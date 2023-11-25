Brentford vs Arsenal Match Prediction BFC 21 % Chance of Winning ARS 79 % Bet Now! It is another London Derby as Brentford is set to host Arsenal at the GTECH Community Centre in the Premier League on Saturday. Brentford is currently 11th in the Premier League table with 16 points from 12 games. Arsenal sits in 3rd place in the league with 27 points from 12 games. Brentford in their last game in the Premier League were hosted by Liverpool at Anfield. Liverpool schooled Thomas Frank and his players in a game that ended 3-0 for the hosts. A brace from Mo Salah and a goal from Diogo Jota drowned Brentford completely. Brentford were able to get shots on Liverpool’s goal but only 3 of their 16 shots were on target. Liverpool in comparison were more clinical with their shooting in which 10 of their 17 shots were on target out of which they scored 3. Brentford’s first best chance came in the 18th minute when Mbeumo had a good chance to make it 1-0 but his left foot shot was wide of Liverpool’s goal. They should have been ahead in the 32nd minute as Mbeumo was one-on-one with Allison. The Cameroon international was very well found by Jensen but Allison charged out from goal and did very well to shut the attacker’s angles and make a save to keep it 0-0. Once Salah gave Liverpool the lead in the 39th minute it was all them post that. Even after Liverpool leading 2-0 Mbeumo did have chances to score and create but nothing came off those efforts. Jota laid the finishing touches in the 74th minute as Brentford rued another evening of missed chances. Arsenal in the meantime welcomed a struggling Burnley side to the Emirates. Arsenal was dominant in this game from the start as they missed many chances to go into the lead. The goal came just before halftime as Zinchenko’s cross found Saka on the right wing. The Englishman did very well to head the cross square across the goal towards the back post where Trossard was waiting to guide it into goal. Koleosho was causing all sorts of problems for Arsenal down the left side. His run in the 54th minute bore fruit as he got past Tomiyasu on the byline to find Rodriguez who was closed down by the Arsenal defence. The ball then conveniently fell to Brownhill who made no mistake in whacking it past Raya in goal. Three minutes later Arsenal went back into the lead as Saliba leapt highest from a corner to head it past Trafford in goal. Zinchenko sealed the victory for Arsenal in the 74th minute with a brilliant kung-fu strike. Fabio Viera was sent off for Arsenal in the end but that was too late to have any significant bearing on the game.

Brentford FC vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

The recent competitive record between these two sides from London favours the team playing at home this week. In the last 6 matchups between these two clubs in all competitions, Arsenal has 4 wins, 1 game has ended in a stalemate and Brentford FC have won on just one occasion.

Brentford have a pretty noticeable gameplan when they play against the big teams. Thomas Frank in a normal game will play 4 defenders including in the fullbacks but in more high-pressure scenarios he does opt to go with a back 3 with 2 wing backs making it a total of 5 defenders.

Brentford’s most noticeable victory playing this way came when they beat Manchester City at the Etihad last season. The Bees are known for being giant killers but this season it is their defence that is creating problems for them. Brentford keep conceding a lot of goals due to them having some key players in defence missing through injury.

Arsenal on the other hand have injury issues of their own but this season Mikel Arteta has done very well in terms of setting up a good squad to deal with these issues. Even though Nketiah and Jesus are missing upfront, they do have the likes of Trossard and Havertz that can cover.

Arsenal is a team that looks more composed when it comes to getting results. Their strong attack against Brentford’s sloppy defence gives them a higher chance of winning under the lights on Saturday.

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Brentford vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the odd makers, Arsenal goes into this game as a heavy odds-on favourite to beat Brentford on Saturday at the GTECH Community Stadium. Brentford have on more than one occasion made it tough for Arsenal in football matches. However, this time Arsenal do go into this game with more momentum.

Arsenal is a team that has done quite well on the road since the start of last season. Brentford on the other hand is decently solid at home. The Bees are averaging around 2 goals a game at their home ground this season.

Arsenal also do very well in terms of scoring away from home. This season on away grounds they have averaged around 1.6 goals a game. We expect both teams to score in this game and our prediction is both teams to score over 3.5 goals combined.

Brentford averages 12.17 shots when they play at the GTECH Community Centre. However, against big teams, Thomas Frank does tend to line up his defence and midfield slightly deeper. Arsenal on the other hand averages 9.2 shots on an average in a game when they play away.

We expect Arsenal to have quite a few shots on Brentford’s goal considering how deep they could defend. Arsenal to have more than 10 or more shots in this game is our call.

Mikel Arteta’s men average 61% possession away from the Emirates this season hence our call is that they will have more than 60% of the ball on Sunday. Also, Brentford's liking to play without the ball helps Arsenal’s cause. Brentford have scored in 100% of their home matches this season and Arsenal have kept a clean sheet away in 60% of their games.

Based on these figures we do not believe that Arsenal can stop Brentford from scoring at their home ground. Arsenal is a strong defensive unit but at home, Brentford do manage to get goals.

Bryan Mbeumo remains Brentford’s main man to score against Arsenal come Saturday. The Cameroon international has been the main man staying on the field for 90 minutes every game and on every set piece and penalty. Mbeumo has 6 goals in the Premier League this season and could be on the course to get more.

In terms of scoring for Arsenal, Leandro Trossard will go into this game as the favourite to score against Brentford. The Belgian winger is currently playing in a more central role due to the likes of Jesus and Nketiah being out. Trossard has been clinical in front of goal in recent times. He also has a great record against Brentford scoring 3 goals in the Premier League.

Liverpool is the only opposition that he has scored more goals against with 5. If you are looking for someone to get an assist in this game it would be Bukayo Saka. The winger has been brilliant with his service this season and has 8 assists to his name only behind James Ward-Prowse with 9.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Brentford FC

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Brian Mbeumo Attacker Yoane Wissa Attacker Neal Maupay Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, W, L

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nuno Tavares, Cedric, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Albert Lokonga

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos, Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Leandro Trossard Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, W, D, W

Brentford FC vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:18

Brentford FC wins:6

Arsenal wins:7

Matches are drawn:5

Brentford FC vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Brentford FC to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.78.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.90.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.