Brentford vs Manchester City Match Prediction BFC 45 % Chance of Winning MCI 55 % Bet Now! Manchester City are set to travel to the GTech Community Stadium on Sunday as they lock horns with Brentford in their final Premier League on Sunday. Brentford currently sits in 9th spot in the Premier League table with 56 points having played 37 games. Manchester City are the Premier League Champions leading the table with 89 points from 37 games, 8 points ahead of 2nd placed Arsenal. Brentford still have a shot of qualifying for the Europa Conference League. The equation is simple for Brentford, they will have to win their game against Manchester City and hope that Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa both lose their games on the final day. It is a slim chance for the Bees but the last days in Premier League history have had some crazy endings and Brentford will want to do what is in their hands to compete in Europe next season Thomas Frank’s side was excellent at the Tottenham Stadium last Saturday. The Bees turned it around to register a 3-1 win and keep their hope for Europe alive. Harry Kane gave the hosts the lead in the 8th minute with a fantastic strike. Brentford looked like a different side in the 2nd half. The Bees looked to hit Spurs on the break and their efforts bore fruit as Bryan Mbeumo equalised just 5 minutes post-halftime. Mbeumo made it 2 for himself as he put the Bees into the lead with an identical finish on the counter with his left foot. Yoane Wissa wrapped up the tie for the Bees to hand them their 14th win in the Premier League. The Bees have 1 more win than the entirety of last season with 1 game still to play. Manchester City on the other hand were crowned Champions of England without even having to kick a ball as Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The Citizens then gave many of their key players a rest as the likes of Erling Haaland, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne were all benched against Chelsea. That did not stop Manchester City from registering their 28th win of the season as they beat Chelsea 1-0 with Julian Alvarez scoring. In the mid-week game against Brighton, City were held to an entertaining 1-1 draw. Phil Foden gave City the lead and Julio Enciso scored a wonderful goal to level things up.

On this page Facts

Brentford vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

Brentford vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Brentford Player List

Manchester City Player List

Brentford vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Brentford vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Our Prediction Facts If Brentford can beat Manchester City on Sunday, it will be only the 2nd time in their history that they would have completed the double over the Premier League Champions. Brentford last did the double over City in 1937/38.

Manchester City have won 5 out of the 6 games they have played against London teams in London. The only team Manchester City failed to beat were Tottenham Hotspur.

Only Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have done a double over Manchester City in a season where City were crowned Champions. Brentford could become the third team.

Manchester City have won their final game of the season in 8 of their last 9 seasons. They last lost on the final day to Norwich City back in 2012/13.

The game against Brentford will be Manchester City's 1000th game in the Premier League. They become the 10th English team to have played 1000 games.

The Bees have won 4 of their last 5 Premier League games. Before this, the Bees only had 3 wins in 13 games.

If Bryan Mbeumo nets against Manchester City, it will be the 1st time he would have scored in three consecutive games since 2019.

Manchester City have scored 9 goals against London teams in London. Erling Haaland has scored 5 of those goals.

Brentford vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

Manchester City just edged out Brentford in the head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 3 games between these two sides, Manchester City has won 2 games; 0 games have ended in a draw with Brentford winning once. The only team that Manchester City lost to at their home stadium this season was Brentford.

Brentford have won back-to-back home games. The Bees have had a decent home record in the Premier League this season. They have an average win percentage of 50% at home collecting 1.89 points a game. The Bees have just lost one in their last five home games. Brentford has already beaten the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Brighton at the GTECH Community Stadium. They have won 9 games, drawn 7 and lost 2 games at home this season.

On the flip side, Manchester City have been excellent when they play as the away team this season. Pep Guardiola’s team have won 11, drawn 4 and lost 3 games away this season. They have an average win rate of 61% and collect 2.06 points away from Etihad. Manchester City have 4 wins and 1 draw in their last 5 away games.

Based on the stats, Manchester City has a much better chance of beating Brentford at the GTECH Community Stadium on Sunday. However, it would be lazy to count out Brentford. The Bees under Thomas Frank are a well-drilled side capable of pulling an upset at any time. The Bees have already done it once at the Etihad this season and it wouldn’t be a complete shock if they manage to get something from this game.

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Brentford vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester City goes into this game as outright favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, City, when playing away, tends to score 1.89 goals on average this season. Erling Haaland will go in as an odds-on favourite to score against Brentford. The Premier League’s top scorer failed to net a single goal in his last 2 games and will surely want to finish this season on a tally as high as possible. In case Pep Guardiola does decide to shake things up and bench Haaland, we would back Julian Alvarez to get some returns. The Argentinean has been a fantastic deputy to Haaland and has quite the scoring record. Alvarez this season in the Premier League has scored 0.59 goals per 90 minutes which puts him in the 97th percentile. Backing Alvarez to score or assist in the 90 if he starts could gain returns on bets.

Brentford has been defensively sound at home. They have conceded only 1.00 goals on average at home this season. We do not expect this game to be a high-scoring game for Manchester City and we back Brentford to concede 2 goals or under. We also backed both teams to score in this game. No side has registered a clean sheet in 4 of their last 7 games. Ivan Toney is a significant absence for Thomas Frank’s team but Bryan Mbeumo has shown that Toney’s boots can be filled. Mbeumo is our odds-on favourite for Brentford to score against Manchester City on Sunday.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Brentford.

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: David Raya, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Jansson, Kristoffer Ajer, Zanka, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Alex Gilbert

Brentford’s Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Aaron Hickey Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Ben Mee Defender Rico Henry Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Brian Mbeumo Attacker Yoane Wissa Attacker Kevin Schade Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, W

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo, Cole Palmer, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper John Stones Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Riyad Mahrez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jack Grealish Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, W

Brentford vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:16

Brentford wins:6

Manchester City wins:9

Matches are drawn:1

Brentford vs Manchester City Betting Odds

The odds of Brentford winning are set at 5.20. Manchester City are the major favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.83. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 6.80. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.