Brentford vs Fulham Match Prediction
BFC
67%
Chance of Winning
FUL
33%
England
GTECH Community Centre
Fulham on the other failed to make their push into the top half as they were held by Crystal Palace in a dramatic end to the game. Both teams started off the first half pretty slowly. Fulham got into the game in the second half and their persistence paid off as Rodrigo Muniz added another goal to his tally in the Premier League with a well-taken finish. Fulham's post remained in good shape looking to see the game off with a one-goal advantage. However, it wasn’t meant to be as Schlupp struck an absolute rocket to equalise on the day. Both teams shared the spoils leaving Fulham in 13th place on the league table.
Facts:
- Fulham do not tend to do very well against Brentford in terms of results. In recent games, they have not been able to get wins against Thomas Frank’s team. The Cottagers’ last win against the Bees came back in 2022. They have only 3 wins against them in their last 11 attempts.
- Fulham have not had a very good run in at the GTECH Community Stadium. Brentford have always had the command over the Cottagers in the last decade at home. Fulham last won at Brentford’s home ground way back in 2016. It was a 2-0 win when both of these teams were in the Championship.
- Last season both games ended with the same scoreline 3-2 with both teams winning their respective games at home. Fulham won at Craven Cottage and Brentford at the GTECH Community Centre.
- Brentford this season have a great chance to do a double over Fulham. They won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Craven Cottage this season. The Bees have not lost at home to Fulham in a long while so there is a big chance of the Bees winning 2 consecutive games in a season.
Brentford vs Fulham Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Brentford and Fulham outrightly favours the Bees in this scenario. In the last 17 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford have 9 wins, 3 games have ended in a stalemate with Fulham winning 5 times.
Brentford with their last win have all but guaranteed their safety for next season. Another 3 points will mathematically guarantee their safety but even if they fail to win any of their next 3 games they might still survive with the teams below not expected to win their 3 remaining games as well. They are now in a stable position with most of their key players back. We should be expecting to see the Brentford of last season in this game now. Expansive and entertaining football with some good patterns of play coupled with some good goals.
Fulham on the other hand have had a successful season however it could have been much better if they could have done better whilst playing away. Marco Silva has a few games to test out why they have been so poor. They will want to try their best to get as much right as possible before next season. However, with Brentford at home and all the positivity surrounding them, we expect Thomas Frank’s men to have a much better chance of winning.
Brentford vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookies, the odd makers have minutely favoured the home team in Brentford to win on Saturday against the Cottagers. This stems from the fact that Brentford have got their mojo back after a couple of commanding results in their last 5 games. Fulham on the flipside play the better football at home and tend to struggle in the opposition’s home stadium. Thomas Frank’s men have in the past couple of weeks improved their home form by 4% as they now have a 29% win ratio at the GTECH Community Centre.
They never were a team that struggled massively to get goals even with their injuries however with all of their key attackers now back they look very dangerous. The Bees now average 1.59 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.47 in their stadium. Fulham, on the other hand, do not have a very good scoring record with an average of 1.18 goals a game on the road. It is just their home form that has kept them propelling this season as they have just an 18% win record away from Craven Cottage.
The Cottagers average the above number from an expected goals ratio of 1.41. Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows. We expect both Brentford and Fulham to score in this game. Our pick is for Brentford to score 2 or more goals. We do not see any team keeping a clean sheet as both these sides tend to concede goals.
The Bees have a good scoring record at the GTECH Community Stadium. Thomas Frank’s men have scored in 88% of their games this season which almost makes them a sure shot to score on Saturday. Fulham meanwhile have failed to score in only 29% of their away games this season. They have also scored at least a goal in each of their last 6 games on the road.
Fulham on the road have conceded an average of 2.06 goals this season in away stadiums. Brentford with the likes of Toney, Wissa and Mbeumo are a big threat and with their attacking play clicking we can see them get the better of this Fulham defence.
In terms of half-time form, Fulham and Brentford have a tie in the first half of games in the Premier League this season. Both Brentford and Fulham win 18% of their first halves home and away respectively. Both teams massively draw their 1st halves with a 59% rate for Brentford and a 41% rate for Fulham. Our call is for the first half to end in a draw and for Brentford to take the second half as their win percentage is better over Fulham. 35% for the Bees over 28% for the Cottagers. We also expect Brentford to open the scoring this game as they have found the first goal in 17 of their 35 games this season in comparison to Fulham who have scored the opening goal in 14 of their 35 games. The difference between the two teams is not that big however we will back the home team in this scenario.
In terms of scoring for Brentford, we will back Yoane Wissa to go in as the favourite to score in this game. Wissa in the last few games has been excellent for the Bees in terms of his scoring abilities. He has now catapulted himself as the top scorer this season for Brentford with 10 goals. Toney might not be fit enough to start hence we are back in Wissa to get the job done here for Brentford on Saturday.
Fulham’s biggest goal threat is their striker Rodrigo Muniz. The Brazilian had a brilliant last two months but has recently cooled down in terms of his goal-scoring output. That does not take the fact away that he has been brilliant this season. 9 goals this season for the Cottagers is a good output for his first year in the Premier League. Playing on the counter would suit him too.
Final Prediction:Brentford to beat Fulham
Brentford Player List
Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk
Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay
Brentford Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mark Flekken
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kristoffer Ajer
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Nathan Collins
|
Defender
|
Vitaly Janelt
|
Defender
|
Christian Norgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Frank Onyeka
|
Midfielder
|
Mathias Jensen
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Attacker
|
Ivan Toney
|
Attacker
|
Yoane Wissa
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, D, D
Fulham Player List
Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda
Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson
Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris
Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja
Fulham Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Bernd Leno
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kenny Tete
|
Defender
|
Tosin Adarabaioyo
|
Defender
|
Calvin Bassey
|
Defender
|
Antonee Robinson
|
Defender
|
Joao Palhinha
|
Midfielder
|
Tom Cairney
|
Midfielder
|
Alex Iwobi
|
Midfielder
|
Andreas Pereira
|
Attacker
|
Rodrigo Muniz
|
Attacker
|
Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|
Attacker
Fulham Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, L, L
Brentford vs Fulham Head-To-Head
Matches Played:34
Brentford wins:25
Fulham wins: 23
Matches are drawn:17
Brentford vs Fulham Betting Odds
Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.14.
Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.25.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brentford
The other factor is how poor Fulham have been away from home. At home, Fulham look like a side that is a big threat however when playing away the team sometimes looks unrecognisable. Brentford now have the pressure of relegation lifted off their shoulders. We believe that this will be a good afternoon for the Bees. Our prediction for this game is a 2-1 Brentford win.
Parimatch