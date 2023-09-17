Bournemouth are all set to clash with Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League. The Cherries have drawn 2 and lost 3 out of their opening 4 fixtures. Chelsea have won 1, drawn 1 and lost 2 in their opening four games in the league.

The Cherries in their last game week took a trip down to London as they squared up with Brentford. Andoni Iraola’s men did not start the game in the best way as they went down to a Mathias Jensen goal in the 7th minute. Neto in goal left too much space at his near post having to later scramble the ball away from Jensen’s free kick. Goal-line technology confirmed the ball crossed the line. The Cherries had a great chance to equalise through Christie only for Solanke to snatch the ball from him before taking a shot. With Bournemouth riding the early wave of pressure the chance finally came as Solanke brought things level after he cut in from the left to fire a shot past Flekken to find the bottom corner. The game post Solanke’s goal went into an end-to-end frenzy with both the Cherries and the Bees having great chances to take the lead before half-time.

Bournemouth were lucky not to be down after halftime as Mbeumo and Janelt missed absolute sitters to put Brentford into the lead. The Bees were all over Iraola’s men and a goal for the home team looked certain. The Cherries however took the lead from nothing as Tavernier galloped onto Rico Henry’s mistake on the right to square the ball past Brooks who easily found the back of the net. Bournemouth couldn’t see out the game with the lead as Kerkez made a horrible mistake to allow Mbeumo through on goal who equalised for the Bees in the 3rd minute of stoppage time. Iraola would have been happy with a single point as it could have been nothing considering how many sitters Brentford missed.

Chelsea positively started their tie against Forest as Sterling nearly opened the scoring for the Blues in the 2nd minute. Gallagher also came close to making it 1-0 after letting fly a good shot that beat Turner in goal only to miss the goal by some inches. Forest had their first chance in the 26th minute as Awoniyi slashed the ball over Chelsea’s goal from 10 yards out. Forest was defending quite deep in their half allowing Chelsea to just take aim from a distance and Enzo came close as his shot went inches over the crossbar.

It went wrong for the Blues in the second half as Caicedo and Gallagher collided, losing the ball to Awoniyi who dodged past a couple of tackles to find release substitute Elanga who put the away side away with a neat finish past Sanchez. Chelsea after that goal had most of the ball but could not break Forest’s shape in defence. The best chance to equalise came in the 82nd minute for Chelsea as Jackson missed a golden opportunity to put the ball into the net from a Sterling cross. It could have gotten worse for Chelsea as Elanga skipped past Mudryk on the by-line and instead of squaring the ball took a shot from a tight angle leading to nothing. Forest however held on to pile more pressure on Pochettino’s men.