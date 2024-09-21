AVFC (Aston Villa) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction AVFC 81 % Chance of Winning WWFC 19 % Bet Now! Aston Villa will lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park in the lunchtime kickoff on Saturday. Aston Villa came into this on the back of a hard-fought win against Everton. The Toffees silenced Villa Park as they went 2 goals in front thanks to McNeil and Calvert-Lewin. However, Ollie Watkins reduced the deficit in the 36th minute as Digne’s cross was headed in by the Englishman. Watkins got the equaliser around the hour mark as the loose ball fell perfectly to him before riffling it into the back of the net. It was Jhon Duran who turned saviour again as he let fly an absolute screamer from 35 yards to beat Pickford and give Aston Villa the three points. Wolves faced off against Newcastle United in what ended up being a rough night for Gary O’Neil and his men. Mario Lemina gave Wolves the lead with a very well-worked goal as Cunha dummied Strand Larsen’s cross for the midfielder to beat Pope in goal. Wolves should have had at least 1 more goal in the first half as Strand Larsen hit the crossbar and Pope saved off Cunha. Wolves’ defence lost them the game as Newcastle United won the game with 2 screamers in the space of 5 minutes from Schar and Barnes.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers has surprisingly favoured the Old Gold. In the last 21 games in all competitions, Aston Villa have won 6 times; 7 games have ended in a draw, with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning 8 games.

Aston Villa have done well to get past 2 teams in Leicester City and Everton after their loss to Arsenal. Villa go into this game as massive favourites; however, one big thing to consider is that they did play the Champions League in the mid-week. Villa also played an away game in Switzerland, which tends to impact the freshness of the players for a Saturday kickoff. This will be a learning curve for Villa, and hence we do not feel that they will cruise in this game.

The Wolves do have a chance of getting something from this game, as their previous record speaks so. The Old Gold have recently done well against Villa, but taking current form into consideration, it does indeed look tough. Wolves have the attack to exploit teams; however, it is their defence that is the worry, and that is why we do not see them having a better chance of winning on Saturday.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have once against massively backed Aston Villa as clear favourites to this time get past Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park on Saturday. The Villains are tipped to win their second home game of the season after already beating Everton in the Premier League. Aston Villa go into this with 3 overall wins under their belt; hence, they have the momentum and the backing of the bookies to win this. The Wolves, on the other hand, have no wins in each of their last 2 games. They come into this having lost at home to Newcastle United; hence, following that up with a visit to Villa Park is not doing them any favour in the eyes of the bookies.

Aston Villa started off their home campaign on a slightly rough note as they were beaten on the day by Arsenal. The Villains in that game also had chances to score, but their attackers had an off day. Against Everton, they did go 2 goals down; however, they turned the game around in fantastic fashion. Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran came to the fore as they won Aston Villa the game from the depths of defeat.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a very poor start to the season. They just have 1 point overall in their first 4 games. That point, however, was in an away game against Nottingham Forest. They lost their first away game to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium; however, they have yet to post their first win. Their confidence right now is at an all-time low.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Aston Villa to win this game by a narrow margin. Unai Emery’s winning this game by 1 goal or more is our call. We also expect Aston Villa to score two goals or more goals in this game.

Wolves have conceded an average of 1.5 goals away from home this season. Aston Villa’s scoring at home averages 1.5 goals as well. Hence we do see Villa getting 2 on the night. We also back Wolverhampton Wanderers to score in this game. The Wolves have scored at least 1 goal in each of their last 3 games. Villa, on the other hand, have also failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their 4 games in the Premier League.

Our prediction is for Aston Villa to open the scoring in this game. In the Premier League until now, Aston Villa have had a better record than Everton. Villa have scored first in 2 of their 3 games, whereas Everton have found the back of the net in just 1 of their 3 games. Aston Villa is playing at home against a demoralised Everton defence. The outcome is pretty clear.

Joao Gomes has been a player who has broken play for Wolves a lot of times. The Brazilian midfielder is constantly picking up the pieces in the centre of the park for Gary O’Neil. Gomes loves to get stuck in a tackle and actually has quite a good record. The midfielder averages a tackle every game with 4 in 4 this season. At Villa Park, we expect him to have a busy encounter. Hence, we back Joao Gomes to make 1 or more tackles in this game.

Morgan Rogers has been one of those players who has been a standout for Unai Emery this season. Rogers is a very good progressor of the ball and does so by having a solid ability to dribble past his opponents. Rogers ranks highest in both teams in terms of dribbles completed. The midfielder averages 2.3 dribbles per game; hence, we back him to have 2 or more dribbles against Wolves as well.

In terms of scoring, we have to back Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran for Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins got back to his scoring touch after netting a brace against Everton, and Jhon Duran once again came off the bench to score the winner. It won’t be entirely surprising if both Duran and Watkins start against the Wolves. Even if Duran is on the bench, backing home again to find the back of the net is not the craziest of ideas.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Ollie Watkins Attacker Jacob Ramsey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde, Andre

Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Yerson Mosquera Defender Toti Gomes Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Andre Midfielder Jorgen Strand Larsen Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, L, L

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

Matches Played:136

Aston Villa wins:57

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:44

Matches are drawn:35

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.61.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.35.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.