Brentford vs Chelsea Match Prediction BFC 35 % Chance of Winning CHE 65 % Bet Now! Brentford are all set to take on Chelsea at the GTECH Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Both teams go into this game on the back of morale-shattering losses. Brentford sit 16th in the Premier League table with 25 points from 26 games. A loss in this game and a win for the team below would see Brentford drop to 17th after this game week. If other results favour them and Bretford win then it could catapult them as high as 13th come the end of the week. Brentford in their last game visited the London Stadium to face West Ham United. The Bees were blitzed by Jarrod Bowen in the opening few minutes as the Hammers were leading 2-0 in the 1st 7 minutes. Neal Maupay brought the game back into contention as he did very well to get on Lewis Potter’s through ball and beat Areola. West Ham’s constant pressure led to Bowen scoring his third of the night. Emerson added more salt to Brentford’s wound with the 4th goal. Yoane Wissa scored a consolation for Brentford to make the scoreline look a little better. Brentford failed in any way to get a foothold in this game as they were comfortably beaten yet again. The last two weeks ended in a difficult week for Chelsea both in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup. The Blues in their last Premier League game faced Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. The Blues took the lead through Raheem Sterling and should have easily had 2 or more goals in that game. However, they missed sitters allowing Rodri to pull City back into the game. Chelsea managed to get a 1-1 draw from that game. However, in the Carabao Cup final their missed chance cost them even more as Van Dijk capitalised on that to score an extra-time winner just before the penalty shootouts to break the hearts of Chelsea fans.

Brentford vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two clubs still favours Chelsea however Brentford are quickly catching up. In the last 9 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford have won 3 games, and 2 games ended in a stalemate with Chelsea winning 4 times.

Just when it looked like Brentford were getting their stride back together they were once again humiliated. This time by a struggling West Ham United team. Brentford looked back to their worst as their structure and organisation was pulled apart by David Moyes. Brentford are a team that is too fragile at the back. Thomas Frank is not able to usher his back line like last season where it was so difficult to break this team down. There is a lot of emphasis on the attackers to score goals but that won’t matter if they keep conceding goals defensively.

Chelsea is a much better team in terms of their organisation but their goal-scoring troubles continue as in both of their last games they should have scored more which would have resulted in them beating Manchester City in the Premier League and Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. It’s a major issue that Poch and his team need to address. However, even with Chelsea’s current problems, they should easily have enough to beat Brentford on Saturday.

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Brentford vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, the odds in this game slightly favour Chelsea in comparison to Brentford who go into this game as straight underdogs. Chelsea however are not the outright favourites here but we do feel that they will have enough to win this game as Brentford cannot seem to catch a break lately. The only reason the odds between these 2 sides are that close is because of Brentford’s recent favourable record against Chelsea. Thomas Frank’s men have a 31%-win ratio at their home ground in the GTECH Community Stadium.

Their scoring record over the past game weeks significantly tends to vary however it hasn’t dropped a lot. They average 1.69 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.45 on their home turf. On the flip side, Chelsea are better in terms of stats when in comparison to Brentford. The Blues have won 38% of their away games this season on the back of this game. Pochettino’s men have had a decent scoring record as of late.

Chelsea averaged 1.69 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.45. Based on these numbers our call is that both teams will score in this fixture. Both Brentford and Chelsea are unpredictable in defence and have the knack of conceding a lot of goals. Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in just 15% of their games away from Stamford Bridge this season.

Brentford are worse off when it comes to keeping their goal clean. They have conceded in 92% of their home games this season. Brentford have scored in 92% of their home games and Chelsea in 85% hence we expect both teams to cancel each other out in terms of scoring.

Our pick is for Chelsea however to score 2 or more goals in this game. The Bees have conceded 2 or more in each of their last 5 home games. Brentford this season continue to have a good record when it comes to scoring the 1st goal. Thomas Frank’s men have scored 1st in 15 of their 26 games this season. Chelsea is not one of those sides that tend to start games off swiftly having scored first in 10 of their 25 games.

Hence we back the home team to score 1sthere. Moises Caicedo already has 7 yellow cards this season for Chelsea. Our pick is for the Ecuadorian midfielder to get booked in this game. Chelsea most of the time is vulnerable to transitions and hence Caicedo is often left on his own needs to deal with this. This in many games has resulted in him getting booked quite a lot. Norgaard continues to be Brentford’s highest booked player as of late and we could see him getting a card here as well for the same reasons as Caicedo. Open midfield spaces for Norgaard to defend.

Brentford’s Neal Maupay continues to be Brentford’s attacking output as Toney has turned more of a creator. Maupay has been Brentford’s most clinical forward after they lost Mbeumo to injury. The Frenchman also loves playing in London scoring all of his 6 Premier League goals in the Capital. 4 of those 6 goals have come at his home stadium. Maupay has a reputation for scoring against the big teams and hence we can also see him netting against Chelsea in this fixture.

For Chelsea, we will continue to back Cole Palmer as he remains his team's best attacker. The midfielder has 16 goal involvements in his last 17 games for the Blues showing that he is involved in almost everything Chelsea does when a goal is concerned. Palmer also has a good record in his last 5 London Derbies scoring 3 goals and assisting a further 3.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Brentford.

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Neal Maupay Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, L, L

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Ben Chilwell Defender Axel Disasi Defender Levi Colwill Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Nicolas Jackson Attacker Raheem Sterling Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, W, L

Brentford vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:20

Brentford wins:7

Chelsea wins:10

Matches are drawn:3

Brentford vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.10.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.18.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.90.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.