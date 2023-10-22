Aston Villa are all set to host David Moyes’ West Ham United at Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday. Both Aston Villa and West Ham United are expected to fight for a berth in Europe next season. Both these teams come into this game on the back of draws in their last Premier League ties.

Aston Villa in the last Premier League game travelled to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Villa should have led in the 7th minute after McGinn whipped a wonderful cross towards fullback Cash on the far post. The Polish right back's shot was well saved by Wolves keeper Sa. A minute later Villa again tested Wolves. This time McGinn’s effort from 30 yards was inches away from creeping into the Wolves’ goal. Wolves’ best chance came in the 36th minute as Ait-Nouri’s effort went wide of Villa’s goal.

Post half time Villa should have taken the lead but Sa again did very well to deny Watkins’ strike from the outside of his boot. The Portuguese made a diving effort to keep scores level. 6 minutes later Wolves punished Villa for all their missed chances as Pedro Neto set up Hwang Hee-chan to break the deadlock and give Wolves the lead.

Aston Villa hit straight back after just two minutes as Watkins’ cross beautifully landed onto Pau Torres’ feet at the far post. The Spaniard calmly slotted the ball past Sa in goal to bring the game back on level terms. Semedo could have given Wolves the lead in the 73rd minute after a good breaking run on the right-hand side. His effort however from his weaker left foot was straight at Martinez. Wolves had another chance to win this time as Kalajdzic sent in a teasing low cross straight towards Neto who failed to make the most of his chance. Watkins had the chance to give Villa the winner but his attempt in the 2nd minute of added time hit the side netting. The game ended in a stalemate with Lemina getting sent off for Wolves in the 4th minute of added time.

West Ham United in their last game before the international break welcomed Newcastle United to the London Stadium. The hosts started brilliantly as full-back Emerson sent in a pinpoint cross from the byline straight to the incoming Soucek who calmly slotted in his effort to beat Nick Pope at his near post. Almiron came close to equalising for the visitors in the 29th minute but his effort was wide and 3 minutes later Dan Burn couldn’t finish Trippier’s cross. The Hammers should have doubled their lead earlier in the 2nd half as Edson Alvarez’s header was inches wide from Pope’s goal. Newcastle got back into the game through Isak as he made most of Alvarez’s failed clearance of Trippier’s free kick and scored.

5 minutes later it was the same combination of Trippier and Isak who put Newcastle into the lead. The right-back put in a perfect cross that was met by Isak comfortably on the volley to easily beat Areola in goal. West Ham was lucky to stay in the game as Isak was denied his hat trick by striking the post. West Ham stayed in the game and to their credit it paid off as Mohammed Kudus struck a low powerful drive to beat Nick Pope in the 89th minute after he was found by Vladimir Coufal. Bowen could have won it for the hosts in injury time but Pope did very well to deny them all three points. The game ended 2-2 but proved to be a very entertaining watch.