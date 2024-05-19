BFC (Brentford) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction BFC 45 % Chance of Winning NUFC 55 % Bet Now! Brentford will take on Newcastle United in the final game of the Premier League on Sunday at the GTECH Community Stadium. Brentford’s goal this season was to successfully stay in the Premier League for another season, and that is what they achieved with a few games to go. The Bees do not really have much to play for, as they sit 15th in the league currently. A win won’t take them any higher; however, a loss and a win for Everton would see the two teams switch places. The Bees, in their last game, travelled to the South Coast of England to take on Bournemouth. The game was heading towards a goalless finish, but the best was saved for last as Mbeumo broke the deadlock for the Bees with a well-taken strike. Dominic Solanke quickly equalised for the Cherries; however, it was going to be Thomas Frank's day in the end. Yoane Wissa scored in the 5th minute of injury time to hand Brentford all three points and confirm their safety. Newcastle United succumbed to another away defeat, this time to Manchester United. The defeat was a blow, as they could have sealed a European spot if they had won. With that loss, Newcastle United only lead the Red Devils through goal difference as both teams have the same points. The Magpies need to win this game. If Manchester United win against Brighton on the final day and Newcastle United lose to Brentford, then the Magpies would lose out on Europe.

Brentford vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brentford and Newcastle United single-handedly favours the Magpies in this case. In the last 8 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford have just 1 win; 1 game has ended in a stalemate, with Newcastle United winning six times.

Brentford, in the last month, did find their fifth gear and survived the minor relegation scare they had. The Bees are a very stable team, but this season was a massive injury-ridden campaign for them. Thomas Frank did not have enough squad depth to compensate for the loss of Toney, Mbeumo, Henry, and Pinnock. They still, however, found their way towards the end, showing that the quality was always there amongst the personnel of this team. Going away to Bournemouth and winning is a task that some of the big teams have failed to achieve this season.

Newcastle United themselves have had a lot of injury issues to deal with as well. Their back line had a lot of problems, with Botman, Lascelles, and Schar being injured. Schar just made a comeback in the last game alongside Trippier, which will make them look more solid come the game on Sunday. It remains to be seen if they can keep the likes of Wissa and Mbeumo out, considering Manchester United put three past them. With all things considered, we marginally side with Newcastle United when it comes to a better chance of winning.

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Brentford vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, the odd makers have minutely favoured the away team in Newcastle United to marginally edge past Brentford in this game on Sunday. On another day, Newcastle United would have been hands-down favourites to win this game; however, they come into this with a loss, and Brentford have had an upturn in form. Thomas Frank’s men now look like the team of last season, in which they have made it difficult for opponents at their home stadium. Brentford have seen a rise in their home win rate, as they now average 28%.

During most of this season, they struggled to get goals, especially during their injury crisis. With Toney, Mbeumo, and Wissa firing, the Bees now average 1.50 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.46 in front of their fans. Newcastle United, on the other hand, do not have a decent scoring record, with an average of 1.78 goals per game on the road. Newcastle United are one of the teams this season that have built their points tally based on their home record. They have not been the best when it comes to playing away from home. Newcastle United have just a 28% win ratio, which, as per their standards, is quite poor.

Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows: We expect both Brentford and Newcastle United to score in this game. Our pick is for Newcastle United to score two or more goals. We do not see any team keeping a clean sheet, as both sides have leaky defences.

Brentford have a good scoring tally at the GTECH Community Stadium. Thomas Frank’s men have scored in 83% of their games this season, which gives them a great shout to score on Sunday. Newcastle United, meanwhile, have failed to score in 28% of their games away from St James’ Park this season. They have also scored at least a goal in each of their last six games on the road. The Magpies have scored in eight of their last nine away games in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe’s men on the road have conceded an average of 2.11 goals this season in away stadiums. Hence, we also picked Brentford to score two goals in this game against Newcastle United. We see this game as a high-scoring encounter.

The Bees have also not been defensively sound this season, having conceded 1.67 goals at the GTECH Community Centre. Newcastle United have enough in their attack to score goals. They showed their attacking ability in their last game against Manchester United.

In terms of scoring first, we back Newcastle United in this game. The Magpies have found the first goal in 21 of their 37 games this season, in comparison to Brentford, who have scored the opening goal in 18 of their 37 games. Newcastle United are a team that loves to start off their games on a flyer. Plus, the Magpies are chasing a European spot, so they will want to score the opening goal in this game.

In terms of scoring for Brentford, we back either one of Yoane Wissa or Bryan Mbeumo. Both have had their injury issues this season, but when fit, they have been the most dangerous duo for the Bees. Wissa is Brentford’s top scorer with 11 goals, with Mbeumo being second with 9 goals. Both players also scored in the last game against Bournemouth. We will back Mbeumo in this game due to the fact that he is also on penalties.

For Newcastle United, we will back Alexander Isak to score in this game. Isak, prior to his last two games, was one of the most dangerous strikers in terms of form and output. The Swedish striker has failed to score in any of his last two games. However, he does have the attacking data to back him up, plus he came incredibly close to scoring against Manchester United. Isak’s pace upfront could hurt the Brentford defence, and that is why he is our pick.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Brentford

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Yoane Wissa Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, W, W

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Emil Kraft Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Bruno Guimares Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Elliot Anderson Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Jacob Murphy Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, W, L

Brentford vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:17

Brentford wins:4

Newcastle United wins: 12

Matches are drawn:1

Brentford vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.80.

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.28.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.