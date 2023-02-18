Brentford vs Crystal Palace Prediction for the Match
BFC
70%
Chance of Winning
CPFC
30%
England
Brentford Community Stadium
With 34 points, Brentford is sitting 8th in the Premier League table, just above Liverpool. A club that was promoted to the Premier League just in the previous season for the first time, has been showing fascinating performances in recent times. The Bees will be looking forward to continuing their dream run, in which they have seen just a single defeat in the last 10 Premier League encounters. In their last game, Brentford managed a 1-1 draw against the league leaders, Arsenal, at the Emirates, which ought to be a huge confidence booster for the West London side.
With a rather poor run, Crystal Palace, led by Patrick Vieira will look to strengthen their position in the League table as they stand in the 12th spot just a point above the 2015/16 winners, Leicester City. From their last 10 Premier League games, Palace has managed to secure just a couple of victories, while they have suffered defeat 5 times and have drawn 3 times. In their last Premier League clash against Brighton at Selhurst Park, Palace recovered from the first goal conceded to secure a 1-1 draw, thanks to the English centre back, James Tomkins, who scored his first goal of the campaign. This was not an easy game for Crystal Palace at all, as their shot-stopper, Guaita, was required to make three sharp saves before conceding to Solly March. Although the game could yet have been won by Brighton, Mac Allister had a tame volley attempt just at the brink of the 90th minute.
It is just fascinating that the Eagles are the ones that have won the most Premier League games this season after conceding the first goal of the game (four). More interestingly, Palace has won twice as many games after conceding the first goal than they have while scoring the first goal of the game.
When it comes to the head-to-head record, the tie is more or less evenly poised, as 4 out of the previous 5 games have ended up in draws. The only single victory was secured by Brentford in a friendly appearance in 2014. In the first leg of the tie, in late August 2022, Palace went on to score the first goal of the game in the form of Zaha, but Brentford managed to sneak in a late equalizer in the 88th minute of the game.
Facts
- Brentford: As per the latest results, Brentford is ranked 18th when it comes to the average possession for this campaign with 42.7% average possession under their belt. Out of the 4.2 average shots per match, Brentford has a shot conversion rate of around 11.4%. Disciplinary-wise, Brentford holds a better record than the majority of its competitors, with only 8.7 fouls per game and having been shown 31 yellow cards.
- Crystal Palace: As per the latest results, Palace has been slightly better in possession, with 44.7% average possession, they sit 15th on the possession rankings. The Eagles are taking shots at a rate of 3.5 shots per game, with a short conversion percentage of 6.3%. When it comes to discipline, Palace has been a shabbier side with an average of 11.9 fouls per match, which has led them to 51 yellow cards and 2 reds.
Statistics
Brentford: Brentford is ranked 6th in the league in total goals scored with 36 goals in their bag. The Bees have an average rate of scoring 1.6 goals per match. Although they have kept a few clean sheets, Brentford has conceded 29 goals this season with an average rate of 1.3 goals conceded per match. Brentford has been awarded five penalties, and they’ve gone on to score all of them.
Crystal Palace: Crystal Palace, on the other hand, has scored only 20 times in the league and sits 14th in the total goals scored chart. They have been scoring at a rate of 0.9 goals per game. Defensively, Palace has conceded 30 goals throughout the campaign, with a rate of 1.4 goals conceded per match. Crystal Palace has been awarded only a couple of penalties throughout the season but has failed to make any of them count.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Brentford
With six victories and a few games of unbeaten play under their belts recently, Brentford has been on fire at home. As a result, confidence should be high going into this matchup. The same cannot be said, however, for Crystal Palace, who has lost nine games in a row while going winless in 11 away games at this top level of the Premier League. Although the Eagles are not shy of finding the net, we are predicting a 2-1 home win for Brentford as Thomas Frank, the head coach of Brentford looks forward to resuming this form.Bet Now!