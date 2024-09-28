BFC (Brentford) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction BFC 61 % Chance of Winning WHU 39 % Bet now! Brentford will face off against West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday at the GTECH Community Stadium. Brentford go into this game on the back of a disappointing loss to Tottenham Hotspur. The Bees once again got off to a brilliant start as Mbeumo scored a beautiful goal inside 23 seconds to put his team ahead. Solanke equalised 7 minutes later, and it got worse as Thomas Frank’s defence was exploited again as Brennan Johnson turned the game around for Tottenham Hotspur. Mbeumo had a great chance to level just before halftime, but Vicario was there to deny him. The Spurs goalkeeper should have been sent off for handling the ball, but neither VAR nor the referee stepped in. Schade and Mbeumo had more efforts denied by the Italian keeper. The missed chances haunted Brentford immediately as Madison scored against the run of play to make it 3-1. West Ham United welcomed Chelsea to the London Stadium, and from the early minutes of the game, they looked lethargic. The entire defence came to a halt, allowing Nicolas Jackson to run straight at Areola and open the scoring. The defence was breached again as Edson Alvarez lost to Jackson, who found himself one-on-one again, making it 2 goals on the day. VAR denied West Ham a penalty in the first half after Fofana appeared to have dragged Summerville in the box. Cole Palmer early in the second half wrapped the game up for Chelsea, handing Lopetegui three home losses in a row.

Brentford vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brentford and West Ham United surprisingly favours the Bees in this scenario. In the last 7 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford have 5 wins; no games have ended in a stalemate with West Ham United winning just 2 times.

Brentford cannot go into this game disheartened even though they have lost each of their 2 games. The games were both away from home against the likes of Spurs and Manchester City. The positive is that Brentford pushed these top teams quite significantly, unlike West Ham, who just seemed to have thrown the towel with their approach.

Some of West Ham United’s defending in that game against Chelsea was suicidal. The lack of effort was really poor. Brentford will have surely watched that, knowing that they have the incisiveness in their attack to take advantage of the problem. Brentford will, however, need to do better to protect their lead. If they can do that, then we do believe that the Bees easily have a better chance of winning.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Brentford vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, Brentford have been tipped to beat West Ham United by a narrow margin in this game. The odds gap between the two teams has placed Brentford as slight favourites to win, giving West Ham a chance even though they lost at home coming into this game. Brentford in their last home game were easy 3-1 winners against Southampton; however, since then they have lost 2 games on the road to tough opponents in Spurs and Manchester City. West Ham United came into this on the back of a thumping defeat to Chelsea; however, their last away performance against Fulham was not the worst. Based on the current form, it is Brentford who looks like a team with more confidence; hence, the oddsmakers have labelled them as favourites in this game.

Brentford at home have had a fantastic record. They have won each of their two home games against Crystal Palace and Southampton. They have indeed lost 3 away games, but those were fixtures played against top teams in Liverpool, Manchester City, and Spurs. Even in all three of those games, Brentford put up a very good fight, making the games comfortable. West Ham’s miserable form has been in front of their home fans. Away from home, they have actually been quite okay. A win against Crystal Palace and a draw at Craven Cottage, where Newcastle United were recently beaten, are not bad results.

Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows: Our call is for Brentford to win this game by a small margin. The Bees to score 2 or more goals is our prediction in this game.

Brentford this season have had a decent record when it comes to scoring at the GTECH Community Stadium. The Bees this season have scored a minimum of 2 goals in each of their 2 games at home. They have 5 goals in total in those 2 games. West Ham meanwhile have kept a clean sheet at Selhurst Park but conceded 1 against Fulham. At home, however, they have conceded a minimum of 2 goals per game in their 3 fixtures. Hence, we do see Brentford scoring two goals on the day. We also expect West Ham United to score at least 1 goal in this game. The Hammers have scored in each of their 2 games away from home and overall have scored in 4 of their 5 games this season in the Premier League. Both teams to score is our call.

We also do not see this game being an extra high-scoring encounter. Brentford and West Ham do not tend to run away by winning games with a big margin. 4 of Brentford’s last 5 games have seen over 2.5 goals scored. 3 of West Ham’s last 5 games have seen over 2.5 goals scored. Hence, we do see this game having a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals being scored.

Bryan Mbeumo has been in fantastic form since the start of this season. The Cameroon striker has been a revelation for Brentford considering the transfer fee they paid for him. After missing most of last season through a big injury, Mbeumo has started this season by scoring 3 goals in his first 5 games. Mbeumo also has a very good record when it comes to playing against London clubs. The striker has 10 goals and 3 assists in his last 14 London derbies in the Premier League. Bryan Mbeumo to score anytime is our call.

For West Ham, we back Jarrod Bowen to score in this game. Bowen loves playing against Brentford and has a fantastic record against them. The English winger has 7 goals against the Bees, and this is the most he has scored against any team in the Premier League. Bowen last season picked up the match ball in the last game at the London Stadium as he scored a hattrick.

Final Prediction:Brentford to beat West Ham United

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak

Attackers:Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Keane Lewis-Potter Defender Yehor Yarmoliuk Midfielder Vitaly Janelt Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Midfielder Fabio Carvalho Attacker Kevin Schade Attacker Bryan Mbeumo Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, W

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Jean Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Andrew Irwing

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender Jean Clair Todibo Defender Max Kilman Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Guido Rodriguez Midfielder Tomas Soucek Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Michail Antonio Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, W, W

Brentford vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:55

Brentford wins:20

West Ham United wins:24

Matches are drawn:11

Brentford vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.23.

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.22.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.62.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.