Brentford vs Southampton Match Prediction BFC 73 % Chance of Winning SHFC 27 % Bet Now! Brentford will welcome Southampton to the GTECH Community Stadium in the Premier League. Both teams go into this game on the back of defeats against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, respectively. Brentford found themselves behind right after 13 minutes after a swift counter saw Diaz beat Flekken. Brentford failed to create much on the day and had only Flekken to thank as the keeper for his team in the game. Brentford defended their box after a barrage of Liverpool attacks, especially after halftime. Flekken could not keep out Salah as Liverpool doubled their lead. Brentford created a total expected goals ratio of only 0.36, with only their opponents this week in Southampton having a worse ratio in their game against Nottingham Forest. Southampton failed to make the best impression in front of their home fans after they succumbed to a second straight defeat in the Premier League. The Saints in the first half could not break the resolve of Forest, as Nuno Santo seemed content to sit back and allow the Saints to have more of the ball. Southampton lacked the decisive pass as their overall game looked very passive. They excessively regressed in the second half as Forest took more command, especially in terms of their overall play. Saints defender Sugawara's calamitous error saw Forest take the deserved lead through Gibbs-White in the 70th minute. The Saints had 20 minutes in front of their home fans to mount a comeback, but they succumbed to another 1-0 defeat.

Brentford vs Southampton Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brentford and Southampton largely favours the Bees in this case. In the last 9 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford have 5 wins; 2 games have ended in a stalemate with Southampton winning just 2 times.

Southampton’s biggest issue until now has been their attacking output. The Saints have to find a way to get into their opponents’ box more. Against Nottingham Forest at home, the player who had the most touches in Forest’s box was fullback Kyle Walker-Peters with 4. That is simply not acceptable. Brentford are another opposition that loves to defend deep and could cause the Saints quite a few problems.

Brentford will go into this game with a better chance of winning due to their defence having the ability to stop Russell Martin and co. They had a difficult outing against Liverpool, but we do not believe that will stop them from getting the better of Southampton on Saturday.

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Brentford vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, Brentford have been tipped to beat Southampton quite easily in this game. The odds gap between the two teams has placed Brentford as massive favourites to win, giving Southampton very little chance. Brentford in their last home game won against Crystal Palace, who many will argue is a much better team than Southampton. The Saints also do not have good form to back them up as they travel to the GTECH Community Stadium on the back of successive defeats. Brentford will be expected to win their second successive home game, as they have the bookies’ blessing of being massive favourites in doing so. Southampton, on the other hand, once again go into a fixture with massive underdogs.

Brentford go into this game on the back of a home win in their first game. Southampton, on the other hand, have failed to put any points on the board, putting themselves under pressure already. Both teams come into this on the back of defeats; however, Brentford lost against Liverpool at Anfield and also by not a very big margin. Southampton failed to make the most in front of their home fans, as they were beaten by Nottingham Forest quite deservingly. The Saints are already one of the teams that are favourites to go down, and that is bound to add more pressure in terms of their performances; hence, it will be a tough afternoon for them at the GTECH Community Centre.

Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows: Our call is for Brentford to win this game quite comfortably. The Bees to score 2 or more goals is our call in this game.

Thomas Frank’s men have always had a decent record when it comes to scoring at the GTECH Community Stadium. The Bees last season scored in 84% of their home games, and that continued this season as they scored 2 goals against Crystal Palace. We do not see Southampton scoring in this game. The Saints attackingly have not looked very good, as they are one of the few teams to have not scored in any of their opening 2 games. Southampton, in terms of their attack, were very poor against Nottingham Forest in their last home game. They registered an expected goal tally of just 0.14, which was the lowest any team had last week in the Premier League. Therefore, we believe that Brentford have enough in their defence to stop Southampton from scoring.

We also do not see this game being a high-scoring encounter. Brentford and Southampton are not known for winning their games by a big margin. Hence, we believe that this game will be a very tight-knit affair in terms of goals. Our prediction in this game is for both teams to score a combined tally of under 2.5 goals.

When it comes to scoring, we back Brentford to score first in this game even though both teams go into this with the exact same record. Both Brentford and Southampton have scored first in five of their last 10 games. Southampton in both of their opening games take time to get their football going. Brentford out of the two seems to start games on a swifter tone. Brentford playing at home gives them the added advantage of breaking the deadlock. Hence, we predict that the Bees will open the scoring against the Saints on Saturday.

In terms of scoring for Brentford in this game, we back Yoane Wissa, who has had a very good start this season. Wissa excels more when he plays at the GTECH Community Centre for Brentford. The attacker has 4 goals and 2 assists in his last 7 games for Brentford. Wissa scored the winner against Crystal Palace in the opening game, and our call is for him to go in as the favourite to score come Saturday.

Final Prediction:Brentford to beat Southampton

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak

Attackers:Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Yoane Wissa Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, D, L

Southampton Player List

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu

Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek

Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling

Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.

Southampton Playing XI

Player Role Alex McCarthy Goalkeeper Yukinari Sugawara Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis Defender Jan Bedranek Defender Jack Stephens Defender Kyle Walker-Peters Defender Flynn Downes Midfielder William Smallbone Midfielder Joe Aribo Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Adam Armstrong Attacker

Southampton Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, D, W

Brentford vs Southampton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:71

Brentford wins:24

Southampton wins: 34

Matches are drawn:13

Brentford vs Southampton Betting Odds

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.74.

Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.