Brentford vs Liverpool Match Prediction BFC 15 % Chance of Winning LIV 85 % Bet Now! Brentford are all set to welcome Liverpool to the GTECH Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Both teams go into this game on the back of convincing wins in their last outings. Liverpool still sits top of the Premier League table thanks to their win with 54 points from 24 games. Liverpool will continue to top the table if they win until City win their game in hand and go above them. Brentford meanwhile have climbed to 14th on the League table with 25 points from 23 games. A win on Saturday could take them to 13th place provided Bournemouth who are 2 points above them lose in their game. Brentford in their last game travelled to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last Premier League game. Brentford started the game off very well as Maupay was denied by Sa two times in under a minute. Brentford were all over Wolves and the pressure finally paid off as they took the lead through Christian Norgaard’s header from a Sergio Reguilon cross. Wolves had a goal ruled out for offside. Wolves did not have much in this game considering how good they had been against Chelsea. Toney sealed the game in the 77th minute as he got onto Janelt’s cross to beat Sa in goal. Liverpool on the other hand welcomed Burnley to Anfield in their last Premier League game. Liverpool looked quite flat in the 1st half as Burnley kept Liverpool at bay in the 1st 30 minutes. They finally got their break from the corner flag as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s swinging cross met Diogo Jota’s head to beat Trafford in goal. Burnley got a goal just before halftime from a corner as well and Dara O’Shea did well to beat Kelleher in goal. Liverpool 7 minutes after the break took their lead back as Harvey Elliot whipped in a delicious ball to Luis Diaz who headed past Trafford again. Burnley had two great chances to get back into the game. They could have taken the lead as well but David Datro Fofana failed to convert. Liverpool punished Burnley for those misses and Elliot once again whipped in a good swinging cross into the box. Nunez did well to flex his neck muscles and provide enough power onto the cross to once again beat the Burnley keeper. Liverpool ended up winning 3-1 on the day and kept pressure on the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Brentford vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two clubs significantly favours the team from Merseyside in this fixture. In the last 5 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford have won just 1 game, and 1 game ended in a dead rubber with Liverpool winning 3 times.

Brentford in their last game looked like a Thomas Frank team. They were well organised and their defensive structure was good enabling them to come out of the Molineux with a clean sheet. Liverpool on the other hand started the game against Burnley on the day very slowly and could have been at one time behind if Burnley converted their easy chances.

What bailed Liverpool out against Burnley and what is also likely to be their ticket here against Brentford is their attacking trio of Jota, Nunez and Diaz. All three can make something from nothing. Jota and Diaz are clinical and Nunez with his pressing and work rate tends to be everywhere at all times. This is what gives Liverpool a better chance of winning against Brentford on Saturday.

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Brentford vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, the odds in this game massively favour Liverpool in comparison to Brentford who go into this Premier League fixture as big underdogs. Liverpool are the favourites here but we feel that they will outrightly win this game as Brentford themselves are coming into this with a morale-boosting win themselves. Brentford also comparatively at home have been much better than their away form. They had a good start against City in their last big game at home and could produce something here. The Bees have a 33%-win ratio at the GTECH Community Stadium this season in the Premier League.

Their scoring record over the past game weeks has also significantly improved going into this game. They average 1.75 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.43 in their home ground. On the contrary, Liverpool have the much better stats in comparison to Brentford. The Reds have won 50% of their away games this season heading into this. Klopp’s men always tend to do well when it comes to scoring. Liverpool averaged 1.83 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.65. Based on these stats we do expect both teams to score heading into this game. Both teams have had frailties in defence as of late conceding a lot of goals. Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in just 25% of their away games this season. Brentford have a worse clean sheet record at home having stopped an opponent from scoring in just 8% of their games this season. Both teams have a good record of scoring hence we do see both teams cancelling out each other.

Our pick is for Liverpool to score 2 or more goals in this game. Brentford have had a fantastic record of scoring 1st in games and we also back them to do the same against Liverpool at the GTECH Community Stadium. The Bees have opened the scoring in 15 of their 23 games this season. Liverpool does tend to start games slowly and we can see Brentford taking advantage of that hence our pick is for them to score first. Christian Norgaard has accounted for 8 yellow cards this season in a Brentford shirt. We can see that number rise by another one when he faces Liverpool. We expect Norgaard to be booked in this game as we can see Liverpool constantly attack Brentford, especially on transition and through pace. The midfielder often has a rash challenge in him and likewise, for the same reason, we also pick Alexis Mac Allister to get a card in this game as he has the same personality and traits as Norgaard.

Brentford’s Neal Maupay has loved playing at Brentford’s home games as of late. The French striker has had immense contributions both in terms of goals and assists and is making the most of his partnership with Ivan Toney. Maupay has scored 4 goals and assisted 2 in his last 6 home games for Brentford. A goal contribution every game for the Frenchman. Maupay also loves scoring against the big teams hence we can see him scoring in this game.

For Liverpool, we have to once again single out Diogo Jota. The Portuguese striker has been in fantastic form for Liverpool scoring 5 goals in his last 6 matches for Liverpool. He has also scored at Brentford’s home ground the last time he played there back in 2021. We back him to get his 10th goal of the season against Brentford and make it just the 2nd time in his Premier League career to hit double goal-scoring figures.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Brentford.

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Neal Maupay Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, W, L

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Connor Bradley Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Curtis Jones Midfielder Wataru Endo Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Darwin Nunez Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, W, W

Brentford vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played:20

Brentford wins:4

Manchester City wins:12

Matches are drawn:4

Brentford vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.00.

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.63.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.