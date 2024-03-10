AVFC (Aston Villa) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction AVFC 55 % Chance of Winning TOT 45 % Bet Now! It’s a clash for the Champions League places as Aston Villa will do battle with Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park. Villa are currently 4th in the table with 55 points from 27 games. Spurs are 5 points behind them but have a game in hand. A win in this game and their game in hand will take Spurs above Villa. A loss for Spurs would see the gap to Villa become 8 points with a game in hand. Manchester United would also close down the gap to 3 points to Spurs. Villa on the other hand is in a better place. A win for them in this game will surely make them favourites to get the 4th spot with the gap becoming too big. A loss for Villa gets Spurs and Manchester United back into the picture. Aston Villa in their last game travelled to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town in the Premier League. Villa got off to a flier as shots from Ramsey and Watkins had their early shots saved by Kaminski. Emery’s men finally broke the deadlock as Ollie Watkins emphatically headed in from Leon Bailey’s corner kick. The Englishman doubled his tally after Douglas Luiz’s first-time ball found him perfectly. Watkins took a composed touch and finished past Kaminski only for the linesman to rule it offside. VAR overturned the decision after replays showed Watkins was well on. Luton in the 2nd half started applying the pressure and equalised within no time as goals from Chong and Morris made it 2-2. It was an unlikely winner from Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne who got onto the back post to convert Diaby’s cross and win all 3 points. Tottenham Hotspur welcomed Crystal Palace to their home turf last week. Tottenham were all over Palace in the 1st half. Timo Werner had the best chance in the first half but he missed an open goal. Palace in the 2nd half took a shock lead from an Eberechi Eze free kick. Postecoglou’s men put their foot on the gas and Werner made up by equalising with a neat finish. Romero’s thumping header made it 2-1 for Spurs and Son against the run of play scored past Johnstone to give Spurs the 3 points.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have met each other quite frequently in the Premier League era. However recently it is the team from London that tends to dominate when it comes to wins.

In the last 29 encounters between the two sides, Aston Villa has won on just 7 occasions, 4 games have ended in a stalemate with Tottenham Hotspur winning 18 times. Villa however did the double over Spurs last season and are on course to do it again this year if they win on Sunday.

Aston Villa in their last game was dominant in the 1st half against Luton Town but their performances dropped out in the 2nd half as they allowed the Hatters to get back into the game. Villa does have injury issues in defence with Pau Torres potentially missing. However, they do have Diego Carlos and Ezri Konsa back which will give them the edge in numbers. Another sticking point is that Villa are playing midweek in the Conference League which could affect their performance come Sunday.

Spurs will have a whole week off and they will be fresher going into this. However Postecoglou’s side have not been at their best as they lost to Wolves, won it late against Brighton and trailed to Palace in their last game at home. Against a top 4 rival away, Tottenham Hotspur will have to be at their best. Their recent performances make them slight underdogs for us. Aston Villa have the edge when it comes to the chance of winning.

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Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers are split when it comes to deciding who is the favourite between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur to win on Sunday in the Premier League. Aston Villa with odds of 2.50 the slight favourite in comparison to Tottenham to has odds of 2.60. This is bound to be a very close affair

Aston Villa go in as favourites over Tottenham Hotspur due to being solid at home and their better form currently. Villa go into this game on the back of a dominating home win. Their home form even though they had some recent setbacks remains quite good. Villa has a 77%-win record at their home ground this season. They also tend to score a handful of goals when they play at Villa Park. Emery’s men average 2.69 goals per game from an expected goal tally of 1.73 which is constantly on the rise. Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand has been average away from home this season. They have a win percentage of just 42%.

The London club scored just 2.17 goals per game in their games away from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from an expected goal tally of 1.52. Spurs do not have any problems when it comes to scoring but they equally concede quite a few goals away. Based on these numbers we expect both Villa and Spurs to score in this game. Both teams to score over 3.5 goals combined is our call.

We expect Tottenham Hotspur to score in this game because Villa have conceded at least 1 goal in each of their last 5 home games. Spurs meanwhile have made it a routine for scoring in every away game they have played until now this season. The Villains on the other hand have kept a clean sheet in just 23% of their games on their home turf. Aston Villa and Spurs are prone to conceding goals hence we can see both scores as well. Villa’s record of winning 1st halves at home is much better than that of Spurs away.

Villa has led going into the break in 62% of their games this season. In comparison, Tottenham Hotspur have led in 42% of their away games. This is a tricky one to call but we back Aston Villa here as Spurs in each of their last 3 games have not won their 1st half. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are both teams that tend to play a high line therefore we can see a ton of offsides in this game. Aston Villa averages 5.31 offsides a game this season and Spurs with 4.83. Our prediction in this game is for both teams combined to have over 4.5 offsides.

In terms of scoring for Aston Villa, it once again has to be Ollie Watkins. Watkins has been instrumental for Aston Villa this season in terms of scoring. The Englishman already has 16 goals this season. In the Premier League, only Christian Benteke with 19 and Dwight Yorke with 17 have had more goals for Villa in a single campaign. Watkins needs 4 goals from 11 games to break the record.

For Tottenham Hotspur, we have to back Son Heung-min to score in this game at Villa Park. Son loves playing Aston Villa in recent times as he has scored 5 goals in his last 3 appearances at Aston Villa’s home ground. With the Korean playing centrally we expect him to get on the scoresheet.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Tottenham Hotspur.

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Clement Lenglet Defender Lucas Digne Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Youri Tielemans Midfielder Jacob Ramsey Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Emerson Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Oliver Skipp Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, D, W

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:173

Aston Villa wins:60

Tottenham Hotspur wins:77

Matches are drawn:36

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.50.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.