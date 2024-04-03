BFC (Brentford) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction BFC 55 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 45 % Bet Now! Brentford are set to welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the GTECH Community Centre in the Premier League on Thursday. Both teams here are on either side of the table as Brighton looks to keep their European hopes alive and Brentford looks to avoid the drop. The Seagulls are 9th on the table 2 points behind the 7th spot which would give them a European berth. Brentford are still 6 points off the drop and the point in the last game was crucial as all the teams below them failed to win as well. Adding another 7-8 points to their tally should ensure safety for the Bees. Getting to 40 points would practically seal that. Their performance in the last game would give them hope going forward in the season. Brentford were all over Manchester United on the day. The Bees should have easily won the game as they struck the post 4 times on the day. Onana also made some crucial saves to deny Ivan Toney & co. Mason Mount looked to have left a sour taste in their mouth after scoring late for the Red Devils but 2 minutes later Brentford responded as Ivan Toney’s cutback found Ajer free in the box to lash home the equaliser. Brighton in their last game travelled to Anfield to face Liverpool. The Seagulls silenced the Kop as Welbeck scored a fantastic effort on the half volley to beat Kelleher in goal within the first 2 minutes of the game. Liverpool then took the ascendancy as Diaz equalised with an opportunistic finish in the 1st half before Salah turned the side after finishing off a brilliant move. Kelleher had to make some saves to deny Brighton some half chances. De Zerbi’s men succumbed to their 8th away defeat of the season.

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brentford and Brighton single-handedly favours the Seagulls from the South Coast of England. In the last 18 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford have won just 5 games, 4 games have ended in a stalemate with Brighton & Hove Albion winning 9 times.

Brentford now needs to get momentum from that last game against Manchester United and build on that. They are slowly getting players back with Mbeumo making a return. This is bound to be a crucial period as the Bees are fighting relegation. Thomas Frank will need to build on his home record to keep them safe this season. Last week’s performance was an indication that if Brentford can perform that way at least at home then they should be safe come this season.

Brighton in their last performance got the perfect start but after that, they started dropping deep. The Seagulls need to be more proactive to kill games off. De Zerbi’s team are dropping their expansive football at the cost of leaking goals. The margins of defeat have become less but that is impacting their attack. The Seagulls need to find a balance if they want to have any chance of winning this game on Thursday.

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Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, the odds in this are highly competitive concerning Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion. The Bees in terms of their win record are much poorer than Brighton in recent games however they do go into this game as minor favourites due to their performance in their last home game. Brighton on the road has not been the best of teams this season. Brentford’s home form has been really poor this season however they will need to improve that tally if they want to avoid playing in the Championship next season. The Bees currently have a 27% win ratio at the GTECH Community Centre.

Brentford at home have an average scoring record but their tally of expected goals is high showing that they do create chances. Thomas Frank’s side averages 1.67 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.29 on their home turf. On the flip side, Brighton & Hove Albion have a marginally better record than Brentford with an average of 1.53 goals a game on the road. They have a 27% win ratio away which is identical to that of Brentford at home.

The Seagulls average the above number from an expected goals ratio of 1.52. Our tip is for both Brighton and Brentford to score in this game. Our pick is for Brentford and Brighton to score a tally of 3 goals or over. No clean sheets in this game as both teams have poor defensive records.

Brentford have an amazing scoring record at the GTECH Community Stadium. The Bees have scored in 93% of their games this season so it makes it a given that they will score here. Brighton too has failed to score in 27% of their games whilst playing away. We back De Zerbi’s men to score in this game as well.

Our pick is for Brentford to score 2 goals in this game. Brighton have conceded an average of 2 goals this season on their travels and with the game Brentford had last week, we can see them getting a brace.

In terms of half-time form, Brighton has the better record in every aspect of each half in comparison to Brentford. Brighton have won 33% of their first halves away in comparison to Brentford’s 20% at home. We back the Bees here and we believe that they will go into halftime with the lead. We also expect Brentford to score 1st in this game as they have led in 15 of their 30 games this season in comparison to Brighton who have opened the scoring in 13 of their 29 games.

In terms of scoring for Brentford, we have to back Ivan Toney due to his brilliant record against the Seagulls. Toney was also so unlucky not to get at least 2 goals in his last game. The striker tends to do well against Brighton as he has scored 3 goals in his last 2 games for the Bees. Toney netted a brace in this same fixture last season.

For Brighton, we have to back Danny Welbeck to go in as the favourite to score. The striker was on target with a well-taken strike in his last game at Anfield. Welbeck is a great scoring option to bank on as he is consistent in front of the goal. We also back Pascal Gross to get an assist in this game as he has already provided 11 assists this season. Gross is the creator of most Brighton goals.

Final Prediction:Brentford to beat Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Yoane Wissa Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, D, L,

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Adam Lallana Midfielder Julio Enciso Attacker Facundo Buonanotte Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, D, W

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:18

Brentford wins:29

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:35

Matches are drawn:15

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.40.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.80.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.