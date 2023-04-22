Brentford vs Aston Villa Match Prediction
BFC
45%
Chance of Winning
AVFC
55%
England
GTECH Community Stadium
Brentford has been surprisingly very sloppy in their recent games. The Bees have not won a single game in their last five and have been struggling to over-turn games at the moment. Brentford went into the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers as outright favourites to win. The Wolves have been flirting with relegation all this season. It was however Wolves who did a shock in not only defeating Brentford but also in the manner in which they did. Diego Costa’s opener in the 27th minute was his 1st goal for the Wolves. The Spaniard has not scored in the Premier League since his stint with Chelsea. Both teams mustered about the same total shots but it was the Wolves who troubled David Raya more. They dominated the ball and had 9 shots on target. Brentford looked lethargic and sloppy in their play as they couldn’t find a way past the Wolves defence. It was finally Hwang Hee-Chan who sealed the victory for the Wolves in the 69th minute to make it 2-0. Brentford came out well-beaten on the day by a rejuvenated Wolves side.
Aston Villa on the other hand look to be one of the most dangerous teams in the Premier League. The Clarets and Blue before meeting against Newcastle on Saturday were undefeated in their last 5 games. Aston Villa’s success this season has been based on their impressive home form and their attacking prowess. Aston Villa brought down Newcastle by defeating them 3-0 at Villa Park last Saturday. Jacob Ramsey opened the scoring for Villa in the 11th minute after he slotted in Ollie Watkins’ cut-back. Villa dominated Newcastle United right from the go and should have led by at least 2-3 goals at half-time. Ollie Watkins however continued his fine scoring run after his brace led his side to inflict further misery on Newcastle. Villa’s victory puts them only 3 points behind 5th place Tottenham and 6 points behind 4th place Newcastle United. The fight for the 4th and the last qualification spot for the UEFA Champions League looks to be heating up with Newcastle United dragged into the fight against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion
Facts
- Last season Brentford beat Aston Villa 2-1 at the GTECH Community Stadium whereas the game at Villa Park ended in a 1-1 draw.
- Aston Villa currently has a winning streak of 5 matches and has not lost in their last 8 matches.
- Brentford has not won any of their last 6 games.
- Aston Villa has significantly improved their away form. They have not lost any of their 4 away matches.
- When playing at home, Brentford has not lost to Aston Villa in their last 4 encounters.
- Brentford always finds goals when they play at home. The Bees haven't found the net in just 2 of their 15 home matches in the Premier League this season.
- Aston Villa also has a decent scoring run on the road this season. They have not scored in just 4 of their 15 away matches in the Premier League this season.
- Ivan Toney is Brentford’s top scorer with 18 goals.
- Ollie Watkins has scored 14 times for Aston Villa.
- The Bees have conceded a goal in each of their last 6 matches.
- Villa has scored at least a single goal for 17 consecutive matches.
- Aston Villa demolished Brentford 4-0 at Villa Park in the reverse fixture back in October.
- On average Brentford scores 1.6 goals when playing at home and Aston Villa scores 1.46 goals when playing away.
- Between 1935 and 1947 Brentford lost 3 home games against Aston Villa but since 2017 they have turned the tide and managed to win 4 home games against the Claret and Blue.
- Aston Villa’s current form is their best since the 1989-90 season.
Brentford vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning
The overall record when these two sides face off is quite close. Aston Villa has won 7 games; 6 games have ended in a draw with Brentford winning just 4 times. Villa has a slight edge when they play Brentford. Aston Villa is flying under their manager Unai Emery. Villa has five wins in their last five games. Villa has also lost only once in their last five away games showing how much their away form has improved as of late.
Brentford on the other hand is struggling for wins as of late. The Bees under Thomas Frank have just no wins in their last five games. The Bees also look flat in their gameplay. Brentford however has a decent record at home this season. They have won 7 games, drawn 6 times and lost just twice with a 47%-win rate in the 15 games they have played at home this season.
Aston Villa looks to be on an upward trajectory under Unai Emery whereas things are not looking too good for Brentford. With all these factors Brentford goes into this game against Villa as 2nd favourite to win.
Brentford vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Brentford goes into this game as a slight favourite to win. According to this season’s statistics, Brentford tends to score 1.93 goals a game at home. If there is one player that Brentford will look to turn around their slump it's Ivan Toney. The England striker has been a force to reckon with having scored 18 goals in the Premier League this season. Toney will be the odds-on favourite to score for Brentford against Villa.
Ollie Watkins perhaps on form currently is the best striker in the Premier League. In 2023, no player in the Premier League has more goal contributions than Oliie Watkins. The Villa striker has scored 11 goals and registered 3 assists this year more than the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. Watkins will be a heavy odds-on favourite to continue his scoring run for Aston Villa come Saturday.
Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Brentford
Brentford Player List
Goalkeepers: David Raya, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Jansson, Kristoffer Ajer, Zanka, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade
Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Alex Gilbert
Brentford’s Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David Raya
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aaron Hickey
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Ben Mee
|
Defender
|
Rico Henry
|
Defender
|
Christian Norgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Mathias Jensen
|
Midfielder
|
Brian Mbeumo
|
Attacker
|
Ivan Toney
|
Attacker
|
Yoane Wissa
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, D, D
Aston Villa Player List
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Jed Steer, Robin Olsen, Viljami Sinisalo
Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Ashley Young, Lucas Digne
Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara
Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran
Aston Villa Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ashley Young
|
Defender
|
Ezri Konsa
|
Defender
|
Tyrone Mings
|
Defender
|
Alexandre Moreno
|
Defender
|
John McGinn
|
Midfielder
|
Douglas Luiz
|
Midfielder
|
Jacob Ramsey
|
Midfielder
|
Emiliano Buendia
|
Attacker
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Attacker
|
Bertrand Traore
|
Attacker
Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W
Brentford vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head
Matches Played:17
Brentford wins:4
Aston Villa wins:7
Matches are drawn:6
Brentford vs Aston Villa Betting Odds
The odds of Brentford winning are set at 2.37 which makes them slight favourites. Aston Villa’s odds of winning are set at 2.65. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.25. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Aston Villa
We predict that Aston Villa will be slight favourites to beat Brentford at the GTECH Community Stadium on Saturday. Brentford has a decent record at home but three consecutive defeats against the likes of Wolves, Newcastle and Manchester United have made them vulnerable. Villa on the other hand is probably one of the best teams in the Premier League in terms of form. Ollie Watkins looks like a man possessed to find the back of the net. The Claret and Blue are undefeated in their last 5 games and look to be playing a fluid style of football. Unai Emery’s team has a bit of swagger about them whereas Thomas Frank’s team needs to pick themselves up. It will however be a big task for Brentford to stop Aston Villa on Saturday, it is a close call between the two but we feel that Aston Villa will edge this one.Bet Now!