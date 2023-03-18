The match between Brentford and Leicester City will be played on the 18th of march, 2023, at 8.30 PM IST. The match will be an absolute wonder to witness as both of these teams are some of the big names in the English Premier League. The match will be played in Brentford’s home stadium, The Gtech Community Park. Leicester City is kind of underperforming due to many reasons, which will be discussed and demonstrated.

Brentford has 9 wins, 11 draws, and 5 losses in 25 games. They currently are in ninth place in the English Premier League table with 38 points on the board. They have won two, tied twice, and lost once in their previous five matches, which is a decent run of form. Brentford has had a good season thus far in the Premier League this season. With one fewer game played, they are only four points away from the Europa League position, where Liverpool is currently claiming it's right. They have a good chance of finishing in the top six of the EPL table.

Their match against Leicester City will be a battle that may be fought evenly because both clubs have fantastic players, but Brentford will prove why they are still in contention for the top six slots. Brentford FC got promoted to the English Premier League last season after defeating Swansea in the Championship Play-off Final, earning a guaranteed $300 million in income. Even though the best teams in the world were investing millions of dollars in their development programs, Brentford FC opted to forego its own.

The team's players varied in age from 17 to 20, and they had previously been declared as surplus by other clubs. This is because Brentford believed that a young player's worth could only be determined after 35 games, whereas the wealthiest teams in the world simply have the mental ability to do so. Brentford, a modest squad prepared to try new things, accomplished just that. They will be strengthened if Ivan Toney, one of the league's most impressive line leaders, remains in the form he has showcased so far this season, but he will require assistance. Keane Lewis-Potter has joined from Hull and, at 21, thrills with his potential and ability to add goals from wide; he will compete alongside Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, two equally extravagant talents who will want to find more consistent end products this time around.

Meanwhile, Leicester City has 7 wins from 26 games with 3 draws and 16 losses which brings them to the 16th spot in the table. They currently have 24 points on the table and are probably having their worst season this year. Leicester City is considered one of the top names when it comes to football in England. A manager who is battling to contain his rage at the club's transfer strategy, a hierarchy attempting to save the club from going bankrupt, and an unhappy bunch of players some of whom are eager to go and others who are digging in their heels to stay. Morale is low, and a fanbase with great expectations is growing impatient and dissatisfied with what the team is providing.

There is no doubt that Leicester has issues to address, and the danger is that things will become much worse before they get better.

Leicester has lost £120 million in the last three years after making profits in the previous four. Yet, they were not even close to violating the Premier League's financial fair play (FFP) regulations. Clubs are given allowable losses, such as money spent on COVID-19, community programs, the academy, and infrastructure, including the training field and the women's team, which means Leicester was inside the £105 million "loss" level allowed over three years.

Leicester has still made substantial contract offers to James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, but the departure of Kasper Schmeichel to Nice has taken away one of the club's highest earners. Schmeichel wanted to remain another year, but Nice's three-year contract offer was the most he could get at 35, and Leicester chose not to compete. Despite his successful 11-year Leicester career, some were happy to see him go since he could be a demanding character at times.

Here is our analysis and predictions for the upcoming match between Leicester City and Brentford in Premier League 2022-23 season.