BFC (Brentford) vs SHU (Sheffield United) Match Prediction BFC 85 % Chance of Winning SHU 15 % Bet Now! Brentford are set to welcome Sheffield United in the Premier League to the GTECH Community Stadium on Saturday. Both these teams are engulfed in a relegation battle with Sheffield United closer to the drop. The Blades continue to sit bottom of the league 9 points away from the safe places, they however have a game in hand. Brentford are 15th in the table now with 29 points from 32 games. They are 4 points clear from the nearest relegation spot. Sheffield United are managing to stay afloat thanks to their better recent performances. They last faced Chelsea at Bramall Lane in the Premier League. Thiago Silva put Chelsea in the lead with a header from a corner. Sheffield United hit right back after Hamer found Bogle on the right with an incision pass. Bogle finished from a tight angle to beat Petrovic. Chelsea with a goal from Madueke. However, it was Ollie McBurnie in the 3rd minute of added time who rescued a point for his team after making most of a lapse in concentration from the Chelsea defence. Brentford travelled to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in their last Premier League game. The hosts breezed past Brentford in the first half with goals from Watkins and Rogers. Brentford fought back very well in the 2ndhalf as they turned the game around in the space of 9 minutes. Goals from Jorgensen, Mbeumo and Wissa put Brentford 3-2 up. They were heading for victory but Watkins scoring in the 80th minute saw Brentford get their 3rd successive draw in the Premier League.

Brentford vs Sheffield United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brentford and Sheffield United single-handedly favours the Blades from Bramall Lane. In the last 11 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford have just 2 wins, 3 games have ended in a stalemate with Sheffield United winning 6 times.

Brentford have now had some good performances but in each of those games have ended up drawing. They were the better team against Manchester United, a tad bit lucky against Brighton and were in the lead at one point against Villa late in the game. They look like a team who have the belief to solidify their stay in the Premier League for next season.

Sheffield United themselves are making a valiant case for their survival hopes as they have not lost any of their last 3 games. Before this spell, the Blades were easily beaten but now are showing determination against teams. They were down on 2 instances against Chelsea in their last game but came back on both occasions to draw the game. Playing away has always been difficult for them hence we back the home team with a better chance of winning come Saturday in the Premier League. Brentford are better positioned to beat Sheffield United at the moment.

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Brentford vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, the odds in this are highly in favour of Brentford due to their better performances at home in comparison to Sheffield United away. Brentford this season have overall been poor but it is their performances at home that are keeping them floating away from the relegation spots. Thomas Frank’s men currently have a 25% win ratio at the GTECH Community Centre.

Brentford as a side has never had much trouble when it comes to scoring goals and creating chances as their numbers show. The Bees average 1.56 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.47 on their home turf. On the flip side, Sheffield United have a much poorer record with an average of 0.87 goals a game on the road. They just have a 7% win ratio away from home which is the worst in the league this season.

The Blades average the above number from an expected goals ratio of 0.74. Our tip is for both Brentford and Sheffield United to score in this game. Our pick is for Brentford and Sheffield to score a tally of 3 goals or over. We do not see any team keeping a clean sheet due to their poor defensive records and good scoring records.

Brentford have a consistent scoring record at the GTECH Community Stadium. The Bees have scored in 87% of their games this season which massively makes a case for them to score on Saturday. Sheffield United on the flipside have failed to score in 40% of their away games this season however they have scored in each of their last 4 games in the League including at Anfield hence we back them to get a goal here.

Our pick is for Brentford to score 2 goals or more goals easily in this game. Sheffield United have conceded an average of 2.33 goals this season on their travels. Brentford scored 3 at Villa Park so them scoring more than 2 against one of the worst defences in the Premier League should not be a problem.

In terms of half-time form, Brentford has the better record in every aspect of each half in comparison to Sheffield United. Brentford have won 19% of their first halves at home in comparison to Sheffield’s 13% away. We back Brentford here and believe that they will go into halftime with the lead. We also expect Thomas Frank’s men to score 1st in this game as they have opened the scoring in 15 of their 32 games this season in comparison to Sheffield United who have scored the opening goal in just 8 of their 31 games.

In terms of scoring for Brentford, we continue to back Toney even though he has not scored in any of his last 7 games for the Bees. Toney however has the stats to back him when it comes to scoring. Toney has attempted 21 shots in those 7 games accumulating an expected goal tally of 2. He is getting the chances and it is only a matter of time before the ball ends up in the back of the net and we believe that it will be in this game.

For Sheffield United, we back Ollie McBurnie to score in this game. The striker has been in good goal scoring form scoring 6 goals this season including the 1 last week against Chelsea. McBurnie is yet to however score an away goal for his team this season. We back him in this game. However, in away games, Ben Brereton Diaz has been a much better player in terms of getting the goals.

Final Prediction:Brentford to beat Sheffield United

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Yoane Wissa Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): D, D, D, L, L,

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Ollie McBurnie Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, D, L

Brentford vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:34

Brentford wins:12

Sheffield United wins: 13

Matches are drawn:9

Brentford vs Sheffield United Betting Odds

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.45.

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.