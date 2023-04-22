Brentford will welcome Aston Villa to the GTECH Community Stadium on Saturday. Brentford currently sits in the 9th spot in the Premier League table with 43 points having played 31 games. Aston Villa sits in the 6th spot with 50 points having played 31 games as well. It’s a perfect mid-table clash between two teams who have vastly exceeded everyone's expectations with their performances this season.

Brentford has been surprisingly very sloppy in their recent games. The Bees have not won a single game in their last five and have been struggling to over-turn games at the moment. Brentford went into the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers as outright favourites to win. The Wolves have been flirting with relegation all this season. It was however Wolves who did a shock in not only defeating Brentford but also in the manner in which they did. Diego Costa’s opener in the 27th minute was his 1st goal for the Wolves. The Spaniard has not scored in the Premier League since his stint with Chelsea. Both teams mustered about the same total shots but it was the Wolves who troubled David Raya more. They dominated the ball and had 9 shots on target. Brentford looked lethargic and sloppy in their play as they couldn’t find a way past the Wolves defence. It was finally Hwang Hee-Chan who sealed the victory for the Wolves in the 69th minute to make it 2-0. Brentford came out well-beaten on the day by a rejuvenated Wolves side.

Aston Villa on the other hand look to be one of the most dangerous teams in the Premier League. The Clarets and Blue before meeting against Newcastle on Saturday were undefeated in their last 5 games. Aston Villa’s success this season has been based on their impressive home form and their attacking prowess. Aston Villa brought down Newcastle by defeating them 3-0 at Villa Park last Saturday. Jacob Ramsey opened the scoring for Villa in the 11th minute after he slotted in Ollie Watkins’ cut-back. Villa dominated Newcastle United right from the go and should have led by at least 2-3 goals at half-time. Ollie Watkins however continued his fine scoring run after his brace led his side to inflict further misery on Newcastle. Villa’s victory puts them only 3 points behind 5th place Tottenham and 6 points behind 4th place Newcastle United. The fight for the 4th and the last qualification spot for the UEFA Champions League looks to be heating up with Newcastle United dragged into the fight against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion