BFC (Brentford) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction
BFC
34%
Chance of Winning
NUFC
66%
England
GTECH Community Stadium
Brentford was surprisingly very sloppy in their loss to Manchester United on Wednesday. The Bees did not look to be in the game with Manchester United dominating most of the ball. Brentford all evening looked to set up a low block and invite pressure from the Red Devils. Manchester United broke Brentford’s resilience in the 27th when Marcus Rashford beat David Raya from close range to give them the lead. Brentford just had one good chance in the game when David De Gea was forced to make a one-on-one save from Kevin Schade. Brentford could not get their top scorer Ivan Toney into the game. Even in their draw against Brighton, the Bees averaged just 30% of the game's total possession. Brentford will have to do a lot more in play with the ball if they want to get anything from the game against Newcastle.
Newcastle United on the other hand look to be one of the most dangerous teams in the Premier League. The Magpies have won four of their last five games and look favourites to finish in one of the Champions League places this season. Newcastle’s success this season has been based on their impressive home form and their defensive prowess. The Magpies have conceded just 20 goals in the 28 games they have played in the Premier League this season. Newcastle has also lost just once at home this season. The Magpies have also now started to pick up results on the road this season. A convincing 5-1 victory at the London Stadium against West Ham on Wednesday solidified their top-four chances. Goals from Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak and Joelinton gave the Magpies a resounding win.
Facts
- Last season Newcastle United beat Brentford at their home stadium by two goals to nil. Brentford held Newcastle to a 3-3 draw at St James’ Park.
- Brentford always tends to score at home. They have however failed to score in just 2 of their 14 home matches in the Premier League this season.
- Newcastle United have not scored in just 5 of their 14 matches on the road in the Premier League this season.
- Brentford FC's home record this season: 7 wins-6 draws-1 loss.
- Newcastle United's away record this season: 5 wins -6 draws-2 losses.
- Ivan Toney is Brentford’s top scorer with 17 goals.
- Miguel Almiron leads the scoring charts for Newcastle United with 11 goals.
- In the reverse fixture, Newcastle United beat Brentford 4-0 at St James’ Park.
- Newcastle United have lost just 1 of their last 5 games against Brentford FC (in all competitions).
- In the last 5 meetings between these two sides, Brentford won 1, Newcastle United won 3, and 1 game ended in a draw.
- Brentford FC is winless in their last 3 Premier League games against Newcastle United.
- The average number of goals when Brentford and Newcastle United clash is 3.6.
- On average Brentford scores 2.00 goals when playing at the GTECH Community Stadium and Newcastle United scores 1.64 goals when they travel.
- Newcastle United are one of the form teams in the Premier League winning 4 consecutive games.
- Brentford is winless in their last 4 games.
Brentford vs Newcastle's Chance of Winning
Newcastle boasts a good overall record when it comes to face Brentford. The Magpies have won 10 games; 1 game has ended in a draw with Brentford winning just 4 times. Newcastle is quite formidable when they play Brentford. The Magpies are also flying under their manager Eddie Howe. Newcastle has 4 wins and one loss in their last five games. Newcastle. Newcastle has a 57% overall win percentage in the Premier League.
Brentford on the other hand is struggling for results as of late. The Bees under Thomas Frank have just 1 win in their last five games. Brentford’s best chance of scoring goals and winning games comes from their set pieces. No Premier League team has scored more set-piece goals than Brentford (13 goals) this season.
Newcastle in every aspect looks like a more comprehensive footballing unit. With all these factors Brentford goes into this game against Newcastle with not much of a winning chance.
Brentford vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Newcastle goes into this game as clear favourite to win. According to this season’s statistics, Brentford tends to score 2.00 goals a game at home. Ivan Toney has contributed a total of 21 goal contributions which puts him 4th highest in the charts. Toney has scored 17 Premier goals this season which makes him odds on favourite to score against Newcastle.
Backing Newcastle to keep a clean sheet against Brentford can gain returns. Newcastle this season on the road have only conceded 0.79 goals a game. Fabian Schar was influential at the back for Newcastle United against West Ham. The Swiss International had the most interceptions, duels won and also registered an assist. Based on this we back Fabian Schar to once again have a good outing against Brentford.
Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Brentford
Brentford Player List
Goalkeepers: David Raya, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Jansson, Kristoffer Ajer, Zanka, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade
Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Alex Gilbert
Brentford’s Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David Raya
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aaron Hickey
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Ben Mee
|
Defender
|
Rico Henry
|
Defender
|
Christian Norgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Mathias Jensen
|
Midfielder
|
Brian Mbeumo
|
Attacker
|
Ivan Toney
|
Attacker
|
Yoane Wissa
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, D, D, W, L
Newcastle Player List
Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius
Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Harrison Ashby
Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Matty Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Joelinton,
Attackers:Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon
Newcastle Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Nick Pope
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kieran Trippier
|
Defender
|
Fabian Schar
|
Defender
|
Sven Botman
|
Defender
|
Dan Burn
|
Defender
|
Sean Longstaff
|
Midfielder
|
Joe Willock
|
Midfielder
|
Joelinton
|
Midfielder
|
Jacob Murphy
|
Attacker
|
Callum Wilson
|
Attacker
|
Allan Saint-Maximin
|
Attacker
Newcastle United Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, W, W, L
Brentford vs Newcastle Head-To-Head
Matches Played:15
Brentford wins:4
Newcastle wins:10
Matches are drawn:1
Brentford vs Newcastle Betting Odds
The odds of Brentford winning are set at 3.68. Newcastle is the outright favourite to win with their odds being set at 2.17. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.59. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Newcastle United
We predict that Newcastle will be slight favourites to beat Brentford at the GTECH Community Stadium on Saturday. Brentford has a decent record at home but poor recent results at home against teams like Leicester and Crystal Palace have made them look vulnerable. Brentford this season have won 50% of their games at home.
Newcastle is currently one of the best form teams in the Premier League. The Magpies have won all of their last 4 games. 2 out of those 4 games were victories on the road against the likes of West Ham and Nottingham Forest. With Brentford’s shaky home form and Newcastle’s upturn in their away record, we favour Newcastle to pick up all three points against the Bees.Bet Now!