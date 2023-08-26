AFCB (Bournemouth) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction AFCB 26 % Chance of Winning TOT 74 % Bet Now! Bournemouth are all set to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. Spurs won drawn 1 and won 1 out of their opening two fixtures. Bournemouth have drawn 1 and lost 1 in their opening two games in the League. The Cherries last week visited Anfield where they were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool. Bournemouth started the game swiftly. The Cherries found the back of the net as early as the first minute after confusion between Allison and Konate saw Antony score. VAR however ruled the goal as offside. Trent Alexander Arnold’s critical error left Solanke on the ball in Liverpool’s box and slipped Semenyo in to blast it past Allison to take the lead at Anfield. Van Dijk came close to levelling things after he struck his header onto the post. Luis Diaz brought the scores level with a fantastic touch and finish that left many in awe. Liverpool slowly started creeping into the game and they finally had a big chance to get into the lead as Szoboszlai was fouled in the penalty box by a clumsy tackle from Rothwell. Salah's penalty was saved by Neto but he slotted in the rebound to give Liverpool the lead before half-time. Alexis Mac Allister was sent off in the 58th minute after a clumsy high-foot challenge. The tackle did not look malevolent but anyhow reduced Liverpool to 10 men. The Cherries could not take advantage of Mac Allister’s demise after Liverpool scored just 4 minutes after the red card through Diogo Jota to make it 3-1. Spurs’ performance in the 2nd half saw them claim all three points as they beat Manchester United 2-0. Spurs were lucky in the first half to have not conceded a penalty through Christian Romero. Rashford had 2 fantastic chances to break the deadlock. But the best chance fell to Bruno Fernandes who misguided his header from an easy scoring position. Spurs’ best chance in the first half came late on as they struck the bar twice in the space of 10 seconds through Porro and a deflected effort off Luke Shaw. United’s intensity dropped off in the 2nd half and Pape Sarr capitalised on that after he took his chance on Kulusevski’s deflected cross to make it 1-0. Spurs were once again lucky to not concede as Antony hit the post and Casemiro’s header was stunningly saved by Vicario. Ben Davies’ tame effort deflected off Lisandro Martinez’s boot to sneak into Onana’s goal to seal the game for Tottenham Hotspur. This was the first win for Spurs at their new ground against Manchester United.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

It is a very one-sided record between Spurs and Bournemouth in the recent head-to-head meetings with the former coming out on top on most occasions. Spurs are a side that tends to do well at home but their away record is not the greatest. Postecoglou’s men have only 1 win in their last 9 away games, drawing 3 and losing 5. Spurs have also conceded at least one goal in each of those 9 matches. James Maddison could miss the game through an injury he suffered against Manchester United and that could be a big blow.

Bournemouth on the other hand were quite impressive against Liverpool in the opening 20 minutes at Anfield. The Cherries put on a great display in comparison to last season where they were beaten 9-0. The Cherries scored the first goal at Anfield though they might not want to do the same when they come face-to-face with Spurs. Whenever Bournemouth have scored first against Tottenham Hotspur, they have gone on to lose in three of their four games.

Tottenham Hotspur goes into this game with a slightly better chance of winning but it would be silly to rule Bournemouth out. The odds are quite close between the two suggesting the game is not one-sided. Spurs edge this one only on the basis that they come into this on the back of a win. James Maddison missing will certainly drop Spurs’ chances of winning.

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Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Tottenham Hotspur goes into this game as slight odds-on favourites to win. Spurs however are not the best of sides when it comes to playing away. They were lucky to come away with a draw in their opening game against Brentford. Bournemouth caused Liverpool a lot of trouble early on in the game. We expect goals in this game. We predict that both teams will score in this one. In terms of attacking returns for Tottenham Hotspur, we back Son Heung-Min.

The South Korean has failed to get any goals or assists in his opening two games. Son however loves playing against the Cherries. Son has scored 5 goals and 2 assists in his last 6 starts against Bournemouth. The Tottenham Hotspur captain also had a really good game at the Vitality Stadium last season as he created 6 chances in the game which happens to be his highest tally in the 153 Premier League away games he has featured in. Son last scored two goals at the Vitality Stadium in 2018.

For Bournemouth, Dominic Solanke is the talisman. The English striker has been one of the most consistent performers for the Cherries. Most of Bournemouth’s attacks now go through the big man up front. Solanke has been involved in both of Bournemouth’s goals in the opening two games. He scored against West Ham on the opening day and assisted at Anfield last Saturday. Solanke will go in as an odds-on favourite to score for Bournemouth.

Final Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur to beat Bournemouth

Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Neto Goalkeeper Max Aarons Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Joe Rothwell Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Jaidon Anthony Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker

Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, L, W

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Yves Bissouma Midfielder Pape Sarr Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Son Heung-min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): W, D, W, W, L

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:13

Bournemouth wins:3

Tottenham Hotspur wins:8

Matches are drawn:2

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

The odds of Bournemouth winning are set at 3.81. Tottenham Hotspur are marginal favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.00. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.09. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.