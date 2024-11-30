BFC (Brentford) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction
BFC
81%
Chance of Winning
LCFC
19%
England
GTECH Community Centre
Leicester City played Chelsea in their last Premier League game. The Foxes started off the game horribly as Jackson put Chelsea a goal ahead. The Foxes were second best in everything they did that day as their search for an equaliser was dented after Enzo doubled Chelsea’s lead in the 75th minute. Jordan Ayew converted a penalty won by De Cordova Reid; however, that proved to be late, leading to Leicester City’s 6th defeat of the season.
Facts:
- Brentford surprisingly does not have a good record against Leicester City in their recent run-ins in the Premier League. The Bees of London have failed to win any of their last 4 games against the Foxes, with 2 draws and 2 losses to their name. Brentford has a worse record in the Premier League only against Newcastle United, where they have failed to win in 6 straight games.
- Leicester City goes into this game with some positives when it comes to playing Brentford in league games. The Foxes are unbeaten against the Bees in any of their last 8 league games with 5 wins and 3 draws to their name. The last time Leicester City lost to Brentford in a league competition was way back in 1953.
- Recently, however, Leicester City has not had a good record when it comes to playing in the capital of the Premier League. The Foxes have lost 9 of their last 13 games in the Premier League against London opposition away from home. They have drawn on 3 occasions and won just once. Leicester City have lost 4 and drawn 1 of their last 5 games in the Premier League in London, and they have conceded 2 or more in all of those games.
- Brentford, in each of their last 3 games at home, has been involved in absolute goal fests. The last 3 games at the GTECH Community Stadium have seen a combined total of 20 goals scored. In each of those 3 games, Brentford has ended up scoring 3 or more goals. The last time Brentford scored 3 or more goals in 4 successive league games was in 1984.
Brentford vs Leicester City Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Brentford and Leicester City falls in the favour of the team that will be playing away from home. In the last 6 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford has no wins; 2 games have ended in a stalemate with Leicester City winning 4 times.
Leicester City have the dominating overall record; however, taking the current scenarios into question matters more. Leicester City have been all over the place in the last couple of weeks. They are managerless at the moment with Steve Cooper being sacked. It remains to be seen how they approach this game. We do believe that they will come into this game with the aim of not being beaten.
Brentford, on the other hand, thrives on playing opponents such as Leicester City at home. Brentford’s ability to take advantage of weaker defences is second to none. The Bees have scored 18 goals at home this season, which is the best tally amongst all other teams. Leicester City have conceded 14 goals already away from home. This makes Brentford the favourites here, and that is why, according to us, they have a better chance of winning on Saturday.
Brentford vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookies, Brentford has been tipped to singlehandedly beat Leicester City on Saturday at the GTECH Community Stadium. Brentford has the significant backing of the odds, even though they come into this game on the back of a draw to a struggling Everton side. Brentford retains the good books of the bookies due to their record at home this season. Leicester City, on the other hand, has not been the best away from home this season, and hence they go into this game as massive underdogs.
Brentford continues to be one of the best teams until now when it comes to playing at home in the Premier League. The Bees are yet to lose a game at the GTECH Community Stadium. The Bees have played a total of 6 games until now in front of their fans and have been on the winning side in 5 of those games. The only time they dropped points was in a 1-1 draw against West Ham United. Brentford has also won their home games by some big margins with lots of goals to show for. Leicester City this season has won just 1 of their 6 away games until now. That win came at St. Mary’s when they came from behind to win 3-2. They have drawn at Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace; however, they have lost 3 games to the likes of Arsenal, Fulham, and Manchester United.
Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows: Our call is for Brentford to win this game against Leicester City. The Bees to score 2 or more goals against the Foxes is our prediction in this game.
Brentford, until now this season, has made it a vow to make their games at home high-scoring. Brentford has scored 2 or more goals in 5 of their last 6 games this season. All of Brentford’s 5 wins have seen them score 2 or more goals. Leicester City, on average, concedes 2.33 goals away from home; hence, the goal-scoring numbers for the Bees add up.
We also back the Foxes to get a goal in this game. Leicester City have scored in 5 of their 6 away games this season. Their last away game against Manchester United at Old Trafford was the only time they failed to score a goal this season. We back them to score against Brentford as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their home games this season.
Hence, in terms of total goals scored, we do expect this game between Brentford and Leicester City to cross 2.5 goals. Brentford has seen a combined tally of over 2.5 goals in 5 of their 6 games at home in the Premier League until now. Leicester City also has a combined tally of over 2.5 goals in 5 of their last 6 away games. Hence, based on this, we easily back both teams to achieve a combined tally of over 2.5 goals.
Yoane Wissa is a good shout back when it comes to scoring on the weekend. The Brentford striker tends to do very well at home, scoring 7 goals and 2 assists in his last 5 games at the GTECH Community Centre. Wissa has found a goal in each of his last 5 games in front of the home fans. Mbeumo has not scored for a while in the Premier League; however, he too has a very good scoring record at home. The Cameroon striker has 7 goals and 1 assist in his last 6 games at home. Both are good assets to back on Saturday for the Bees.
We do see Jamie Vardy scoring in this game for Leicester City on Saturday. The issue with Vardy is that he does not get many chances created for him. Vardy has a fantastic conversion rate, scoring 4 goals from 5 shots on target. Against Brentford, we do expect him to get chances as they tend to be very leaky at the back. Hence, for Leicester City, it is Jamie Vardy who is favoured to score.
Final Prediction:Brentford to beat Leicester City
Brentford Player List
Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak
Attackers:Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho
Brentford Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mark Flekken
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kristoffer Ajer
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Nathan Collins
|
Defender
|
Keane Lewis-Potter
|
Defender
|
Yehor Yarmoliuk
|
Midfielder
|
Vitaly Janelt
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Fabio Carvalho
|
Attacker
|
Kevin Schade
|
Attacker
|
Bryan Mbeumo
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, W, L
Leicester City Player List
Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk
Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas
Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte
Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.
Leicester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mads Hermansen
|
Goalkeeper
|
James Justin
|
Defender
|
Wout Faes
|
Defender
|
Caleb Okoli
|
Defender
|
Victor Kristiansen
|
Defender
|
Harry Winks
|
Midfielder
|
Wilfred Ndidi
|
Midfielder
|
Bobby De Cordova Reid
|
Midfielder
|
Facundo Buonanotte
|
Attacker
|
Stephy Mavididi
|
Attacker
|
Jamie Vardy
|
Attacker
Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, L, W
Brentford vs Leicester City Head-To-Head
Matches Played:33
Brentford wins:6
Leicester City wins:15
Matches are drawn:12
Brentford vs Leicester City Betting Odds
Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.69.
Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.70.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.35.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brentford
Leicester City are in complete disarray at the moment. Their recent performances have been very poor, with fans growing very impatient. That has led to Steve Cooper being sacked post the Chelsea defeat. Leicester will be under a caretaker manager until then. There could be a potential bounce come the weekend; however, we do not see them winning this game. Brentford at home is a very good side, and that is why we believe that the Foxes are in line for their third successive loss.
Brentford are favourites to win their fourth home game in a row for the first time ever in the Premier League on Saturday. Our prediction is a 3-1 win for Thomas Frank’s men over Leicester City.
Parimatch