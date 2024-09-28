BFC (Brentford) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction
BFC
61%
Chance of Winning
WHU
39%
England
GTECH Community Stadium
West Ham United welcomed Chelsea to the London Stadium, and from the early minutes of the game, they looked lethargic. The entire defence came to a halt, allowing Nicolas Jackson to run straight at Areola and open the scoring. The defence was breached again as Edson Alvarez lost to Jackson, who found himself one-on-one again, making it 2 goals on the day. VAR denied West Ham a penalty in the first half after Fofana appeared to have dragged Summerville in the box. Cole Palmer early in the second half wrapped the game up for Chelsea, handing Lopetegui three home losses in a row.
Facts:
- Brentford have a fantastic league record at the GTECH Community Stadium against West Ham United. The Bees have won each of their last 3 games against the Hammers in the Premier League. In overall leagues, they have not lost in any of their last 5 home games to West Ham, winning 4 and drawing 1.
- Since Brentford’s promotion to the Premier League in 2021, West Ham United went on to lose 5 games in a row to Thomas Frank’s men in the Premier League. That run of 5 straight wins however ended last season as the Hammers got their first ever Premier League win over the Bees by winning at the London Stadium 4-2.
- Brentford have a fantastic scoring record against West Ham United in the Premier League. The Bees have scored at least 2 goals in each of their last 6 games. This is the joint most any team has scored 2 or more in 6 consecutive games, with Arsenal holding the same record against Reading.
- Brentford always have the tendency to start quickly but also fails to capitalise from those starts. Brentford since the start of last season have dropped the most points in the Premier League from winning positions. No team has dropped more than the 36 points that the Bees have squandered by having the lead. This season they already lost the last two games by leading against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.
- West Ham United defensively have been a real catastrophe this calendar year. The Hammers have let in a lot of 53 goals in the Premier League until now. No other team has conceded these many goals, plus the Hammers have also conceded 3 or more goals in 8 separate games in 2024.
Brentford vs West Ham United Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Brentford and West Ham United surprisingly favours the Bees in this scenario. In the last 7 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford have 5 wins; no games have ended in a stalemate with West Ham United winning just 2 times.
Brentford cannot go into this game disheartened even though they have lost each of their 2 games. The games were both away from home against the likes of Spurs and Manchester City. The positive is that Brentford pushed these top teams quite significantly, unlike West Ham, who just seemed to have thrown the towel with their approach.
Some of West Ham United’s defending in that game against Chelsea was suicidal. The lack of effort was really poor. Brentford will have surely watched that, knowing that they have the incisiveness in their attack to take advantage of the problem. Brentford will, however, need to do better to protect their lead. If they can do that, then we do believe that the Bees easily have a better chance of winning.
Brentford vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookies, Brentford have been tipped to beat West Ham United by a narrow margin in this game. The odds gap between the two teams has placed Brentford as slight favourites to win, giving West Ham a chance even though they lost at home coming into this game. Brentford in their last home game were easy 3-1 winners against Southampton; however, since then they have lost 2 games on the road to tough opponents in Spurs and Manchester City. West Ham United came into this on the back of a thumping defeat to Chelsea; however, their last away performance against Fulham was not the worst. Based on the current form, it is Brentford who looks like a team with more confidence; hence, the oddsmakers have labelled them as favourites in this game.
Brentford at home have had a fantastic record. They have won each of their two home games against Crystal Palace and Southampton. They have indeed lost 3 away games, but those were fixtures played against top teams in Liverpool, Manchester City, and Spurs. Even in all three of those games, Brentford put up a very good fight, making the games comfortable. West Ham’s miserable form has been in front of their home fans. Away from home, they have actually been quite okay. A win against Crystal Palace and a draw at Craven Cottage, where Newcastle United were recently beaten, are not bad results.
Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows: Our call is for Brentford to win this game by a small margin. The Bees to score 2 or more goals is our prediction in this game.
Brentford this season have had a decent record when it comes to scoring at the GTECH Community Stadium. The Bees this season have scored a minimum of 2 goals in each of their 2 games at home. They have 5 goals in total in those 2 games. West Ham meanwhile have kept a clean sheet at Selhurst Park but conceded 1 against Fulham. At home, however, they have conceded a minimum of 2 goals per game in their 3 fixtures. Hence, we do see Brentford scoring two goals on the day. We also expect West Ham United to score at least 1 goal in this game. The Hammers have scored in each of their 2 games away from home and overall have scored in 4 of their 5 games this season in the Premier League. Both teams to score is our call.
We also do not see this game being an extra high-scoring encounter. Brentford and West Ham do not tend to run away by winning games with a big margin. 4 of Brentford’s last 5 games have seen over 2.5 goals scored. 3 of West Ham’s last 5 games have seen over 2.5 goals scored. Hence, we do see this game having a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals being scored.
Bryan Mbeumo has been in fantastic form since the start of this season. The Cameroon striker has been a revelation for Brentford considering the transfer fee they paid for him. After missing most of last season through a big injury, Mbeumo has started this season by scoring 3 goals in his first 5 games. Mbeumo also has a very good record when it comes to playing against London clubs. The striker has 10 goals and 3 assists in his last 14 London derbies in the Premier League. Bryan Mbeumo to score anytime is our call.
For West Ham, we back Jarrod Bowen to score in this game. Bowen loves playing against Brentford and has a fantastic record against them. The English winger has 7 goals against the Bees, and this is the most he has scored against any team in the Premier League. Bowen last season picked up the match ball in the last game at the London Stadium as he scored a hattrick.
Final Prediction:Brentford to beat West Ham United
Brentford Player List
Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak
Attackers:Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho
Brentford Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mark Flekken
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kristoffer Ajer
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Nathan Collins
|
Defender
|
Keane Lewis-Potter
|
Defender
|
Yehor Yarmoliuk
|
Midfielder
|
Vitaly Janelt
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Fabio Carvalho
|
Attacker
|
Kevin Schade
|
Attacker
|
Bryan Mbeumo
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, W
West Ham United Player List
Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham
Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Jean Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Emerson Palmeri
Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Andrew Irwing
Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug
West Ham United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Alphonse Areola
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|
Defender
|
Jean Clair Todibo
|
Defender
|
Max Kilman
|
Defender
|
Emerson Palmeri
|
Defender
|
Guido Rodriguez
|
Midfielder
|
Tomas Soucek
|
Midfielder
|
Lucas Paqueta
|
Midfielder
|
Mohammed Kudus
|
Attacker
|
Michail Antonio
|
Attacker
|
Jarrod Bowen
|
Attacker
West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, W, W
Brentford vs West Ham United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:55
Brentford wins:20
West Ham United wins:24
Matches are drawn:11
Brentford vs West Ham United Betting Odds
Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.23.
West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.22.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.62.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brentford
Parimatch