BFC (Brentford) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction BFC 45 % Chance of Winning NUFC 55 % Bet Now! Brentford will face off against Newcastle United in the Premier League at the GTECH Community Centre on Saturday. Both teams go into this game on the back of disappointing results in the midweek. Newcastle United faced Liverpool at home, and their game got off to a perfect start as Isak gave them the lead with a wonder goal. Liverpool equalised straight after halftime, but Gordon put the home team back in front. The Magpies defence could not hold off Salah as he scored a quick-fire brace to leave Newcastle United trailing for the first time in the game. Fabian Schar, however, came to the rescue and scored a late leveller to give both teams a point. Brentford, on the other hand, were swept away by Aston Villa at Villa Park. The Lions scored 3 goals in the first half to give little to no chance to the Bees come the second. Damsgaard pulled one back early in the second half; however, Brentford failed to make that count as Villa restricted Thomas Frank’s men to win 3-1.

Brentford vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brentford and Newcastle United falls in the favour of the team that will be playing away from home. In the last 9 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford has just 1 win; 1 game has ended in a stalemate with Newcastle United winning 7 times.

We believe that this game has all the ingredients to be a goal fest. Brentford at home has been involved in a lot of goal fests recently, and this has the potential to be another. However, in this game, we do feel that Brentford is at a disadvantage. The Bees have been outscoring teams, as each of their last 4 games has seen a minimum of 5 goals being scored on the basis of a combined tally. The differences in 2 of those games are with a 1-goal tally. Brentford concedes a lot of goals, and we believe that Newcastle United are slightly better off in terms of their defence. Their attack with Isak and Gordon looks to have found the spark they were searching for. We believe that there is a good chance that Brentford will suffer their first home defeat of the season with Newcastle United having a slightly better chance of winning.

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Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are minutely backing Newcastle United to build on their recent form and beat Brentford at the GTECH Community Stadium on Saturday. Both Newcastle United and Brentford go into this game after dropping points in their midweek games. Newcastle United will have better confidence as they drew at home to table toppers Liverpool. Brentford FC comes into this after a resounding defeat at Villa Park against Aston Villa. It is surprising that the odds favour Newcastle United considering how good Brentford has proven to be at home. Newcastle United have some big flaws in their team, as much as Brentford do; still, the visitors are the minor favourites to win this game on Saturday.

Newcastle United, in their last away game against Crystal Palace, did not do that well. They were not good when it came to their attacking play. Away from home, they have not been very great, and Eddie Howe has to work on that. The Magpies have won only 2 of their 7 games on the road this season. They have also lost only 2, with defeats coming against Chelsea and Fulham. Draws against Bournemouth, Everton, and Crystal Palace show that they are struggling to put the weaker teams over.

Brentford at home is one of the best, if not the best, teams in the Premier League as of now. It is hard to fathom how a team can be so good at home and be so bad away from home. Brentford goes into this game having won each of their last 4 games. They have won 6 of their last 7 games with just 1 draw against West Ham. Even in that game, the Hammers scored in the last minute to earn a point. Brentford has been formidable at home.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Newcastle United and Brentford to score in this game. Our call is for Newcastle United to score two or more goals, considering Brentford is a team that conceded goals. Brentford has conceded 2 or more goals in 3 of their last 4 games at home. Brentford to score is a given, as they have scored at least one goal in each of their 7 games at the GTECH Community Stadium. Backing Brentford to score 2 goals is also a good shout. Brentford has scored 2 or more goals in every game that they have won.

In terms of goal scorers, we back Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak to score or assist at any time in this game. Both players have done very well in Newcastle United’s recent run-in. Isak and Gordon were both on target against Liverpool in the midweek games. Isak continues to perform well, having netted 4 goals already in a season that has started off with injuries. Brentford concedes a lot of goals, and Isak scoring at least once should be a given.

Brentford has a very good attack capable of scoring against any team. Newcastle United themselves are having trouble at the back, which saw them concede 3 to Liverpool in their last home game. Yoane Wissa is a good name to back when it comes to Brentford. The striker is a constant threat in the box, and his finishing ability, especially at home, is top-class. Wissa has scored a goal for the Bees in each of the last 6 games that he has played at the GTECH Community Stadium. He has 8 goals in those last 6 games. Wissa is only one goal behind Toney when it comes to overall goals scored at this stadium with 18 goals. A goal against Newcastle United could equal that record.

Another outside shout to back when it comes to scoring is Harvey Barnes. There could be rotation in the front line for Newcastle United, and Barnes could start this game instead of Jacob Murphy. A good reason to back Barnes is for the record he has in London. Barnes has scored 7 goals in his last 13 games in the nation’s capital. His record against Brentford is also quite good, scoring in each of his last 2 visits to the GTECH Community Stadium.

Final prediction:Newcastle United to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak

Attackers:Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Keane Lewis-Potter Defender Yehor Yarmoliuk Midfielder Vitaly Janelt Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Midfielder Fabio Carvalho Attacker Kevin Schade Attacker Bryan Mbeumo Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, W, L

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy

Defenders: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders: Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Joe White

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Garang Kuol.

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Tino Livramento Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Jacob Murphy Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, W, W

Brentford vs Newcastle United Town Head-To-Head

Matches Played:18

Brentford wins:4

Newcastle United wins: 13

Matches are drawn:1

Brentford vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.92.

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.35.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.