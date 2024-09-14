AVFC (Aston Villa) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction AVFC 75 % Chance of Winning EVFC 25 % Bet Now! Aston Villa will lock horns with Everton at Villa Park in the last kickoff on Saturday. Aston Villa came into this game on the back of a good victory against Leicester City. The Villains took the lead through Amadou Onana, as the Belgian got his second goal of the season from yet another well-worked set piece. Leicester City made it hard for Villa; however, Emery’s men persevered and got their second of the day, with Duran yet again coming off the bench to score. The Foxes got a consolation goal towards the end, but Aston Villa held out for the win. Everton, in their game against Bournemouth, gave the world a case study of how to bottle a game that you have control of. The Toffees were in complete control, and the dividends came in the second half as they scored 2 goals in the space of 7 minutes thanks to Michael Keane and Calvert-Lewin. However, the capitulation began in the 87th minute as Bournemouth scored 3 goals in the space of 9 minutes to leave Goodison Park in tatters.

Aston Villa vs Everton Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Everton and Aston Villa has always tended to favour the team from Birmingham. In the last 29 games in all competitions, Aston Villa have won 11 times; 11 games have ended in a draw, with Everton winning 7 games.

Aston Villa go into this game with a minute problem as Leon Bailey is sidelined with an injury. Jacob Ramsey is a valuable replacement; however, Villa will be without pace in their attack. That is a little bit of good news for Everton but not significant enough to give them a chance. Losing a 2-goal lead in the final 10 minutes of a game shows where the mental state of the squad is at. Everton needs an easier fixture to get something on the board with this game at Villa Park not being it. The best Everton can do in this game is to limit the damage. A big defeat will be a massive blow, as they have already conceded 10 goals in their first 3 games of the Premier League.

Aston Villa made a name for themselves last year when they beat teams like Everton at home, and we do not have any reason to believe that it won’t happen again on Saturday. Hence we back Unai Emery’s men to go in as favourites to win.

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Aston Villa vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have massively backed Aston Villa as clear favourites to get past Everton at Villa Park on Saturday in the late kickoff. The Villains come into this game on the back of a win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Everton, on the other hand, is in all sorts of trouble. The team is in complete turmoil on and off the pitch. Hence the odds are massively against the favour of Everton. Squandering a two-goal lead at home would have further diminished Everton’s odds in the eyes of the bookies. Aston Villa, however, should have more than enough in their vein to not only win against Everton but do it handsomely.

Aston Villa were really good at home last season. Their home record is what catapulted them to a Champions League place. Even in their defeat against Arsenal at Villa Park, United’s men were quite unlucky. Aston Villa scored no goals on the day but registered an expected goal tally of 0.92, with Ollie Watkins missing some absolute sitters. Villa will surely be encouraged by that, knowing they will do much better against a struggling Everton team.

The Toffees, however, go into this with some horrible numbers. They have been dreadful in all three games in the Premier League. In their only away game, they were thumped by Tottenham Hotspur. Everton had an expected goal against of 1.93 goals, from which they conceded 4, showing how bad their defence is. Against Spurs’ defence that generally tends to gift chances, Everton had an expected goal tally of just 0.76.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Aston Villa to win this game by a steady margin. Aston Villa winning this game by 2 goals or more is our call. We also expect Unai Emery’s men to score two goals or more goals in this game. We also do not back Everton to score in this game. Everton have not scored in 2 of their 3 games this season. Even though Aston Villa have conceded at least a goal in every game, we believe that they will keep a clean sheet come Saturday at Villa Park.

Our prediction is for Aston Villa to open the scoring in this game. In the Premier League until now, Aston Villa have had a better record than Everton. Villa have scored first in 2 of their 3 games, whereas Everton have found the back of the net in just 1 of their 3 games. Aston Villa is playing at home against a demoralised Everton defence. The outcome is pretty clear.

We back Aston Villa to go into halftime with the lead as their record at home is really good. The Villains have scored at least 1 goal in 4 of their last 5 Premier League games at home. Everton on the road has performed very poorly in the first 45 minutes of games. The Toffees have found themselves behind in 4 of their last 5 games on the road at halftime. Hence, for Aston Villa to win the first half is our call.

Jhon Duran has been a firecracker for Aston Villa when it comes to scoring especially from the bench. The American striker has already scored 2 goals this season and both have some when he has come on as a substitute. We do back Duran to continue his scoring form. It will be a big bonus if he starts, but even if he comes on late, he has a big chance of scoring. Everton have conceded 7 out of their 10 goals after minute 56 in their first 3 games of the Premier League. It shows that Everton are tuning off late in games. Hence Duran will surely be smelling blood. Backing Ollie Watkins to score is an easy and safe shout.

Jacob Ramsey is a player that enjoyed a very good season last year. The English international will be expected to play in place of Leon Bailey, who got injured in the last game. Ramsey is a direct player who loves to score goals, and hence we believe that he will test Pickford in Everton’s goal. Ramsey in all of Aston Villa’s 3 games this season has entered as a substitute. He has registered a total of 2 shots on target in those games. Hence we back him to easily have 1 or more shots on target against a struggling Everton team.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Everton.

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Ollie Watkins Attacker Jacob Ramsey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, W

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam, Orel Mangala

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Micheal Keane Defender James Tarkowski Defender Seamus Coleman Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Iliman Ndiaye Attacker Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, D

Aston Villa vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:231

Aston Villa wins:87

Everton wins:83

Matches are drawn:61

Aston Villa vs Everton Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.52.

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.