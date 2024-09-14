AVFC (Aston Villa) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction
AVFC
75%
Chance of Winning
EVFC
25%
England
Villa Park
Everton, in their game against Bournemouth, gave the world a case study of how to bottle a game that you have control of. The Toffees were in complete control, and the dividends came in the second half as they scored 2 goals in the space of 7 minutes thanks to Michael Keane and Calvert-Lewin. However, the capitulation began in the 87th minute as Bournemouth scored 3 goals in the space of 9 minutes to leave Goodison Park in tatters.
Facts:
- Aston Villa were promoted back to the Premier League in 2019 from the Championship. Since then, their performances against Everton have been top-notch. The Villains have played 10 times against the Toffees and have never lost a single game. It has been an utter dominance, as they have won 7 and drawn 3 out of those 10 games. They have not conceded in 7 of those games.
- Everton have taken points off Aston Villa at Villa Park in just 1 of their last 5 games in the Premier League. The Toffees have drawn 1 game and have lost their other 4 to Aston Villa. Before this slump, Everton had won in 3 of the 4 visits to Villa Park with just 1 loss.
- Everton have lost each of their first three Premier League games this season, with only Southampton boasting the same record. The last time Everton lost a higher volume of their opening games in a league was in the 1926/27 season, where they lost 5 and 1958/59, where they lost 6.
- The last player to score for Everton at Villa Park is Romelu Lukaku, who got his goal way back in 2016. Since then, Everton has scored only 1 goal at Villa Park, with that being an own goal from Lucas Digne in August 2022.
Aston Villa vs Everton Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Everton and Aston Villa has always tended to favour the team from Birmingham. In the last 29 games in all competitions, Aston Villa have won 11 times; 11 games have ended in a draw, with Everton winning 7 games.
Aston Villa go into this game with a minute problem as Leon Bailey is sidelined with an injury. Jacob Ramsey is a valuable replacement; however, Villa will be without pace in their attack. That is a little bit of good news for Everton but not significant enough to give them a chance. Losing a 2-goal lead in the final 10 minutes of a game shows where the mental state of the squad is at. Everton needs an easier fixture to get something on the board with this game at Villa Park not being it. The best Everton can do in this game is to limit the damage. A big defeat will be a massive blow, as they have already conceded 10 goals in their first 3 games of the Premier League.
Aston Villa made a name for themselves last year when they beat teams like Everton at home, and we do not have any reason to believe that it won’t happen again on Saturday. Hence we back Unai Emery’s men to go in as favourites to win.
Aston Villa vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers have massively backed Aston Villa as clear favourites to get past Everton at Villa Park on Saturday in the late kickoff. The Villains come into this game on the back of a win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Everton, on the other hand, is in all sorts of trouble. The team is in complete turmoil on and off the pitch. Hence the odds are massively against the favour of Everton. Squandering a two-goal lead at home would have further diminished Everton’s odds in the eyes of the bookies. Aston Villa, however, should have more than enough in their vein to not only win against Everton but do it handsomely.
Aston Villa were really good at home last season. Their home record is what catapulted them to a Champions League place. Even in their defeat against Arsenal at Villa Park, United’s men were quite unlucky. Aston Villa scored no goals on the day but registered an expected goal tally of 0.92, with Ollie Watkins missing some absolute sitters. Villa will surely be encouraged by that, knowing they will do much better against a struggling Everton team.
The Toffees, however, go into this with some horrible numbers. They have been dreadful in all three games in the Premier League. In their only away game, they were thumped by Tottenham Hotspur. Everton had an expected goal against of 1.93 goals, from which they conceded 4, showing how bad their defence is. Against Spurs’ defence that generally tends to gift chances, Everton had an expected goal tally of just 0.76.
Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Aston Villa to win this game by a steady margin. Aston Villa winning this game by 2 goals or more is our call. We also expect Unai Emery’s men to score two goals or more goals in this game. We also do not back Everton to score in this game. Everton have not scored in 2 of their 3 games this season. Even though Aston Villa have conceded at least a goal in every game, we believe that they will keep a clean sheet come Saturday at Villa Park.
Our prediction is for Aston Villa to open the scoring in this game. In the Premier League until now, Aston Villa have had a better record than Everton. Villa have scored first in 2 of their 3 games, whereas Everton have found the back of the net in just 1 of their 3 games. Aston Villa is playing at home against a demoralised Everton defence. The outcome is pretty clear.
We back Aston Villa to go into halftime with the lead as their record at home is really good. The Villains have scored at least 1 goal in 4 of their last 5 Premier League games at home. Everton on the road has performed very poorly in the first 45 minutes of games. The Toffees have found themselves behind in 4 of their last 5 games on the road at halftime. Hence, for Aston Villa to win the first half is our call.
Jhon Duran has been a firecracker for Aston Villa when it comes to scoring especially from the bench. The American striker has already scored 2 goals this season and both have some when he has come on as a substitute. We do back Duran to continue his scoring form. It will be a big bonus if he starts, but even if he comes on late, he has a big chance of scoring. Everton have conceded 7 out of their 10 goals after minute 56 in their first 3 games of the Premier League. It shows that Everton are tuning off late in games. Hence Duran will surely be smelling blood. Backing Ollie Watkins to score is an easy and safe shout.
Jacob Ramsey is a player that enjoyed a very good season last year. The English international will be expected to play in place of Leon Bailey, who got injured in the last game. Ramsey is a direct player who loves to score goals, and hence we believe that he will test Pickford in Everton’s goal. Ramsey in all of Aston Villa’s 3 games this season has entered as a substitute. He has registered a total of 2 shots on target in those games. Hence we back him to easily have 1 or more shots on target against a struggling Everton team.
Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Everton.
Aston Villa Player List
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci
Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic
Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.
Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.
Aston Villa Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Matty Cash
|
Defender
|
Pau Torres
|
Defender
|
Ezri Konsa
|
Defender
|
Lucas Digne
|
Defender
|
Youri Tielemans
|
Midfielder
|
Amadou Onana
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Rogers
|
Midfielder
|
John McGinn
|
Midfielder
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Attacker
|
Jacob Ramsey
|
Attacker
Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, W
Everton Player List
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin
Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien
Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam, Orel Mangala
Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye
Everton Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jordan Pickford
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vitalii Mykolenko
|
Defender
|
Micheal Keane
|
Defender
|
James Tarkowski
|
Defender
|
Seamus Coleman
|
Defender
|
Idrissa Gueye
|
Midfielder
|
Tim Iroegbunam
|
Midfielder
|
Dwight McNeil
|
Attacker
|
Iliman Ndiaye
|
Attacker
|
Jack Harrison
|
Attacker
|
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|
Attacker
Everton Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, D
Aston Villa vs Everton Head-To-Head
Matches Played:231
Aston Villa wins:87
Everton wins:83
Matches are drawn:61
Aston Villa vs Everton Betting Odds
Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.52.
Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.50.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Aston Villa
Parimatch