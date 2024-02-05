BFC (Brentford) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction BFC 5 % Chance of Winning MCI 95 % Bet Now! Brentford are locking horns with the defending Champions Manchester City at the GTECH Community Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday. The Citizens currently sit on 46 points from 21 games. A win for City ensures a gap widener or a closure for Liverpool & Arsenal as they face off against each other at the Emirates on Sunday. Picking up 3 points on a day both rivals play could be beneficial for City’s chances to retain the title. Brentford on the other hand have played 2 games less than 18th placed Everton but are just 3 points ahead in 15th place with 22 points from 15 games. A win will guarantee a spot jump over Crystal Palace in 14th. Brentford in their last game travelled to North London to square off against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Brentford as usual started the game off well as Roerslev beat Vicario with a good finish however VAR ruled the goal out due to Jensen being offside in the build-up. They made up for the offside two minutes later as Romero was disposed of high up the field by Norgaard. The midfielder then slid the ball to Toney who found himself on one with the keeper. Toneyâ€™s shot was saved by Vicario but Maupay scored from the rebound to make it 1-0. Brentford went into the break with the lead having bore Spurs’ onslaught. That however changed in the 2nd half as Spurs came flying. 3 goals within the space of 8 minutes from Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison took the game away from Brentford in a flash. Some horrendous defending from the Bees in each of those moves. Brentford towards the end started to apply some more pressure and it paid off as Toney scored to half the deficit for the visitors. That was however not enough as Spurs held on for the win. Manchester City in their last Premier League game hosted Burnley. The Citizens started well and broke the deadlock in the 16th minute as Julian Alvarez latched onto Matheus Nunes’ looped a cross into the box to beat Trafford in goal. 6 minutes later City doubled their lead from a free kick as De Bruyne instinctively played a through ball straight to Alvarez who easily finished past the Burnley goalkeeper for the 2nd time. Burnley had a couple of half chances but it was City’s game. They killed the game 1 minute after the break as Rodri scored off Foden’s assist to make it 3-0. Al-Dakhil scored the consolation goal late on for Burnley.

Brentford vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two clubs minutely favours the team in sky blue in this fixture. In the last 6 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford have won 2 games, no games have ended in a draw with Manchester City emerging victorious on 4 occasions.

Brentford are a team that knows how to win games against Manchester City. They beat them twice last season. That team however was much stable and brilliantly organised. The Bees had a reputation even earlier this season to be very compact as a defence. On their day only a few teams could break them down. However, this season it is the opposite. If any team cannot remain compact against Manchester City, then they will be badly beaten.

Hence Manchester City have a better chance of winning going into this game. Their attack is finally clicking and with De Bryune and Haaland back against this defence it is bound to be a cakewalk for them unless Brentford improve. It could prove to be a long night for Brentford under the lights on Tuesday.

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Brentford vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies the defending Champions, Manchester City go into this game as clear odds-on favourites to beat Brentford at the GTECH Community Stadium. City have been on the road in terms of picking their form up right before the road to the endgame of the season begins. Their form and the ability to find wins at this juncture of the season is what makes them favourites in every game from here on.

Brentford in terms of their standards have been quite poor from home. The Bees have a 36%-win ratio at home this season. Their goal-scoring record however is quite decent. They score 1.82 goals at their home ground and we believe that with Toney returning that number is bound to get better.

City meanwhile have upped their numbers in their last three games away which has given their total tally a bigger boost. Guardiola’s men now average 2.18 goals when they travel away from home. The biggest problem for Brentford this season is their defence. The Bees on average concede 1.82 goals at home. Based on these numbers we make the following conclusions from this game.

Our prediction is for Manchester City to score more than 2.5 goals in this game. We also backed them to win by 2 or more goals in this game. We also expect that Brentford will score in this game as this City defence is not known for their clean sheets. City have conceded an average of 1.27 goals a game having kept a clean sheet in just 18% of their games this season. Brentford meanwhile have scored at least a goal in 91% of their home games hence we back the Bees to score here.

Both teams have a pretty close record when it comes to scoring the 1st goal. Brentford have scored the 1stgoal in 13 of their 21 games this season. City has a slightly better record, breaking the deadlock in 14 of their 21 games. We back Manchester City to score the 1st goal in this game.

Brentford has much better form when it comes to winning their 1st halves at home in comparison to City winning it away. Brentford have 1.39 points on an average when it comes to winning their first 45 with City averaging only 0.91 points in their first halves away. We however believe City will go into the break with the lead.

In terms of scoring here for Brentford, we will back-to-back the returning Ivan Toney to once again go in as a favourite to score. Toney has scored in each of his two games since his return. The striker also is in brilliant form netting in each of his 4 last home appearances. He also has a history of scoring against Manchester City.

Erling Haaland has an astonishing scoring stat going into this game against Brentford. The Bees are the only one of the 21 sides he has faced and not scored against in the Premier League. Provided he starts, we do expect him to mark his starting return with a goal in this game.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Brentford.

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Neal Maupay Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five-games): L, W, L, L, L

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Josko Gvardiol Defender Ruben Dias Defender Nathan Ake Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Matheus Nunes Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five-games): W, W, W, W, D

Brentford vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:17

Brentford wins:7

Manchester City wins:9

Matches are drawn:1

Brentford vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 8.30.

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.39.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.