hotspur.

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Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Aston Villa goes into this game as odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Villa tends to score 1.71 goals a game at Villa Park. Villa have been fantastic under Unai Emery at home. Villa has enjoyed a fantastic scoring record under Unai Emery. Post the sacking of former manager Steven Gerrard, Villa scored in each of the first 20 Premier League that Unai Emery took charge in. However, in their last two games, Villa have failed to score a single goal. We back Villa to get into their scoring touch against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Villa scoring under 2.5 goals is a safe risk to bank on. In terms of goal-scorers for Villa, Ollie Watkins will be the odds-on favourite. In the last three seasons in the Premier League, only 5 players have more combined goals and assists than Watkins’ 39 goals and 13 assists. The Englishman already has 14 goals in the Premier League season and looks set to terrorise the Spurs' defence.

Tottenham Hotspur conceding more than one goal could be a risky but good punt to bank on. Spurs have conceded more than one goal in four of their last five games in the Premier League. Villa Park is one of the stadiums that can get quite hostile and if Spurs concede early, it could open the floodgates. The Spurs always have a bankable asset in Harry Kane. Despite his team's struggles, Kane has always found a way to keep scoring goals. The Englishman has now scored in 23 games in the Premier League this season. Kane just needs to score in 2 more games to break Mo Salah’s scoring record of 24 games. Kane is the odds-on favourite for Spurs to score. Fraser Forster looks likely to be the busier of the two goalkeepers. The goalkeeper made 7 saves against Liverpool in their last away game and could be in for another busy night. Backing Forster to make 3 or more saves could be a punt.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Jed Steer, Robin Olsen, Viljami Sinisalo

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Ashley Young, Lucas Digne

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Ashley Young Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Tyrone Mings Defender Alexandre Moreno Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Jacob Ramsey Midfielder Emiliano Buendia Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Bertrand Traore Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, D, W

Spurs Playing XI

Player Role Fraser Forster Goalkeeper Christian Romero Defender Eric Dier Defender Clement Lenglet Defender Emerson Royale Defender Ben Davies Defender Oliver Skipp Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Harry Kane Attacker Son Heung-min Attacker

Spurs Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, L, L

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:171

Aston Villa wins:58

Tottenham Hotspur wins:77

Matches are drawn:36

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

The odds of Spurs winning are set at 3.10. Aston Villa is the favourite to win with their odds being set at 2.38. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.81. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change before the game.