AFCB (Bournemouth) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction
AFCB
26%
Chance of Winning
TOT
74%
England
Vitality Stadium
The Cherries last week visited Anfield where they were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool. Bournemouth started the game swiftly. The Cherries found the back of the net as early as the first minute after confusion between Allison and Konate saw Antony score. VAR however ruled the goal as offside. Trent Alexander Arnold’s critical error left Solanke on the ball in Liverpool’s box and slipped Semenyo in to blast it past Allison to take the lead at Anfield. Van Dijk came close to levelling things after he struck his header onto the post. Luis Diaz brought the scores level with a fantastic touch and finish that left many in awe.
Liverpool slowly started creeping into the game and they finally had a big chance to get into the lead as Szoboszlai was fouled in the penalty box by a clumsy tackle from Rothwell. Salah's penalty was saved by Neto but he slotted in the rebound to give Liverpool the lead before half-time. Alexis Mac Allister was sent off in the 58th minute after a clumsy high-foot challenge. The tackle did not look malevolent but anyhow reduced Liverpool to 10 men. The Cherries could not take advantage of Mac Allister’s demise after Liverpool scored just 4 minutes after the red card through Diogo Jota to make it 3-1.
Spurs’ performance in the 2nd half saw them claim all three points as they beat Manchester United 2-0. Spurs were lucky in the first half to have not conceded a penalty through Christian Romero. Rashford had 2 fantastic chances to break the deadlock. But the best chance fell to Bruno Fernandes who misguided his header from an easy scoring position. Spurs’ best chance in the first half came late on as they struck the bar twice in the space of 10 seconds through Porro and a deflected effort off Luke Shaw.
United’s intensity dropped off in the 2nd half and Pape Sarr capitalised on that after he took his chance on Kulusevski’s deflected cross to make it 1-0. Spurs were once again lucky to not concede as Antony hit the post and Casemiro’s header was stunningly saved by Vicario. Ben Davies’ tame effort deflected off Lisandro Martinez’s boot to sneak into Onana’s goal to seal the game for Tottenham Hotspur. This was the first win for Spurs at their new ground against Manchester United.
Facts
- If Bournemouth beat Spurs on Saturday, it would be the 1st time in their history that they would have won back-to-back fixtures against the North London side. The Cherries last beat them at the London Stadium 3-2.
- Spurs though have a fantastic record against Bournemouth losing just one of their last 6 appearances at the Vitality Stadium. Last season Spurs turned around a two-goal deficit to come back and win 3-2 with Rodrigo Bentancur scoring the winner in the 90th minute.
- Bournemouth's winning goal against Spurs in London last season also came courtesy of a 90th-minute winner from Dango Ouattara. 3 out of the last 5 fixtures between these two sides have concluded with an extra-time winner.
- If Bournemouth fail to win their game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday it would become the third time that the Cherries have failed to win any of their opening three fixtures in the Premier League. In the 2016/17 campaign, they drew 1 and lost two and in the 2017/18 campaign, they started the season with three successive defeats.
- Kieffer Moore was the star in Bournemouth’s loss to Spurs at the Vitality Stadium last season. Moore scored a first-half brace to put the Cherries in the driving seat. Moore however has gone on a dry spell recently having failed to score a single goal since November 2022.
Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning
It is a very one-sided record between Spurs and Bournemouth in the recent head-to-head meetings with the former coming out on top on most occasions. Spurs are a side that tends to do well at home but their away record is not the greatest. Postecoglou’s men have only 1 win in their last 9 away games, drawing 3 and losing 5. Spurs have also conceded at least one goal in each of those 9 matches. James Maddison could miss the game through an injury he suffered against Manchester United and that could be a big blow.
Bournemouth on the other hand were quite impressive against Liverpool in the opening 20 minutes at Anfield. The Cherries put on a great display in comparison to last season where they were beaten 9-0. The Cherries scored the first goal at Anfield though they might not want to do the same when they come face-to-face with Spurs. Whenever Bournemouth have scored first against Tottenham Hotspur, they have gone on to lose in three of their four games.
Tottenham Hotspur goes into this game with a slightly better chance of winning but it would be silly to rule Bournemouth out. The odds are quite close between the two suggesting the game is not one-sided. Spurs edge this one only on the basis that they come into this on the back of a win. James Maddison missing will certainly drop Spurs’ chances of winning.
Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the bookmakers, Tottenham Hotspur goes into this game as slight odds-on favourites to win. Spurs however are not the best of sides when it comes to playing away. They were lucky to come away with a draw in their opening game against Brentford. Bournemouth caused Liverpool a lot of trouble early on in the game. We expect goals in this game. We predict that both teams will score in this one. In terms of attacking returns for Tottenham Hotspur, we back Son Heung-Min.
The South Korean has failed to get any goals or assists in his opening two games. Son however loves playing against the Cherries. Son has scored 5 goals and 2 assists in his last 6 starts against Bournemouth. The Tottenham Hotspur captain also had a really good game at the Vitality Stadium last season as he created 6 chances in the game which happens to be his highest tally in the 153 Premier League away games he has featured in. Son last scored two goals at the Vitality Stadium in 2018.
For Bournemouth, Dominic Solanke is the talisman. The English striker has been one of the most consistent performers for the Cherries. Most of Bournemouth’s attacks now go through the big man up front. Solanke has been involved in both of Bournemouth’s goals in the opening two games. He scored against West Ham on the opening day and assisted at Anfield last Saturday. Solanke will go in as an odds-on favourite to score for Bournemouth.
Final Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur to beat Bournemouth
Bournemouth Player List
Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu
Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons
Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing
Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes
Bournemouth Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Neto
|
Goalkeeper
|
Max Aarons
|
Defender
|
Illia Zabarnyi
|
Defender
|
Marcos Senesi
|
Defender
|
Milos Kerkez
|
Defender
|
Ryan Christie
|
Midfielder
|
Joe Rothwell
|
Midfielder
|
Philip Billing
|
Midfielder
|
Antoine Semenyo
|
Attacker
|
Jaidon Anthony
|
Attacker
|
Dominic Solanke
|
Attacker
Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, L, W
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman
Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovanni Lo Celso
Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz
Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Guglielmo Vicario
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pedro Porro
|
Defender
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Micky van de Ven
|
Defender
|
Destiny Udogie
|
Defender
|
Yves Bissouma
|
Midfielder
|
Pape Sarr
|
Midfielder
|
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Richarlison
|
Attacker
|
Son Heung-min
|
Attacker
Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): W, D, W, W, L
Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head
Matches Played:13
Bournemouth wins:3
Tottenham Hotspur wins:8
Matches are drawn:2
Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds
The odds of Bournemouth winning are set at 3.81. Tottenham Hotspur are marginal favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.00. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.09. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Tottenham Hotspur
We predict that Tottenham Hotspur will go into this game as slight favourites to win this game. We do not believe that Spurs will get an easy ride at the Vitality Stadium. Spurs particularly do not start games on the front foot and were quite lucky not to go behind Manchester United in the first half. The Tottenham frontline too has yet to make a mark since Harry Kane left. None of Son, Richarlison or Kulusevski have scored in Tottenham’s opening two games.
Though things do not end up going well for the Cherries when they score first this time around, we believe that if Bournemouth take the lead, Spurs could find it difficult. James Maddison has a very high chance of not featuring in this fixture due to an injury. The English playmaker is Spurs’ most creative outlet. Ange Postecoglou’s attackers will have to be clinical with the lesser number of chances they might receive in Maddison’s absence.
Bournemouth have the attacking capability to hurt Spurs. The trio of Semenyo, Anthony and Solanke could provide a big test to the Spurs’ backline. This is a game that has the ingredients to swing anyway and the last two games between these two sides are the best example for that. Any side to win this game 2-1, but we’ll go ahead with Spurs.