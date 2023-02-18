Saturday, February 18, 2023, is the day when Brentford looks forward to welcoming Crystal Palace at the Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford, Middlesex.

With 34 points, Brentford is sitting 8th in the Premier League table, just above Liverpool. A club that was promoted to the Premier League just in the previous season for the first time, has been showing fascinating performances in recent times. The Bees will be looking forward to continuing their dream run, in which they have seen just a single defeat in the last 10 Premier League encounters. In their last game, Brentford managed a 1-1 draw against the league leaders, Arsenal, at the Emirates, which ought to be a huge confidence booster for the West London side.

With a rather poor run, Crystal Palace, led by Patrick Vieira will look to strengthen their position in the League table as they stand in the 12th spot just a point above the 2015/16 winners, Leicester City. From their last 10 Premier League games, Palace has managed to secure just a couple of victories, while they have suffered defeat 5 times and have drawn 3 times. In their last Premier League clash against Brighton at Selhurst Park, Palace recovered from the first goal conceded to secure a 1-1 draw, thanks to the English centre back, James Tomkins, who scored his first goal of the campaign. This was not an easy game for Crystal Palace at all, as their shot-stopper, Guaita, was required to make three sharp saves before conceding to Solly March. Although the game could yet have been won by Brighton, Mac Allister had a tame volley attempt just at the brink of the 90th minute.

It is just fascinating that the Eagles are the ones that have won the most Premier League games this season after conceding the first goal of the game (four). More interestingly, Palace has won twice as many games after conceding the first goal than they have while scoring the first goal of the game.

When it comes to the head-to-head record, the tie is more or less evenly poised, as 4 out of the previous 5 games have ended up in draws. The only single victory was secured by Brentford in a friendly appearance in 2014. In the first leg of the tie, in late August 2022, Palace went on to score the first goal of the game in the form of Zaha, but Brentford managed to sneak in a late equalizer in the 88th minute of the game.