Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth Match Prediction BFC 51 % Chance of Winning AFCB 49 % Bet Now! Brentford will square up against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday at the GTECH Community Stadium. Brentford go into this game on the back of a disappointing loss in their last game against Fulham. The Bees went ahead through Vitaly Janelt after being dominated in the opening spell by the Cottagers. Flekken kept Thomas Frank’s men in the game, making save after save. Their luck finally ran out in the closing stages of the game as their weaknesses got exposed. A brace from Wilson in the 2nd minute and the 7th minute of added time stung the Bees, leaving them empty-handed. Brentford, with that defeat, find themselves 12th on the Premier League table. AFC Bournemouth continued their trend of being giant killers this season as they got another super victory over the defending champions in Manchester City. Iraola’s men were fantastic in the game, pressing Manchester City on every occasion possible. They took an early lead as Semenyo dispatched Kerkez’s cutback with the utmost precision. Bournemouth were rick solid at the back, giving City no space to get through. It got better for Bournemouth as Evanilson doubled their lead, with the assist again coming from Kerkez. Gvardiol got one back for Manchester City in the final moments of the game; however, Bournemouth kept their calm and saw off the game, giving them the vital 3 points.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brentford and AFC Bournemouth falls in the favour of the team that will be playing at home. In the last 10 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford have 7 wins; 6 games have ended in a stalemate with AFC Bournemouth winning 4 times.

Brentford does manage to grind out wins at home; however, their performances have not been very commanding. The number of goals that Brentford are conceding is just off the charts. They have conceded nine goals in their last four games. They do tend to score goals, but that is working for them just at home.

AFC Bournemouth came into this game on the back of some good form, having beat the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City. In those games, they have conceded just 1 goal, which shows that their defensive acumen is good. If Bournemouth can restrict Brentford in terms of their attack, then they will win this game without any doubt. Recent away results for Iraola’s men have not been the best, and that is why they go into this game as underdogs, with Brentford having the better chance of winning.

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Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, Brentford have surprisingly been tipped by the bookies to beat AFC Bournemouth on Saturday at the GTECH Community Stadium. Brentford has the marginal backing of the odds even though they come into this game on the back of a defeat to Fulham. Their superior home form may be the only reason why the oddsmakers have backed them. AFC Bournemouth, on the other hand, came into this game with a reputation of being giant killers, beating both the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium. Hence, it is quite surprising to see how the odds between the two teams are not closer.

Brentford this season have seen all of their best performances come at home. Thomas Frank’s team continues to be undefeated at the GTECH Community Stadium. West Ham United are the only team as of now to get a point from Brentford, and that too they did that in the last minutes of the game. Brentford have found a way to win against the other opponents by quite a comfortable margin.

AFC Bournemouth have had a similar trajectory to Brentford in terms of their home and away form. The Cherries have had their better results at home. However, away from home, they have been slightly better than Brentford. The Cherries do have an away win, unlike Brentford, who have lost 5 in 5. The Cherries have 5 points from their 5 away games in comparison to the Bees, who have 0 points from their 5 away games.

Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows: Our call is for Brentford to win this game with fine margins. Thomas Frank’s men to score 2 or more goals against AFC Bournemouth is our prediction in this game.

Brentford’s performances away from home should not be used as an indictment of how they play at home. Their win ratio at the GTECH is fantastic. Their scoring record is also very good. Thomas Frank’s men have scored 2 or more goals in 4 of their 5 games this season. Brentford have scored nine goals in their last two games at home. AFC Bournemouth conceded an average of 1.60 goals away from home; hence, our prediction for them to score 2 or more.

We also back the Cherries to get a goal in this game. AFC Bournemouth have scored in 3 of their 5 away games this season. The Cherries this season have failed to net away from home against Liverpool and Leicester City. However, with Brentford’s defensive record, we easily see Iraola’s men scoring. Brentford have conceded six goals in their last two home games. That is quite a high number, especially considering the form Bournemouth’s attack is in right now.

In terms of total goals scored, we do expect this game to cross the 2.5 goals barrier. The Bees have a tendency of scoring big and conceding big as well. Therefore, Thomas Frank’s men have seen a combined tally of over 2.5 goals in 8 of their last 10 games in the Premier League. AFC Bournemouth have not seen a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals in any of their last 2 away games. However, at home, 2 of their last 3 games had a combined tally of more than 2.5 goals. Considering how Brentford plays, this outcome has a big chance of coming true.

Brentford have a fantastic record of scoring first in games. The Bees continued their good record of netting first by doing so against Fulham in their last game. Brentford, in their last game at home, failed to break the deadlock as it was Ipswich Town that scored first. However, Bournemouth have an underwhelming record in this case, opening the scoring in just 4 of their last 8 games in the league. Hence we back Brentford to get the opening goal here.

Final Prediction:Brentford to beat AFC Bournemouth

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak

Attackers:Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Keane Lewis-Potter Defender Yehor Yarmoliuk Midfielder Vitaly Janelt Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Midfielder Fabio Carvalho Attacker Kevin Schade Attacker Bryan Mbeumo Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, D

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen

Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams

Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Neto Goalkeeper Adam Smith Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Alex Scott Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Justin Kluivert Attacker Evanilson Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, L, W

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth Town Head-To-Head

Matches Played:118

Brentford wins:46

AFC Bournemouth wins:39

Matches are drawn:33

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.52.

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.82.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.52.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.