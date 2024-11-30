BFC (Brentford) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction BFC 81 % Chance of Winning LCFC 19 % Bet Now! Brentford will welcome Leicester City to the GTECH Community Centre on Saturday in the Premier League. The Bees go into this game on the back of a drab draw against Everton in their last encounter. The Bees started off the game better, but a controversial red card to Norgaard in the 41st minute made the game a one-sided affair. Mark Flekken in goal was Brentford’s star as he made 9 saves to deny Everton the win, also keeping a clean sheet in the process. Leicester City played Chelsea in their last Premier League game. The Foxes started off the game horribly as Jackson put Chelsea a goal ahead. The Foxes were second best in everything they did that day as their search for an equaliser was dented after Enzo doubled Chelsea’s lead in the 75th minute. Jordan Ayew converted a penalty won by De Cordova Reid; however, that proved to be late, leading to Leicester City’s 6th defeat of the season.

Brentford vs Leicester City Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brentford and Leicester City falls in the favour of the team that will be playing away from home. In the last 6 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford has no wins; 2 games have ended in a stalemate with Leicester City winning 4 times.

Leicester City have the dominating overall record; however, taking the current scenarios into question matters more. Leicester City have been all over the place in the last couple of weeks. They are managerless at the moment with Steve Cooper being sacked. It remains to be seen how they approach this game. We do believe that they will come into this game with the aim of not being beaten.

Brentford, on the other hand, thrives on playing opponents such as Leicester City at home. Brentford’s ability to take advantage of weaker defences is second to none. The Bees have scored 18 goals at home this season, which is the best tally amongst all other teams. Leicester City have conceded 14 goals already away from home. This makes Brentford the favourites here, and that is why, according to us, they have a better chance of winning on Saturday.

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Brentford vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, Brentford has been tipped to singlehandedly beat Leicester City on Saturday at the GTECH Community Stadium. Brentford has the significant backing of the odds, even though they come into this game on the back of a draw to a struggling Everton side. Brentford retains the good books of the bookies due to their record at home this season. Leicester City, on the other hand, has not been the best away from home this season, and hence they go into this game as massive underdogs.

Brentford continues to be one of the best teams until now when it comes to playing at home in the Premier League. The Bees are yet to lose a game at the GTECH Community Stadium. The Bees have played a total of 6 games until now in front of their fans and have been on the winning side in 5 of those games. The only time they dropped points was in a 1-1 draw against West Ham United. Brentford has also won their home games by some big margins with lots of goals to show for. Leicester City this season has won just 1 of their 6 away games until now. That win came at St. Mary’s when they came from behind to win 3-2. They have drawn at Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace; however, they have lost 3 games to the likes of Arsenal, Fulham, and Manchester United.

Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows: Our call is for Brentford to win this game against Leicester City. The Bees to score 2 or more goals against the Foxes is our prediction in this game.

Brentford, until now this season, has made it a vow to make their games at home high-scoring. Brentford has scored 2 or more goals in 5 of their last 6 games this season. All of Brentford’s 5 wins have seen them score 2 or more goals. Leicester City, on average, concedes 2.33 goals away from home; hence, the goal-scoring numbers for the Bees add up.

We also back the Foxes to get a goal in this game. Leicester City have scored in 5 of their 6 away games this season. Their last away game against Manchester United at Old Trafford was the only time they failed to score a goal this season. We back them to score against Brentford as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their home games this season.

Hence, in terms of total goals scored, we do expect this game between Brentford and Leicester City to cross 2.5 goals. Brentford has seen a combined tally of over 2.5 goals in 5 of their 6 games at home in the Premier League until now. Leicester City also has a combined tally of over 2.5 goals in 5 of their last 6 away games. Hence, based on this, we easily back both teams to achieve a combined tally of over 2.5 goals.

Yoane Wissa is a good shout back when it comes to scoring on the weekend. The Brentford striker tends to do very well at home, scoring 7 goals and 2 assists in his last 5 games at the GTECH Community Centre. Wissa has found a goal in each of his last 5 games in front of the home fans. Mbeumo has not scored for a while in the Premier League; however, he too has a very good scoring record at home. The Cameroon striker has 7 goals and 1 assist in his last 6 games at home. Both are good assets to back on Saturday for the Bees.

We do see Jamie Vardy scoring in this game for Leicester City on Saturday. The issue with Vardy is that he does not get many chances created for him. Vardy has a fantastic conversion rate, scoring 4 goals from 5 shots on target. Against Brentford, we do expect him to get chances as they tend to be very leaky at the back. Hence, for Leicester City, it is Jamie Vardy who is favoured to score.

Final Prediction:Brentford to beat Leicester City

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak

Attackers:Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Keane Lewis-Potter Defender Yehor Yarmoliuk Midfielder Vitaly Janelt Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Midfielder Fabio Carvalho Attacker Kevin Schade Attacker Bryan Mbeumo Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, W, L

Leicester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk

Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte

Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.

Leicester City Playing XI

Player Role Mads Hermansen Goalkeeper James Justin Defender Wout Faes Defender Caleb Okoli Defender Victor Kristiansen Defender Harry Winks Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi Midfielder Bobby De Cordova Reid Midfielder Facundo Buonanotte Attacker Stephy Mavididi Attacker Jamie Vardy Attacker

Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, L, W

Brentford vs Leicester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:33

Brentford wins:6

Leicester City wins:15

Matches are drawn:12

Brentford vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.69.

Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.70.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.35.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.