BFC (Brentford) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction
BFC
69%
Chance of Winning
NFFC
31%
England
GTECH Community Stadium
Brentford travelled to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea last week. Brentford was the second-best side on the day as they allowed Chelsea a total of 26 shots with 8 being on target. Marc Cucurella opened the scoring just before halftime after Madueke spotted him perfectly with a cross. Sanchez in goal made some great saves to deny the likes of Norgaaard. Carvalho hit the bar and Schade fired just wide, giving Brentford hope in terms of getting back into the game. Jackson put the game to bed by making it 2-0 in the 80th minute. Mbeumo pulled one back for Brentford; however, that was too late as Chelsea held on for the win.
Facts:
- Brentford has a very good record. when it comes to playing Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The Bees have not lost any of their last 4 games against the Tricky Trees in England’s top competition. The Bees have 2 wins and 2 draws to their name. Both wins have also come at the GTECH Community Stadium in front of their home fans.
- Nottingham Forest does not have a good record when it comes to playing league games against Brentford. The Tricky Trees have not won a single game in any of their last 6 attempts. against the Bees. Nottingham Forest has drawn 3 and has lost 3 of the 6 games having won 3 successive games against Brentford before this spell.
- Nottingham Forest made their long wait to return to the Premier League in 2022 and has actually done quite well. Their record, however, against teams from London away from home has not been good. The Tricky Trees have lost 11 of their last 16 games against the teams from the capital with 4 draws and just 1 win to their name. That win came against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 2023.
- Brentford has done very well at home this season, winning each of their last 5 games at home by netting a minimum of 3 goals in those games. They have scored a total of 20 goals. averaging 4 goals per game. Brentford are on track to win 6 games in a row at home only for the first time since 2020. The last time Brentford scored 3 or more goals in more than 5 games was in a period between 1929 and 1930. with 6 games.
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Brentford and Nottingham Forest falls in favor of the team that will be playing at home in this game. In the last 18 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford has 10 wins; 4 games have ended in a stalemate with Nottingham Forest winning 4 times.
Brentford is a real juggernaut when it comes to winning at home. Their overall play is very high in terms of intensity, and teams sitting back have borne the brunt of losing. Nottingham Forest are one of those teams that enjoy having a low block. and hitting on the counterattack. They have done that very successfully; however, Brentford has done it better at home. It remains to be seen how Nuno Santo sets up his Forest team as they have a lesser chance of winning against Brentford on Saturday in the Premier League.
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookies, Brentford has been tipped by the bookies to beat Nottingham Forest. on Saturday at the GTECH Community Stadium. Brentford has the significant backing of the odds, even though they come into this game on the back of a loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Brentford retains the good books of the bookies. due to their record at home this season. Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, has not had the best of away records; however, they come into this game on the back of successive wins; hence they are underdogs but not by a big margin.
Brentford continues to excel at home and has one of the top records when it comes to playing at home in the Premier League. Thomas Frank goes into this having won each of their last 5 games at home. They have not lost a single game yet in front of their home fans. West Ham United remain the only team to get a point off them. at the GTECH Community Stadium. The Bees have 7 wins and 1 draw from their total of 8 games played until now. Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, has done equally well both home and away, as their tallies are exactly the same. Forest, before their win against Manchester United at Old Trafford, lost 2 away games. in a row against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City. Those 2 games remain their only 2 defeats away from home until now. Before that, they had drawn at Stamford Bridge and the Amex against Chelsea and Brighton, respectively. They have won 4 of their 8 away games until now.
Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows: Our call is for Brentford to win this. game against Nottingham Forest. The Bees to score 2 or more goals against the Tricky Trees is our prediction in this game.
Brentford has scored in each of their 8 games at the GTECH Community Stadium until now, so scoring on Saturday is a given. Brentford has scored 3 or more goals in each of their last 5 games at home. Nottingham Forest, on average, concedes 1.50 goals away from home; hence, the goal-scoring numbers for the Bees add up.
We also back Nottingham Forest to get a goal in this game. Nuno Santo’s men have scored in each of their last 2 games in the league. They managed to get 3 goals at Old Trafford against Manchester United plus scored 2 against Aston Villa at home. Brentford does not Keep clean sheets, period. The Bees have conceded in every home game so far in the Premier League, and that is why we back the visitors to also get a goal in this game.
Hence, in terms of total goals scored, we do expect this game between Brentford and Nottingham Forest to easily cross 2.5 goals. Brentford has seen a combined tally of over 2.5 goals in each of their last 5 games at home in the Premier League until now. Nottingham Forest also has a combined tally of over 2.5 goals in each of their last 2 games overall. Hence, based on this, we easily back both teams to achieve a combined tally of over 2.5 goals.
Wissa continues to be a very good asset for Brentford when it comes to scoring on Saturday at the GTECH Community Stadium. The striker has a very good record when it comes to scoring at home. Wissa has 9 goals and 2 assists in his last 7 games in the Premier League. Wissa this season has featured in 7 games at home. this season and has scored at least 1 goal in each of those 7 games. A goal on Saturday against Nottingham Forest would make Yoane Wissa only the second African to net in 8 successive Premier League games after Mo Salah.
Another good Shout to back for Brentford has to be Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroon striker has 8 goals and 2 assists in his last 8 games. Mbeumo also netted in Brentford’s last game in the Premier League against Chelsea. Brentford tends to be a high scorer. at home and backing Wissa and Mbeumo to score has to be a given as their record speaks for themselves.
Final Prediction:Brentford to beat Nottingham Forest
Brentford Player List
Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak
Attackers:Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho
Brentford Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mark Flekken
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kristoffer Ajer
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Nathan Collins
|
Defender
|
Keane Lewis-Potter
|
Defender
|
Yehor Yarmoliuk
|
Midfielder
|
Vitaly Janelt
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Fabio Carvalho
|
Attacker
|
Kevin Schade
|
Attacker
|
Bryan Mbeumo
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, D
Nottingham Forest Players List
Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira
Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Moreno
Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare
Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.
Nottingham Forest Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Matz Sels
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nico Williams
|
Defender
|
Willy Boly
|
Defender
|
Murillo
|
Defender
|
Alex Moreno
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Sangare
|
Midfielder
|
Ryan Yates
|
Midfielder
|
Elliot Anderson
|
Midfielder
|
Callum Hudson-Odoi
|
Midfielder
|
Chris Wood
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Elanga
|
Attacker
Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, L
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head
Matches Played:39
Brentford wins:15
Nottingham Forest wins:13
Matches are drawn:11
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds
Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.34.
Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.15.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.42.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brentford
Parimatch