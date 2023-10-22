AVFC (Aston Villa) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction
AVFC
74%
Chance of Winning
WHU
26%
England
Villa Park
Aston Villa in the last Premier League game travelled to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Villa should have led in the 7th minute after McGinn whipped a wonderful cross towards fullback Cash on the far post. The Polish right back's shot was well saved by Wolves keeper Sa. A minute later Villa again tested Wolves. This time McGinn’s effort from 30 yards was inches away from creeping into the Wolves’ goal. Wolves’ best chance came in the 36th minute as Ait-Nouri’s effort went wide of Villa’s goal.
Post half time Villa should have taken the lead but Sa again did very well to deny Watkins’ strike from the outside of his boot. The Portuguese made a diving effort to keep scores level. 6 minutes later Wolves punished Villa for all their missed chances as Pedro Neto set up Hwang Hee-chan to break the deadlock and give Wolves the lead.
Aston Villa hit straight back after just two minutes as Watkins’ cross beautifully landed onto Pau Torres’ feet at the far post. The Spaniard calmly slotted the ball past Sa in goal to bring the game back on level terms. Semedo could have given Wolves the lead in the 73rd minute after a good breaking run on the right-hand side. His effort however from his weaker left foot was straight at Martinez. Wolves had another chance to win this time as Kalajdzic sent in a teasing low cross straight towards Neto who failed to make the most of his chance. Watkins had the chance to give Villa the winner but his attempt in the 2nd minute of added time hit the side netting. The game ended in a stalemate with Lemina getting sent off for Wolves in the 4th minute of added time.
West Ham United in their last game before the international break welcomed Newcastle United to the London Stadium. The hosts started brilliantly as full-back Emerson sent in a pinpoint cross from the byline straight to the incoming Soucek who calmly slotted in his effort to beat Nick Pope at his near post. Almiron came close to equalising for the visitors in the 29th minute but his effort was wide and 3 minutes later Dan Burn couldn’t finish Trippier’s cross. The Hammers should have doubled their lead earlier in the 2nd half as Edson Alvarez’s header was inches wide from Pope’s goal. Newcastle got back into the game through Isak as he made most of Alvarez’s failed clearance of Trippier’s free kick and scored.
5 minutes later it was the same combination of Trippier and Isak who put Newcastle into the lead. The right-back put in a perfect cross that was met by Isak comfortably on the volley to easily beat Areola in goal. West Ham was lucky to stay in the game as Isak was denied his hat trick by striking the post. West Ham stayed in the game and to their credit it paid off as Mohammed Kudus struck a low powerful drive to beat Nick Pope in the 89th minute after he was found by Vladimir Coufal. Bowen could have won it for the hosts in injury time but Pope did very well to deny them all three points. The game ended 2-2 but proved to be a very entertaining watch.
Facts:
- West Ham United have had a fantastic record off late at Villa Park. The Hammers have won on each of their last three visits to Villa. Before the last three games, West Ham managed to win 3 out of their 21 games against Villa.
- The Hammers are further unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games against the Villains winning 6 and drawing 4. The last time Villa beat West Ham was a 1-0 win way back in 2015.
- Aston Villa have accumulated a total of 16 points from their 8 games. Unai Emery has given Villa their best start since 2009/10. They also accumulated the same points total in 2009/10.
- The last time David Moyes lost a game as manager to Aston Villa was as Everton manager way back in 2010.
Aston Villa vs West Ham United Chance of Winning
In the recent matchups between Aston Villa and West Ham United, the head-to-head is ever so close. In the last 24 encounters, the Villains have won 6 matches, and the Hammers have come out on top on 9 occasions. 5 games ended in a draw. Villa however have been brilliant at home this season. Unai Emery’s men have yet to be beaten at home this season with their run now stretching to 10 home games without defeat
Aston Villa have all the ingredients to have a good season this year. Unai Emery is doing a fantastic job in making his team hard to beat especially at home. Villa will have enough time on the ball and we do expect them to put a lot of pressure on West Ham United. The pace of Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby could spell trouble for West Ham and the form of Ollie Watkins in it straight away makes Aston Villa favourites.
West Ham United on the other hand will have to stick to the classic David Moyes gameplan. They demonstrated that against Brighton, keeping a very solid deep backline and scoring on the counter. Villa will have to be wary of James Ward Prowse’s free kicks. Bowen and Kudus will be a threat on the counter. But with Villa playing at home, we give them a higher chance of winning.
Facts
- West Ham United have had a fantastic record off late at Villa Park. The Hammers have won on each of their last three visits to Villa. Before the last three games, West Ham managed to win 3 out of their 21 games against Villa.
- The Hammers are further unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games against the Villains winning 6 and drawing 4. The last time Villa beat West Ham was a 1-0 win way back in 2015.
- Aston Villa have accumulated a total of 16 points from their 8 games. Unai Emery has given Villa their best start since 2009/10. They also accumulated the same points total in 2009/10.
- The last time David Moyes lost a game as manager to Aston Villa was as Everton manager way back in 2010.
Aston Villa vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Aston Villa goes into this clash against West Ham United as very clear odds-on favourites to win at their home ground on Saturday.
Aston Villa will be expected to dominate this game in terms of shots and possession. West Ham will be expected to sit deep hence giving Villa more of the ball to play with. We however expect both teams to concede, especially West Ham United.
The Hammers have conceded a goal in 9 of their last 10 games. In terms of scoring, we do expect West Ham to also score in this game as the Hammers have also scored in 9 of their last 10 games. We do not expect any side to keep a clean sheet.
In terms of scoring for West Ham United, we expect Jarrod Bowen to be the favourite to score. The English winger has scored in every West Ham away game this season. Bowen has scored 4 goals in his last 4 away games for the Hammers. Bowen could get some space behind Digne considering how attacking the Villa full-back is.
For Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins will go in as favourite to score against West Ham United. The Englishman has had a fantastic start to the campaign and was instrumental in the demolition job of Brighton in which he scored a hattrick. Watkins and Diaby have been on fire for Villa and the two combine very well. The duo has created 7 chances for each other.
We expect both Watkins and Diaby to be crucial for Villa. We expect Villa to win this game but not by a huge margin. We do not expect West Ham to collapse as Brighton did. Villa to win this game by a single goal is our prediction. We also believe that West Ham’s Areola will be the busier of the two keepers.
Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat West Ham United.
Aston Villa Player List
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen
Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause
Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam
Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo
Aston Villa Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Matty Cash
|
Defender
|
Ezri Konsa
|
Defender
|
Pau Torres
|
Defender
|
Lucas Digne
|
Defender
|
John McGinn
|
Midfielder
|
Douglas Luiz
|
Midfielder
|
Boubacar Kamara
|
Midfielder
|
Moussa Diaby
|
Attacker
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Attacker
|
Leon Bailey
|
Attacker
Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, W
West Ham United Player List
Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang
Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri
Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus
Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma
West Ham United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Alphonse Areola
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vladimir Coufal
|
Defender
|
Nayef Aguerd
|
Defender
|
Kurt Zouma
|
Defender
|
Emerson Palmeri
|
Defender
|
Edson Alvarez
|
Midfielder
|
James Ward-Prowse
|
Midfielder
|
Lucas Paqueta
|
Midfielder
|
Mohammed Kudus
|
Attacker
|
Tomas Soucek
|
Midfielder
|
Jarrod Bowen
|
Attacker
West Ham Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, W, W
Aston Villa vs West Ham United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:118
Aston Villa wins:38
West Ham United wins:45
Matches are drawn:35
Aston Villa vs West Ham United Betting Odds
According to Betway, the odds of West Ham United winning are set at 3.80. Aston Villa are the clear favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.88. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.75. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Aston Villa
Villa’s defence can be got at but their attacking trio of Watkins, Bailey and Diaby supplemented by the legs of Douglas Luiz and John McGinn make them a big threat on the attack. We expect this game to be nervy but we expect Aston Villa to come out on top. Villa to win this game 2-1 is our prediction.
Parimatch