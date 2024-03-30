BFC (Brentford) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction
BFC
31%
Chance of Winning
MUFC
69%
England
GTECH Community Stadium
Brentford had their chances to equalise as Muric had to make some good saves to deny the likes of Toney & co. Burnley doubled their lead through Fofana. Kristoffer Ajer put Brentford back into the game in the 83rd minute. Ivan Toney thought that he had equalised in the final moments of the game only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR. The Bees are now just 5 points off the relegation spots.
Manchester United on the other hand played their last Premier League game 3 weeks ago against Everton at Old Trafford. On the ball, Everton did look the better side as they had consistently the better patterns of play and chances but it was Alejandro Garnacho that was the trump card in this game. Garnacho won 2 penalties in the first half that Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converted to put the Red Devils up 2-0 at the break.
Ten Hag’s men held on to win the game and keep a clean sheet. United with that victory still have a shot at the top 4 although a slender one as they need to go on a winning run and hope that the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa drop further points in the final stretch of the league. This win against Everton was Manchester United’s 5th win in 7 games as before this they won just 2 of their 8 games drawing 2 and losing 4.
Facts:
- Brentford in this same fixture last season beat Manchester United 4-0 in Erik Ten Hag’s first away game in charge. The Bees have however lost 7 of their last 9 games against the Red Devils.
- Manchester United have scored goals galore at the GTECH Community Stadium in their last 7 games. The Red Devils have scored 30 goals in those 7 games averaging 4.3 goals per game.
- Manchester United in their recent games have not travelled very well to London. The Red Devils have lost 4 of their last 5 games in London. They have been victorious in just 1 of their last 8 away games in London.
- In October and November, Brentford went on a 3-game winning run but after that, they managed to rack up 3 wins in 18 games. Only bottom clubs in Sheffield United and Burnley have lost more games than the Bees this season in the Premier League.
- 12 of Manchester United’s 15 victories this season have been by a 1-goal margin. No other side in the Premier League has won this many games by a 1 goal margin.
Brentford vs Manchester United Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Manchester United and Brentford one-handedly favours the Red Devils. In the last 5 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford have won just 1 game, no games have ended in a stalemate with Manchester United winning 4 times.
Brentford has had a horrendous season and is legit a contender for being one of the teams to be relegated this season. Thomas Frank’s team just cannot seem to get a win. They have lost 5 of their last 6 games coming into this. They last tasted victory in February when they won 2-0 at the Molineux. Brentford will need to get some points but coming up against a resurgent Manchester United could be a tough ask to turn things around.
Winning against Liverpool at Old Trafford could act as a perfect catalyst for Manchester United to end the season on a high. There is still a chance for them to finish in the top 4 of the Premier League. If they can go on a run of results then it could be possible. Winning at Brentford could galvanise their season. Hence we feel Ten Hag’s men have the better chance of winning against Brentford on Sunday.
Brentford vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookies, the odds in this game slightly favour Manchester United in comparison to Brentford who even though their wretched current form go in as underdogs. Manchester United come into this on the back of some really good form having won 2 of their last games in all competitions. The odds could have been bigger but United’s unpredictable form makes the odds closer between the two teams. Brentford’s home form has been significantly dipping. They just have a 29%-win ratio at their home ground in the Premier League this season.
Their scoring record in comparison to where they are in the league is not that bad. Thomas Frank’s side averaged 1.71 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.45 on their home turf. On the flip side, Manchester United have a slightly worse scoring record than Brentford with an average of 1.29 goals a game on the road. They have a 50% win ratio away from home which is not that bad in terms of the overall form.
Manchester United averages the above number from an expected goals ratio of 1.30. We do expect both teams to score in this game. We can see Manchester United and Brentford scoring a combined tally of 3 or more goals easily. We can see Manchester United winning this game by a 1 goal margin. We however feel that Brentford will also score in this game.
Brentford do make it a point of scoring in their home games as they have scored in 93% of their games at the GTECH Community Stadium. United have scored in 71% of their away games making it a case for them to score in this game as well.
We expect Manchester United to score 2 or more goals in this game. Brentford continues to leak goals this season. They have conceded 11 goals in their last 5 games.
In terms of half-time form, we expect Manchester United to go into the break with the lead. Manchester United won 43% of the first halves in their away games in comparison to Brentford’s 21%. We back the Red Devils to win the first half against the Bees on Sunday. Brentford do have the better 2nd half record winning 36% of their final 45 minutes at home in comparison to United’s 21%. However, we feel that the 2nd half will be a draw with Manchester United winning the 1st. Both Brentford and Manchester United draw 50% and 57% of their 2nd halves respectively hence we predict the 2nd half to end level.
In terms of scoring for Brentford, we have to back Ivan Toney to score in this game. Toney’s height and strength could provide some trouble to Manchester United, especially on set pieces. Toney has scored just 1 goal against Manchester United in the Premier League. Another player to look forward to is Bryan Mbeumo who has 2 goals against Manchester United after already scoring in the reverse fixture. Both these options are good enough to back depending on who starts.
For Manchester United, we back Rasmus Hojlund to score in this game. Hojlund has returned from injury recently in their last game against Liverpool. The Danish striker had enough game time to get into full fitness. We expect the pace to be a problem for the Brentford defence. Marcus Rashford is another player to keep an eye on in this game.
Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Brentford.
Brentford Player List
Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk
Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay
Brentford Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mark Flekken
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kristoffer Ajer
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Nathan Collins
|
Defender
|
Vitaly Janelt
|
Defender
|
Christian Norgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Frank Onyeka
|
Midfielder
|
Mathias Jensen
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Attacker
|
Ivan Toney
|
Attacker
|
Neal Maupay
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, L, L
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Victor Lindelof
|
Defender
|
Raphael Varane
|
Defender
|
Aaron Wan Bisaaka
|
Defender
|
Kobee Mainoo
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Midfielder
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Attacker
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, W, W
Brentford vs Manchester United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:18
Brentford wins:6
Manchester United wins:10
Matches are drawn:2
Brentford vs Manchester United Betting Odds
Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.05.
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.25.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester United
Manchester United on the other hand are bound to go into this game with confidence after beating Liverpool in the FA Cup. United have slipped up against Brentford as of late as the Bees have made it difficult for the Red Devils. Erik Ten Hag though has players coming back which is bound to make Manchester United stronger in this game. Hence we predict that Manchester United should have enough to beat Brentford come Sunday in the League. Our score prediction is a 3-1 Manchester United win.
Parimatch