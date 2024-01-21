AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Match Prediction
AFCB
23%
Chance of Winning
LIV
77%
England
Vitality Stadium
The Citizens in their last game against Newcastle United put the pressure on Liverpool by winning in the last minute. Liverpool will know that winning every game is very important especially when the title race is against Manchester City. Bournemouth will also want to solidify their chances of breaking into the top half of the table and beating the likes of Liverpool should give them the springboard to do so.
Liverpool in their last game welcomed Newcastle United to Anfield. Liverpool started the game very strongly as predicted, pushing Newcastle United back in their defensive half. The Reds had a 1st half penalty thanks to Luis Diaz however Dubravka made a fine save to deny Salah from the spot.
The goalkeeper made save after save to deny Liverpool from going ahead. Salah finally scored 4 minutes into the 2nd half as Darwin Nunez did well to square the ball to the Egyptian who converted well. Isak scored for the visitors on the run of play and silenced the Anfield crowd 5 minutes later.
Curtis Jones put Liverpool back into the lead as Jota did very well to square the pass onto Jones to score. Salah turned provider as his cross was unconvincingly finished off by Gakpo to double Liverpool’s advantage. Botman pulled one back to make it 3-2. Diogo Jota was awarded a penalty for a soft challenge by the referee.
Salah this time made a mistake from the spot to beat Dubravka and hand Liverpool the 3 points on the night. In the FA Cup, Liverpool ended up beating Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates to progress to the next round.
Bournemouth travelled to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League game. Pape Matar Sarr scored in the 9th minute for the home team. Goals from Son and Richarlison within the space of 9 minutes made it 3-0. Alex Scott scored a consolation goal in the 84th minute.
Bournemouth however were not outplayed in this game as the score suggests. The Cherries mustered 24 shots in the game with 4 efforts landing on target. If the Cherries were more clinical the outcome of the game could have been quite different. In the FA Cup, Bournemouth progressed to the fourth round by beating Queens Park Rangers 3-2. Goals from Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and Justin Kluivert secured the win for the Cherries.
Facts:
- Liverpool have already added a feather to their cap at the Vitality Stadium this season having won there earlier in the season in the Carabao Cup. Liverpool could become only the 2nd team to beat Bournemouth twice in the same season after Bristol City who achieved that feat in 1999/00.
- Bournemouth have had a terrible run against Liverpool off late. The Cherries have lost 8 of their 9 games against the Reds, Bournemouth were however victorious against Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium last season in the Premier League winning 1-0.
- In the history of the Premier League, Bournemouth have played teams starting the game week on top of the table 9 times. They have lost all 9 of those games conceding 30 goals and scoring just 6.
- If Liverpool wins on Sunday, they will register 4 consecutive away wins for the 1sttime since March 2022.
AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two sides has been highly one-sided in recent times and has favoured the Merseyside Reds quite significantly. In the last 17 games between these two in all competitions, AFC Bournemouth has won just 2 times, 1 game has ended in a draw with Liverpool winning on 14 occasions.
We will have to see how Liverpool performs without their key players. This game will be a massive challenge for the Reds as they seek to solidify their grip on the top of the table especially when Manchester City won their last game. Liverpool will have to do their best to not let Bournemouth take an early lead.
Liverpool have been suspect of conceding first however they have gone on to win almost every game. Conceding first to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium could make it very difficult for them to overcome the deficit, especially without Mo Salah.
Bournemouth will know that this will be the best chance to register a win against Liverpool for only the third time in their entire history. The Cherries have the ammunition to cause Liverpool trouble. They will however need to defend very well in this game to stand a chance of getting something here. Liverpool has a slightly better chance of winning but discounting Bournemouth here would be foolish.
AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips
According to most betting sources, this game massively favours the visitors Liverpool in terms of the odds given. The odds between Bournemouth and Liverpool are not marginal even though Liverpool could be without some key players going into this game.
The Vitality Stadium this season is becoming one of the trickiest stadiums for most visiting teams this season. Liverpool however has quite a decent record this season when it comes to their travels.
Jurgen Klopp’s team averages 1.90 points on average when they play away. Out of the 10 away games Liverpool have played this season, they have won 5, drawn 4 and lost just 1.
They also have a brilliant scoring record away from home this season. Their scoring record is even better than home as they have scored in every single away game this season. Kloppâ€™s men are averaging 1.70 goals away from Anfield this season.
Bournemouth on the other hand have scored 1.22 goals when they play at home in the Vitality Stadium. Liverpool had 1.00 goals on average away this season whereas Bournemouth conceded 1.33 goals at home.
Liverpool comes into this game with a good recent away record having won each of their last three games. AFC Bournemouth are undefeated at home in their last 4 games, winning 3 and drawing 1 at home.
Based on these stats, we predict that this game should have goals. We expect both teams to outwit each other and score in this game. Our call is for both the Reds and the Cherries to score 3.5 or more goals combined in this game.
As mentioned earlier, Liverpool has scored in every away game since the start of the season. Bournemouth have also scored in 79% of their home games this season. Liverpool should have their work cut out for them as Bournemouth are an attacking side that loves to score goals.
Liverpool have not been the best defensively away from home this season keeping a clean sheet in just 20% of their games. With their defensive problems mounting we do in no way expect Liverpool to keep a clean sheet in this game.
In terms of shots, we expect Liverpool to lead AFC Bournemouth. We do expect AFC Bournemouth to defend slightly which would frustrate Liverpool and urge them to shoot from distance and more often. Liverpool once again registered 34 shots in their last game against Newcastle United in their last game at Anfield.
With this being an away game and them being without Salah we do not expect that they would once again hit over 30 shots in this game. The Reds average 11.80 shots per away game this season hence we do expect them to put up a similar number against AFC Bournemouth. Liverpool to register 12 or more shots against the Cherries is our call.
In terms of scoring first, we will go bold and expect AFC Bournemouth to take the lead in this game. Liverpool have scored 1st in 50% of their games this season. In comparison, Bournemouth have scored 1st in 47% of their games. With the Cherries being at home and their good form we do expect them to take the lead
In terms of scoring for Liverpool, Salah will be a big miss as he is at the AFCON representing Egypt. In his absence, we back Darwin Nunez to go in as the favourite to score in this game. The Uruguayan striker has scored 8 goals, and registered 10 assists in a total of 1667 minutes this season. Hence Nunez has a goal contribution every 93 minutes. We expect Nunez to do well in this game for Liverpool and score.
For AFC Bournemouth we expect Dominic Solanke to score in this game. The former Liverpool striker has been one of the most prolific strikers in the League this season and has scored in each of the last 3 games at the Vitality Stadium. Solanke has 4 goals in his last 3 games and could take massive advantage of Liverpool’s defence.
Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat AFC Bournemouth.
AFC Bournemouth Player List
Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu
Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons
Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing
Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes
AFC Bournemouth Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andrei Radu
|
Goalkeeper
|
Max Aarons
|
Defender
|
Illia Zabarnyi
|
Defender
|
Marcos Senesi
|
Defender
|
Milos Kerkez
|
Defender
|
Ryan Christie
|
Midfielder
|
Joe Rothwell
|
Midfielder
|
Philip Billing
|
Midfielder
|
Antoine Semenyo
|
Attacker
|
Jaidon Anthony
|
Attacker
|
Dominic Solanke
|
Attacker
AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, W, W
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips, Jarell Quansah
Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Joe Gomez
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Defender
|
Jarell Quansah
|
Defender
|
Curtis Jones
|
Midfielder
|
Alexis MacAllister
|
Midfielder
|
Ryan Gravenberch
|
Midfielder
|
Diogo Jota
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Darwin Nunez
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, D, W
AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Head-To-Head
Matches Played:239
AFC Bournemouth wins:2
Liverpool wins:16
Matches are drawn:3
AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Betting Odds
AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.30.
Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.76.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Liverpool
Bournemouth have lost just one of their last 5 games at home and go into this as one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League. Manager Iraola has now imprinted his methods on the squad which is finally bearing fruit. Bournemouth looks like a very fluid team that is very well capable of hurting the best of teams.
Liverpool meanwhile does not go into this game with the strongest of teams. They are facing a lot of problems in terms of suspensions and injuries. Key players for them this season in Wataru Endo and Mo Salah are away representing their countries. Trent Alexander Arnold is a major injury doubt and Dominik Szoboszlai could also miss the trip.
This could be quite a difficult tie for Liverpool but we do expect them to edge this one out. Our prediction is a 3-2 Liverpool win.
Parimatch