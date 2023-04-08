Brentford will welcome Newcastle United to the GTECH Community Stadium on Saturday. Brentford currently sits in the 9th spot in the Premier League table with 43 points having played 29 games. Newcastle United sit in the 3rd spot with 53 points having the same number of points as Manchester United who sit in the 4th spot with an inferior goal difference.

Brentford was surprisingly very sloppy in their loss to Manchester United on Wednesday. The Bees did not look to be in the game with Manchester United dominating most of the ball. Brentford all evening looked to set up a low block and invite pressure from the Red Devils. Manchester United broke Brentford’s resilience in the 27th when Marcus Rashford beat David Raya from close range to give them the lead. Brentford just had one good chance in the game when David De Gea was forced to make a one-on-one save from Kevin Schade. Brentford could not get their top scorer Ivan Toney into the game. Even in their draw against Brighton, the Bees averaged just 30% of the game's total possession. Brentford will have to do a lot more in play with the ball if they want to get anything from the game against Newcastle.

Newcastle United on the other hand look to be one of the most dangerous teams in the Premier League. The Magpies have won four of their last five games and look favourites to finish in one of the Champions League places this season. Newcastle’s success this season has been based on their impressive home form and their defensive prowess. The Magpies have conceded just 20 goals in the 28 games they have played in the Premier League this season. Newcastle has also lost just once at home this season. The Magpies have also now started to pick up results on the road this season. A convincing 5-1 victory at the London Stadium against West Ham on Wednesday solidified their top-four chances. Goals from Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak and Joelinton gave the Magpies a resounding win.