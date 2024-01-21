AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Match Prediction AFCB 23 % Chance of Winning LIV 77 % Bet Now! Two of the most in-form teams are set to collide on the South Coast of England as Bournemouth are set to welcome Liverpool to the Vitality Stadium. Liverpool currently leads the Premier League table with 45 points from 20 games, 2 points ahead of 2nd place Manchester City. The Citizens in their last game against Newcastle United put the pressure on Liverpool by winning in the last minute. Liverpool will know that winning every game is very important especially when the title race is against Manchester City. Bournemouth will also want to solidify their chances of breaking into the top half of the table and beating the likes of Liverpool should give them the springboard to do so. Liverpool in their last game welcomed Newcastle United to Anfield. Liverpool started the game very strongly as predicted, pushing Newcastle United back in their defensive half. The Reds had a 1st half penalty thanks to Luis Diaz however Dubravka made a fine save to deny Salah from the spot. The goalkeeper made save after save to deny Liverpool from going ahead. Salah finally scored 4 minutes into the 2nd half as Darwin Nunez did well to square the ball to the Egyptian who converted well. Isak scored for the visitors on the run of play and silenced the Anfield crowd 5 minutes later. Curtis Jones put Liverpool back into the lead as Jota did very well to square the pass onto Jones to score. Salah turned provider as his cross was unconvincingly finished off by Gakpo to double Liverpool’s advantage. Botman pulled one back to make it 3-2. Diogo Jota was awarded a penalty for a soft challenge by the referee. Salah this time made a mistake from the spot to beat Dubravka and hand Liverpool the 3 points on the night. In the FA Cup, Liverpool ended up beating Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates to progress to the next round. Bournemouth travelled to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League game. Pape Matar Sarr scored in the 9th minute for the home team. Goals from Son and Richarlison within the space of 9 minutes made it 3-0. Alex Scott scored a consolation goal in the 84th minute. Bournemouth however were not outplayed in this game as the score suggests. The Cherries mustered 24 shots in the game with 4 efforts landing on target. If the Cherries were more clinical the outcome of the game could have been quite different. In the FA Cup, Bournemouth progressed to the fourth round by beating Queens Park Rangers 3-2. Goals from Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and Justin Kluivert secured the win for the Cherries.

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two sides has been highly one-sided in recent times and has favoured the Merseyside Reds quite significantly. In the last 17 games between these two in all competitions, AFC Bournemouth has won just 2 times, 1 game has ended in a draw with Liverpool winning on 14 occasions.

We will have to see how Liverpool performs without their key players. This game will be a massive challenge for the Reds as they seek to solidify their grip on the top of the table especially when Manchester City won their last game. Liverpool will have to do their best to not let Bournemouth take an early lead.

Liverpool have been suspect of conceding first however they have gone on to win almost every game. Conceding first to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium could make it very difficult for them to overcome the deficit, especially without Mo Salah.

Bournemouth will know that this will be the best chance to register a win against Liverpool for only the third time in their entire history. The Cherries have the ammunition to cause Liverpool trouble. They will however need to defend very well in this game to stand a chance of getting something here. Liverpool has a slightly better chance of winning but discounting Bournemouth here would be foolish.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

According to most betting sources, this game massively favours the visitors Liverpool in terms of the odds given. The odds between Bournemouth and Liverpool are not marginal even though Liverpool could be without some key players going into this game.

The Vitality Stadium this season is becoming one of the trickiest stadiums for most visiting teams this season. Liverpool however has quite a decent record this season when it comes to their travels.

Jurgen Klopp’s team averages 1.90 points on average when they play away. Out of the 10 away games Liverpool have played this season, they have won 5, drawn 4 and lost just 1.

They also have a brilliant scoring record away from home this season. Their scoring record is even better than home as they have scored in every single away game this season. Kloppâ€™s men are averaging 1.70 goals away from Anfield this season.

Bournemouth on the other hand have scored 1.22 goals when they play at home in the Vitality Stadium. Liverpool had 1.00 goals on average away this season whereas Bournemouth conceded 1.33 goals at home.

Liverpool comes into this game with a good recent away record having won each of their last three games. AFC Bournemouth are undefeated at home in their last 4 games, winning 3 and drawing 1 at home.

Based on these stats, we predict that this game should have goals. We expect both teams to outwit each other and score in this game. Our call is for both the Reds and the Cherries to score 3.5 or more goals combined in this game.

As mentioned earlier, Liverpool has scored in every away game since the start of the season. Bournemouth have also scored in 79% of their home games this season. Liverpool should have their work cut out for them as Bournemouth are an attacking side that loves to score goals.

Liverpool have not been the best defensively away from home this season keeping a clean sheet in just 20% of their games. With their defensive problems mounting we do in no way expect Liverpool to keep a clean sheet in this game.

In terms of shots, we expect Liverpool to lead AFC Bournemouth. We do expect AFC Bournemouth to defend slightly which would frustrate Liverpool and urge them to shoot from distance and more often. Liverpool once again registered 34 shots in their last game against Newcastle United in their last game at Anfield.

With this being an away game and them being without Salah we do not expect that they would once again hit over 30 shots in this game. The Reds average 11.80 shots per away game this season hence we do expect them to put up a similar number against AFC Bournemouth. Liverpool to register 12 or more shots against the Cherries is our call.

In terms of scoring first, we will go bold and expect AFC Bournemouth to take the lead in this game. Liverpool have scored 1st in 50% of their games this season. In comparison, Bournemouth have scored 1st in 47% of their games. With the Cherries being at home and their good form we do expect them to take the lead

In terms of scoring for Liverpool, Salah will be a big miss as he is at the AFCON representing Egypt. In his absence, we back Darwin Nunez to go in as the favourite to score in this game. The Uruguayan striker has scored 8 goals, and registered 10 assists in a total of 1667 minutes this season. Hence Nunez has a goal contribution every 93 minutes. We expect Nunez to do well in this game for Liverpool and score.

For AFC Bournemouth we expect Dominic Solanke to score in this game. The former Liverpool striker has been one of the most prolific strikers in the League this season and has scored in each of the last 3 games at the Vitality Stadium. Solanke has 4 goals in his last 3 games and could take massive advantage of Liverpool’s defence.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat AFC Bournemouth.

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Andrei Radu Goalkeeper Max Aarons Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Joe Rothwell Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Jaidon Anthony Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, W, W

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Joe Gomez Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Jarell Quansah Defender Curtis Jones Midfielder Alexis MacAllister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Darwin Nunez Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, D, W

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played:239

AFC Bournemouth wins:2

Liverpool wins:16

Matches are drawn:3

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Betting Odds

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.30.

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.76.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.