BFC (Brentford) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction BFC 45 % Chance of Winning AVFC 55 % Bet Now! Aston Villa are set to travel to London to face Brentford at the GTECH Community Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League. Brentford currently occupy 11th place with 19 points from 16 games. Aston Villa have broken into the European spots sitting in 3rd place with 35 points from 16 games. Brentford in their last game travelled to Bramall Lane to square off against Sheffield United. The game between these two sides started on quite a cagey note. Both teams were not able to trouble each other in their opposition halves. Brentford were lucky not to be a man down after Onyeka made a rash off-the-floor tackle on Vini Souza which surely looked like a red. VAR however stayed with the on-field call and Brentford escaped. Brentford’s first good attempt came in the 45th minute after Maupay’s header from a Janelt cross was inches wide. James McAtee however put the Blades in the front in the added time of the first half with a lovely curling strike. The Blades upped the pressure in the second half as Brentford were constantly on the back foot. Ben Slimane who came on as a substitute terrorised the Brentford defence in many ways apart from putting the ball in the back of the net. Wissa had a good chance to shoot but his effort was straight Foderingham. The Bees however could not produce attempts that constantly troubled the home team. The Blades had multiple easy chances to kill Brentford off. Thomas Frank handed Sheffield United only their second win of the Premier League season. Aston Villa welcomed another title challenger Arsenal to Villa Park in their last game. Villa got off to a perfect start with Leon Bailey as usual getting past opposition defenders with ease. Bailey progressed the ball with some brilliant skill and found McGinn who took the ball on the turn and smashed the ball with his stronger left foot into the top corner giving Raya in goal no chance. Arsenal started piling up pressure in the middle of the first half. Diego Carlos did very well to keep the scores level after he cleared Martinelli’s chip over Martinez off the line. Martinez made 2 quickfire saves to deny the likes of Odegaard and Jesus to keep Villa in the lead at halftime. Diego Carlos cleared another effort off the line this time of his player Watkins. Villa had a touch of luck favouring them as Arsenal should have been level in this game. Towards the end, there was some controversy as Arsenal had their goal ruled out due to Havertz handling the ball in the box. Villa hung on to claim all three points once again.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two clubs surprisingly favours a club that most neutral fans would not guess. In the last 11 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford have won on 4 occasions, 6 games have ended in a dead rubber and Aston Villa have won just once. A surprising record!

Aston Villa this season have become the giant killers having already beaten the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester City. Villa are one of the teams at the moment that are on cloud 9. Villa has to do what they have been doing in their last 5 games.

Playing high-intensity football and having a good defensive organisation. Unai Emery’s philosophy is finally taking shape and this team is now looking like a team that has been sculpted by the Spaniard.

For Brentford, this will be a tough game. The records have favoured the Bees in recent games but at this moment they are facing their most challenging period since their promotion 2 years back. Injuries have taken over this team with many key players out.

Brentford however will need to channel all the positivity they have and we are well drilled. The positive for them opposition-wise is that Villa will be without Douglas Luiz in midfield and Lucas Digne at fullback.

Villa’s away record is also not great. If Brentford decide to show up then it could become slightly tougher for Villa. However, for us, Emery’s men go into this game with a better chance of winning.

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Brentford vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, Aston Villa go into this game as odds-on favourites to beat the home teams in Brentford on Sunday at the GTECH Community Stadium. This game could however be a little more competitive in comparison to Villa’s last games against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Brentford have not been the most dominant at home this season but their record is much better in comparison to their away form. The Bees are having a tough season this year with their home scoring record taking a hit.

They score just 1.88 goals on average at home per game from an xG (expected goals) of 1.56. This does tell us that Brentford are not creating a lot of chances hence their goal-scoring rate has been so low.

Villa’s home record is on another level in comparison to their away record. Villa has a 38%-win record away in comparison to their 100% record at home. They average only 1.25 goals away from Villa Park. In terms of scoring, we predict that this game will have goals but not much.

Both teams are to score a combined 3 or more goals on Sunday. We do back Aston Villa here to keep a clean sheet in this game. Villa this season have kept a clean sheet in only 13% of their away games this season. Brentford have also failed to score in just 13% of their games at the GTECH Community Stadium.

Brentford are however without their main striker hence we believe that Villa could make it 3 clean sheets in a row. Possession-wise we expect this game to be quite a close affair. Brentford averages 53% possession in their backyard this season whereas the Villains average 50% possession when they play on the road.

This is a tough call to back however we believe that Villa will just edge Brentford out in terms of holding the ball. Villa to have 55% or more possession is our call in this game. David Coote averages 3.67 cards a game on average this season.

We expect that this game will have some yellow cards. Our pick is for this game to produce 4 or more yellow cards. Boubacar Kamara already has 6 yellow cards to his name. Without Douglas Luiz in this game, we expect him to be a little more exposed. Hence our tip is for Kamara to get booked.

With Bryan Mbeumo injured, we back Neal Maupay to be the favourite to score for Brentford. Maupay will also now be on penalties which is a bonus. Maupay has scored 2 goals and assisted 1 in each of his last 3 home games for the Bees. Backing Maupay to score at home is the safest choice for Brentford in this game.

In most cases backing Ollie Watkins when Aston Villa plays is the safest option. However, we cannot ignore the information from Leon Bailey. The winger has been in fantastic form and is averaging a goal every 66 minutes.

Bailey has already scored 5 goals this season in a Villa shirt. With Brentford’s defence in all sorts of problems, we expect Bailey to wreak havoc at the GTECH Community Stadium.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Brentford.

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Yoane Wissa Attacker Neal Maupay Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, L, L

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Diego Carlos Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Pau Torres Defender Alexandre Moreno Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Boubacar Kamara Midfielder Moussa Diaby Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, W, W

Brentford vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:18

Brentford wins:4

Aston Villa wins:7

Matches are drawn:7

Brentford vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.20.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.18.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.70.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.