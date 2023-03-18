Brentford vs Leicester City Match Prediction
BFC
70%
Chance of Winning
LCFC
30%
England
The Gtech Community Park
Brentford has 9 wins, 11 draws, and 5 losses in 25 games. They currently are in ninth place in the English Premier League table with 38 points on the board. They have won two, tied twice, and lost once in their previous five matches, which is a decent run of form. Brentford has had a good season thus far in the Premier League this season. With one fewer game played, they are only four points away from the Europa League position, where Liverpool is currently claiming it's right. They have a good chance of finishing in the top six of the EPL table.
Their match against Leicester City will be a battle that may be fought evenly because both clubs have fantastic players, but Brentford will prove why they are still in contention for the top six slots. Brentford FC got promoted to the English Premier League last season after defeating Swansea in the Championship Play-off Final, earning a guaranteed $300 million in income. Even though the best teams in the world were investing millions of dollars in their development programs, Brentford FC opted to forego its own.
The team's players varied in age from 17 to 20, and they had previously been declared as surplus by other clubs. This is because Brentford believed that a young player's worth could only be determined after 35 games, whereas the wealthiest teams in the world simply have the mental ability to do so. Brentford, a modest squad prepared to try new things, accomplished just that. They will be strengthened if Ivan Toney, one of the league's most impressive line leaders, remains in the form he has showcased so far this season, but he will require assistance. Keane Lewis-Potter has joined from Hull and, at 21, thrills with his potential and ability to add goals from wide; he will compete alongside Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, two equally extravagant talents who will want to find more consistent end products this time around.
Meanwhile, Leicester City has 7 wins from 26 games with 3 draws and 16 losses which brings them to the 16th spot in the table. They currently have 24 points on the table and are probably having their worst season this year. Leicester City is considered one of the top names when it comes to football in England. A manager who is battling to contain his rage at the club's transfer strategy, a hierarchy attempting to save the club from going bankrupt, and an unhappy bunch of players some of whom are eager to go and others who are digging in their heels to stay. Morale is low, and a fanbase with great expectations is growing impatient and dissatisfied with what the team is providing.
There is no doubt that Leicester has issues to address, and the danger is that things will become much worse before they get better.
Leicester has lost £120 million in the last three years after making profits in the previous four. Yet, they were not even close to violating the Premier League's financial fair play (FFP) regulations. Clubs are given allowable losses, such as money spent on COVID-19, community programs, the academy, and infrastructure, including the training field and the women's team, which means Leicester was inside the £105 million "loss" level allowed over three years.
Leicester has still made substantial contract offers to James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, but the departure of Kasper Schmeichel to Nice has taken away one of the club's highest earners. Schmeichel wanted to remain another year, but Nice's three-year contract offer was the most he could get at 35, and Leicester chose not to compete. Despite his successful 11-year Leicester career, some were happy to see him go since he could be a demanding character at times.
Here is our analysis and predictions for the upcoming match between Leicester City and Brentford in Premier League 2022-23 season.
Facts
- Brentford. In the 2 matches, Brentford have played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored a total of 40 goals in those 25 matches with an average of 1.60 goals scored per match. They have conceded a total of 33 goals in those 25 matches which is a decent record. Their goals conceded average is 1.3 per match. Their Goal Difference in the league is at a positive 7. The Europa League spot is well within their sight now as they are only 4 points behind Liverpool FC and would want to remap-ranking top the ranking spot only.
- Leicester City. In the 26 matches, Leicester City FC have played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored a total of 37 goals in those 26 matches with an average of 1.42 goals scored per match. They have conceded 46 goals in 26 matches which is also not a decent record. Their goals conceded average is 1.76 per match. They currently have a negative Goal Difference of 9 goals in the league. They just need to keep pulling their socks up or else the championship awaits for them.
Brentford vs. Leicester City Chance of Winning
Brentford’s performance this season can be considered good enough for a team who has just progressed from the championship. Christian Norgaard is currently Brentford's finest player. His performance index is 89, with 1 goal and 3 assists. He is currently ranked 89 in the Premier League, with 7 shots on goal and a conversion percentage of 64%.
Brentford's top defender is Ethan Rupert Pinnock, who has 154 pass interceptions. With this outstanding performance, he ranks 12th among the top five European league defensive players and 126th overall in the Premier League. Brentford's leading scorer at the time is Ivan Toney. He is rated third in the Premier League with 15 goals. He performs admirably with 34 shots on goal and a 49% conversion percentage. Thomas Frank has been performing his duties exceptionally well, which is showcased by the team’s performance. Thomas Frank’s men have great Aerial Ability along with great conversion in counter-attacks both of these abilities are lethal in form of goal.
Brentford vs Leicester City Premier League Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
We predict Brentford to win this match against Leicester City on Sunday. The scoreline is predicted to be very tight 2-1 in favour of Brentford. Brentford is predicted to win this match by a margin of 1 goal.
Final Prediction– Brentford to win this fixture against Leicester City
Brentford vs Leicester City Match Toss Prediction
We predict Lecister City to win the toss in the Premier League fixture against Brentford on Saturday day 18th March 2023.
Brentford Player List
Brentford Squad – David Raya, Thomas Strakosha, Nathan Shepperd, Matthew Cox, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Pontus Jansson, Mathias Jorgensen, Rico Henry, Mats Roerslev Rasmussen, Luka Racic, Tristan Cama, Aaron Hickey, Christian Nogaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Josh Clarke, Kristoffer Ajer, Keane Lewis Potter, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Finley Stevens, Fredrik Hammar, Ryan Levitt, Yegor Yarmoluk, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Maxwell Haygarth, Frank Ogochuku Onyeka, Sergi Canos, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Joel Valencia, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, Saman Ghoddos, Mikkel Daamsgaard, Alex Gilbert
Brentford Predicted Starting 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
David Raya
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Ben Mee
|
Defender
|
Aaron Hickey
|
Defender
|
Rico Henry
|
Defender
|
Cristian Nogaard
|
Midfielder
|
Josh Dasilva
|
Midfielder
|
Mathias Jensen
|
Midfielder
|
Yoane Wissa
|
Forward
|
Ivan Toney
|
Forward
|
Bryan Mbeumo
|
Forward
Brentford from last 5 games- L, W, D, D, W
Leicester City Players List
Leicester City Squad-
Danny Ward, Alex Smithies, Daniel Iversen, Wout Faes, Wes Morgan, Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Harry Souttar, Victor Kristiansen, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jannik Vestergaard, Timoty Castagne, Luke Thomas, James Justin, Caglar Söyüncü, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Daniel Amartey, Harvey Barnes, Nampalys Mendy, Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Boubakary Soumare, Sammy Braybrooke, Sidnei Tavares, Oliver Ewing, Wanya Marcal-Madivadua, Joe Wormleighton, Lewis Brunt, Will Alves, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka, Deniche Hill, Mateus Cardoso, Lemos Martins
Leicester City Predicted Starting 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Danny Wrd
|
Goalkeeper
|
D. Amartey
|
Defender
|
H. Soutar
|
Defender
|
Wes Morgan
|
Defender
|
R Periera
|
Defender
|
K Dewsbury Hall
|
Midfielder
|
N mendy
|
Midfielder
|
Castagne
|
Midfielder
|
Ihenacho
|
Forward
|
Daka
|
Forward
|
James Maddison
|
Forward
Leicester form last 5 games- L, L, L, L, W
Brentford vs Leicester City Head-to-Head
Matches Played – 5
Brentford Won – 0
Leicester CityWon – 4
Draw – 1
Brentford vs Leicester City Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Brentford winning the match are 2.30 whereas the odds in favour of Leicester City winning the match are 3.60 and the odds of the match ending in a draw are 3.85. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Brentford
Brentford is predicted to win this match against Leicester City on Saturday, 18th March, when these two teams clash against each other at the Gtech Community Stadium. However, both teams are on a completely different run of form. Brentford has won 2, lost 1, and drawn two out of their last five matches, whereas Leicester City has lost four out of the last five games they played. Brentford’s Ivan Toney is in the form of his life. He has scored 16 and assisted 4 in the 25 games he has played which boils down to 0.66 goals per 90 minutes. The striker will be lethal in front of the goal for Leicester City which is a questionable point for them.
Final Prediction – Brentford is to win this high-voltage clash against Leicester CityBet Now!