Brentford lock horns with Southampton on 4th February Saturday at 8:30 PM IST at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford. Brentford is coming off a (0-0) draw against Leeds United on 2nd January at Elland Road Stadium, Leeds. Southampton is coming off a (0-1) loss against Aston Villa.

Brentford is undefeated in their last five games. They won three of their last five games. In their last outing, Bretnford tied the game against Leeds United (0-0). Brentford had few chances in the game against Leeds which they failed to convert to goals. Brentford played with 41.5% possession with zero shots on target. They made 14 tackles, 23 clearances and three corner shots. Brentford conceded 18 fouls in the game. Brentford's goalkeeper was awarded player of the match for his five saves.

Southampton is coming off a loss (0-1) against Aston Villa on 21st January at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Southampton lost four of their last five matches. They managed to win over Everton (2-1) and lost to Aston Villa (1-0), Nottingham Forest (0-1), Fulham (1-2) and Brighton (1-3). They played with 36.5% possession in the game against the Villa and five shots were on target. Their defenders tackled Aston Villa 25 times with 24 clearances and two corner shots.