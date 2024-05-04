Brentford vs Fulham Match Prediction BFC 67 % Chance of Winning FUL 33 % Bet Now! Brentford are all set to square off against Fulham in yet another London derby at the GTECH Community Centre in the Premier League on Sunday. Brentford with their last 2 wins against relegation opponents booked their ticket for next year’s Premier League by now virtually avoiding relegation. Their win against Sheffield United was crucial however their beating Luton Town was more important to their hopes of surviving. They did not only beat them but they crushed the Hatters on the day. A first-half brace from the in-form Wissa and a goal each from Pinnock, Lewis-Porter and Schade saw the Bees sting the Hatters pretty badly. Brighton could have scored more on the day as they registered 21 shots on Luton’s goal with 9 of them being on target. Winning away was a big boost for Thomas Frank and his men and that should ensure Premier League participation for next season. Fulham on the other failed to make their push into the top half as they were held by Crystal Palace in a dramatic end to the game. Both teams started off the first half pretty slowly. Fulham got into the game in the second half and their persistence paid off as Rodrigo Muniz added another goal to his tally in the Premier League with a well-taken finish. Fulham's post remained in good shape looking to see the game off with a one-goal advantage. However, it wasn’t meant to be as Schlupp struck an absolute rocket to equalise on the day. Both teams shared the spoils leaving Fulham in 13th place on the league table.

Brentford vs Fulham Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brentford and Fulham outrightly favours the Bees in this scenario. In the last 17 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford have 9 wins, 3 games have ended in a stalemate with Fulham winning 5 times.

Brentford with their last win have all but guaranteed their safety for next season. Another 3 points will mathematically guarantee their safety but even if they fail to win any of their next 3 games they might still survive with the teams below not expected to win their 3 remaining games as well. They are now in a stable position with most of their key players back. We should be expecting to see the Brentford of last season in this game now. Expansive and entertaining football with some good patterns of play coupled with some good goals.

Fulham on the other hand have had a successful season however it could have been much better if they could have done better whilst playing away. Marco Silva has a few games to test out why they have been so poor. They will want to try their best to get as much right as possible before next season. However, with Brentford at home and all the positivity surrounding them, we expect Thomas Frank’s men to have a much better chance of winning.

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Brentford vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, the odd makers have minutely favoured the home team in Brentford to win on Saturday against the Cottagers. This stems from the fact that Brentford have got their mojo back after a couple of commanding results in their last 5 games. Fulham on the flipside play the better football at home and tend to struggle in the opposition’s home stadium. Thomas Frank’s men have in the past couple of weeks improved their home form by 4% as they now have a 29% win ratio at the GTECH Community Centre.

They never were a team that struggled massively to get goals even with their injuries however with all of their key attackers now back they look very dangerous. The Bees now average 1.59 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.47 in their stadium. Fulham, on the other hand, do not have a very good scoring record with an average of 1.18 goals a game on the road. It is just their home form that has kept them propelling this season as they have just an 18% win record away from Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers average the above number from an expected goals ratio of 1.41. Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows. We expect both Brentford and Fulham to score in this game. Our pick is for Brentford to score 2 or more goals. We do not see any team keeping a clean sheet as both these sides tend to concede goals.

The Bees have a good scoring record at the GTECH Community Stadium. Thomas Frank’s men have scored in 88% of their games this season which almost makes them a sure shot to score on Saturday. Fulham meanwhile have failed to score in only 29% of their away games this season. They have also scored at least a goal in each of their last 6 games on the road.

Fulham on the road have conceded an average of 2.06 goals this season in away stadiums. Brentford with the likes of Toney, Wissa and Mbeumo are a big threat and with their attacking play clicking we can see them get the better of this Fulham defence.

In terms of half-time form, Fulham and Brentford have a tie in the first half of games in the Premier League this season. Both Brentford and Fulham win 18% of their first halves home and away respectively. Both teams massively draw their 1st halves with a 59% rate for Brentford and a 41% rate for Fulham. Our call is for the first half to end in a draw and for Brentford to take the second half as their win percentage is better over Fulham. 35% for the Bees over 28% for the Cottagers. We also expect Brentford to open the scoring this game as they have found the first goal in 17 of their 35 games this season in comparison to Fulham who have scored the opening goal in 14 of their 35 games. The difference between the two teams is not that big however we will back the home team in this scenario.

In terms of scoring for Brentford, we will back Yoane Wissa to go in as the favourite to score in this game. Wissa in the last few games has been excellent for the Bees in terms of his scoring abilities. He has now catapulted himself as the top scorer this season for Brentford with 10 goals. Toney might not be fit enough to start hence we are back in Wissa to get the job done here for Brentford on Saturday.

Fulham’s biggest goal threat is their striker Rodrigo Muniz. The Brazilian had a brilliant last two months but has recently cooled down in terms of his goal-scoring output. That does not take the fact away that he has been brilliant this season. 9 goals this season for the Cottagers is a good output for his first year in the Premier League. Playing on the counter would suit him too.

Final Prediction:Brentford to beat Fulham

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Yoane Wissa Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, D, D

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Tom Cairney Midfielder Alex Iwobi Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, L, L

Brentford vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:34

Brentford wins:25

Fulham wins: 23

Matches are drawn:17

Brentford vs Fulham Betting Odds

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.14.

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.25.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.