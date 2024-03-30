BFC (Brentford) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction BFC 31 % Chance of Winning MUFC 69 % Bet Now! Brentford are all set to face off against Manchester United on Sunday under the lights at the GTECH Community Stadium in the Premier League. Brentford go into this having dragged themselves into a relegation fight thanks to their result against Burnley in their last game. Sergio Reguilon got his marching orders early after he was sent off for fouling a Burnley attacker in a last-ditch tackle that also resulted in a penalty for the home team. Larsen scored from the spot to make it 1-0. Brentford had their chances to equalise as Muric had to make some good saves to deny the likes of Toney & co. Burnley doubled their lead through Fofana. Kristoffer Ajer put Brentford back into the game in the 83rd minute. Ivan Toney thought that he had equalised in the final moments of the game only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR. The Bees are now just 5 points off the relegation spots. Manchester United on the other hand played their last Premier League game 3 weeks ago against Everton at Old Trafford. On the ball, Everton did look the better side as they had consistently the better patterns of play and chances but it was Alejandro Garnacho that was the trump card in this game. Garnacho won 2 penalties in the first half that Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converted to put the Red Devils up 2-0 at the break. Ten Hag’s men held on to win the game and keep a clean sheet. United with that victory still have a shot at the top 4 although a slender one as they need to go on a winning run and hope that the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa drop further points in the final stretch of the league. This win against Everton was Manchester United’s 5th win in 7 games as before this they won just 2 of their 8 games drawing 2 and losing 4.

Brentford vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Manchester United and Brentford one-handedly favours the Red Devils. In the last 5 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford have won just 1 game, no games have ended in a stalemate with Manchester United winning 4 times.

Brentford has had a horrendous season and is legit a contender for being one of the teams to be relegated this season. Thomas Frank’s team just cannot seem to get a win. They have lost 5 of their last 6 games coming into this. They last tasted victory in February when they won 2-0 at the Molineux. Brentford will need to get some points but coming up against a resurgent Manchester United could be a tough ask to turn things around.

Winning against Liverpool at Old Trafford could act as a perfect catalyst for Manchester United to end the season on a high. There is still a chance for them to finish in the top 4 of the Premier League. If they can go on a run of results then it could be possible. Winning at Brentford could galvanise their season. Hence we feel Ten Hag’s men have the better chance of winning against Brentford on Sunday.

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Brentford vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, the odds in this game slightly favour Manchester United in comparison to Brentford who even though their wretched current form go in as underdogs. Manchester United come into this on the back of some really good form having won 2 of their last games in all competitions. The odds could have been bigger but United’s unpredictable form makes the odds closer between the two teams. Brentford’s home form has been significantly dipping. They just have a 29%-win ratio at their home ground in the Premier League this season.

Their scoring record in comparison to where they are in the league is not that bad. Thomas Frank’s side averaged 1.71 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.45 on their home turf. On the flip side, Manchester United have a slightly worse scoring record than Brentford with an average of 1.29 goals a game on the road. They have a 50% win ratio away from home which is not that bad in terms of the overall form.

Manchester United averages the above number from an expected goals ratio of 1.30. We do expect both teams to score in this game. We can see Manchester United and Brentford scoring a combined tally of 3 or more goals easily. We can see Manchester United winning this game by a 1 goal margin. We however feel that Brentford will also score in this game.

Brentford do make it a point of scoring in their home games as they have scored in 93% of their games at the GTECH Community Stadium. United have scored in 71% of their away games making it a case for them to score in this game as well.

We expect Manchester United to score 2 or more goals in this game. Brentford continues to leak goals this season. They have conceded 11 goals in their last 5 games.

In terms of half-time form, we expect Manchester United to go into the break with the lead. Manchester United won 43% of the first halves in their away games in comparison to Brentford’s 21%. We back the Red Devils to win the first half against the Bees on Sunday. Brentford do have the better 2nd half record winning 36% of their final 45 minutes at home in comparison to United’s 21%. However, we feel that the 2nd half will be a draw with Manchester United winning the 1st. Both Brentford and Manchester United draw 50% and 57% of their 2nd halves respectively hence we predict the 2nd half to end level.

In terms of scoring for Brentford, we have to back Ivan Toney to score in this game. Toney’s height and strength could provide some trouble to Manchester United, especially on set pieces. Toney has scored just 1 goal against Manchester United in the Premier League. Another player to look forward to is Bryan Mbeumo who has 2 goals against Manchester United after already scoring in the reverse fixture. Both these options are good enough to back depending on who starts.

For Manchester United, we back Rasmus Hojlund to score in this game. Hojlund has returned from injury recently in their last game against Liverpool. The Danish striker had enough game time to get into full fitness. We expect the pace to be a problem for the Brentford defence. Marcus Rashford is another player to keep an eye on in this game.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Brentford.

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Neal Maupay Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, L, L

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Raphael Varane Defender Aaron Wan Bisaaka Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Casemiro Midfielder Marcus Rashford Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, W, W

Brentford vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:18

Brentford wins:6

Manchester United wins:10

Matches are drawn:2

Brentford vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.05.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.25.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.