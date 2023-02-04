Brentford vs Southampton Match Prediction
BFC
70%
Chance of Winning
SHFC
30%
England
Gtech Community Stadium
Brentford is undefeated in their last five games. They won three of their last five games. In their last outing, Bretnford tied the game against Leeds United (0-0). Brentford had few chances in the game against Leeds which they failed to convert to goals. Brentford played with 41.5% possession with zero shots on target. They made 14 tackles, 23 clearances and three corner shots. Brentford conceded 18 fouls in the game. Brentford's goalkeeper was awarded player of the match for his five saves.
Southampton is coming off a loss (0-1) against Aston Villa on 21st January at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Southampton lost four of their last five matches. They managed to win over Everton (2-1) and lost to Aston Villa (1-0), Nottingham Forest (0-1), Fulham (1-2) and Brighton (1-3). They played with 36.5% possession in the game against the Villa and five shots were on target. Their defenders tackled Aston Villa 25 times with 24 clearances and two corner shots.
Facts
- Ivan Toney is the top goal scorer for Brentford in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season. Toney scored 16 goals in the league this season including two braces. Ivan Toney scored his last goal against Bournemouth on 14th January 2023.
- James Ward-Prowse is the leading goal scorer for Southampton. James scored five goals in 20 appearances. He is averaging 0.25 goals per match. James scored four goals with right-footed shots and one goal with a header. He is shooting at 45% accuracy.
Statistics on Brentford vs Southampton
Brentford and Southampton squared off against each other on two occasions. Southampton defeated Brentford (4-1) In their first face-off. Brentford defeated Southampton (3-0) the second time around. Brentford has conceded 20 goals in the 20 matches they played. They are shooting at 43% accuracy. They scored 5 penalty goals. Southampton conceded 35 goals in the 20 matches they played. They are shooting at 33% accuracy.
Brentford predicted playing XI
David Raya (Goalkeeper); Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Kristoffer Ajer (Defenders); Rico Henry, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Mads Roerslev (Midfielders); Ian Toney, Bryan Mbeumo (Forwards
Southampton Predicted Playing XI
Gavin Bazunu (Goalkeeper), Kyle Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Duke Caleta-Car, Mohammed Salisu (Defenders); James Ward-Prowse, Adam Armstrong, Samuel Edozie, Ibrahima Diallo, Romeo Lavia (Midfielders); Che Adams (Forward).
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Brentford
Brentford is the favourite in the match against Southampton this weekend. Brentford is in 8th position with 7 wins, 4 losses and 9 draws. Southampton is in 20th position with 4 wins, 13 losses and 3 draws. We back Brentford to win the game against Southampton on Saturday 4th February, 8:30 PM IST at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford. We predict the scoreline as Brentford (2-1) Southampton. The probability of Brentford winning the match is 51%, Southampton winning the match is 23% and the match ending in a draw is 26%. The odds in favour of Brentford winning the match are 1.955 and Southampton winning the match are 4.18.
The odds in favour of Brentford winning the match are 1.955 and Southampton winning the match are 4.18. The odds of the game ending in a draw are 3.76.
Our Final Prediction: Brentford winning the fixture against Southampton.Bet Now!