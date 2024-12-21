BFC (Brentford) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction BFC 69 % Chance of Winning NFFC 31 % Bet Now! Brentford will take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday in the Premier League at the GTECH Community Stadium. Both teams come into this game on the back of mixed results. Nottingham Forest won their last game against Aston Villa in dramatic fashion. The Villains were on the verge of victory thanks to an early goal in the second half from Jhon Duran. The successful comeback was mounted late in the game as Milenkovic and Elanga completed the turnaround to keep their team in one of the Champions League spots. Brentford travelled to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea last week. Brentford was the second-best side on the day as they allowed Chelsea a total of 26 shots with 8 being on target. Marc Cucurella opened the scoring just before halftime after Madueke spotted him perfectly with a cross. Sanchez in goal made some great saves to deny the likes of Norgaaard. Carvalho hit the bar and Schade fired just wide, giving Brentford hope in terms of getting back into the game. Jackson put the game to bed by making it 2-0 in the 80th minute. Mbeumo pulled one back for Brentford; however, that was too late as Chelsea held on for the win.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brentford and Nottingham Forest falls in favor of the team that will be playing at home in this game. In the last 18 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford has 10 wins; 4 games have ended in a stalemate with Nottingham Forest winning 4 times.

Brentford is a real juggernaut when it comes to winning at home. Their overall play is very high in terms of intensity, and teams sitting back have borne the brunt of losing. Nottingham Forest are one of those teams that enjoy having a low block. and hitting on the counterattack. They have done that very successfully; however, Brentford has done it better at home. It remains to be seen how Nuno Santo sets up his Forest team as they have a lesser chance of winning against Brentford on Saturday in the Premier League.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, Brentford has been tipped by the bookies to beat Nottingham Forest. on Saturday at the GTECH Community Stadium. Brentford has the significant backing of the odds, even though they come into this game on the back of a loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Brentford retains the good books of the bookies. due to their record at home this season. Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, has not had the best of away records; however, they come into this game on the back of successive wins; hence they are underdogs but not by a big margin.

Brentford continues to excel at home and has one of the top records when it comes to playing at home in the Premier League. Thomas Frank goes into this having won each of their last 5 games at home. They have not lost a single game yet in front of their home fans. West Ham United remain the only team to get a point off them. at the GTECH Community Stadium. The Bees have 7 wins and 1 draw from their total of 8 games played until now. Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, has done equally well both home and away, as their tallies are exactly the same. Forest, before their win against Manchester United at Old Trafford, lost 2 away games. in a row against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City. Those 2 games remain their only 2 defeats away from home until now. Before that, they had drawn at Stamford Bridge and the Amex against Chelsea and Brighton, respectively. They have won 4 of their 8 away games until now.

Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows: Our call is for Brentford to win this. game against Nottingham Forest. The Bees to score 2 or more goals against the Tricky Trees is our prediction in this game.

Brentford has scored in each of their 8 games at the GTECH Community Stadium until now, so scoring on Saturday is a given. Brentford has scored 3 or more goals in each of their last 5 games at home. Nottingham Forest, on average, concedes 1.50 goals away from home; hence, the goal-scoring numbers for the Bees add up.

We also back Nottingham Forest to get a goal in this game. Nuno Santo’s men have scored in each of their last 2 games in the league. They managed to get 3 goals at Old Trafford against Manchester United plus scored 2 against Aston Villa at home. Brentford does not Keep clean sheets, period. The Bees have conceded in every home game so far in the Premier League, and that is why we back the visitors to also get a goal in this game.

Hence, in terms of total goals scored, we do expect this game between Brentford and Nottingham Forest to easily cross 2.5 goals. Brentford has seen a combined tally of over 2.5 goals in each of their last 5 games at home in the Premier League until now. Nottingham Forest also has a combined tally of over 2.5 goals in each of their last 2 games overall. Hence, based on this, we easily back both teams to achieve a combined tally of over 2.5 goals.

Wissa continues to be a very good asset for Brentford when it comes to scoring on Saturday at the GTECH Community Stadium. The striker has a very good record when it comes to scoring at home. Wissa has 9 goals and 2 assists in his last 7 games in the Premier League. Wissa this season has featured in 7 games at home. this season and has scored at least 1 goal in each of those 7 games. A goal on Saturday against Nottingham Forest would make Yoane Wissa only the second African to net in 8 successive Premier League games after Mo Salah.

Another good Shout to back for Brentford has to be Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroon striker has 8 goals and 2 assists in his last 8 games. Mbeumo also netted in Brentford’s last game in the Premier League against Chelsea. Brentford tends to be a high scorer. at home and backing Wissa and Mbeumo to score has to be a given as their record speaks for themselves.

Final Prediction:Brentford to beat Nottingham Forest

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak

Attackers:Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Keane Lewis-Potter Defender Yehor Yarmoliuk Midfielder Vitaly Janelt Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Midfielder Fabio Carvalho Attacker Kevin Schade Attacker Bryan Mbeumo Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, D

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Moreno

Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matz Sels Goalkeeper Nico Williams Defender Willy Boly Defender Murillo Defender Alex Moreno Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Ryan Yates Midfielder Elliot Anderson Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, L

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

Matches Played:39

Brentford wins:15

Nottingham Forest wins:13

Matches are drawn:11

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.34.

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.15.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.42.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.