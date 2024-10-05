BFC (Brentford) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction BFC 59 % Chance of Winning WWFC 41 % Bet Now! Brentford will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in one of the many afternoon kickoffs in the Premier League at the GTECH Community Stadium. Wolves are languishing right at the bottom of the Premier League table in 20th place. Brentford are 12th on the Premier League table, ahead of the likes of Manchester United and West Ham United. Brentford did end up hosting West Ham United in the Premier League last week and once again were off to a flier as Mbeumo struck another beautiful volley to score inside a minute. The Bees had some half chances to get their second; however, West Ham were building confidence. The Hammers equalised in the 54th minute on the turnover, with Soucek slotting in a well-worked move. The game ended level on the day. Wolves welcomed Liverpool to the Molineux last week. Wolves started the game off well with Allison making some half-decent saves. Liverpool got into the game gradually and finally took the lead just before halftime through Konate’s rising header. Strand Larsen did well to dispose of Konate in a dangerous area, which saw the ball recycled finding its way to Ait Nouri to get the equaliser. That did not last for long, as Semedo fouled Salah in the box 5 minutes later, handing Liverpool back the lead. Wolves had some half chances but nothing noteworthy to trouble the Liverpool backline, leading to another defeat for Gary O’Neil.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers falls in the favour of the Old Gold. In the last 18 games between these two sides in all competitions, Brentford have 5 wins; 4 games have ended in a stalemate with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning 9 times.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Gary O’Neil will surely not be happy with the way they have started the season. Their fans will have expected to do slightly better than where they are. The fixture run-in has indeed been difficult, but Wolves have thrown away some games after leading. The attack does have the ability to hurt teams; however, Gary O’Neil needs to figure out a way to stop conceding goals at crucial intervals.

Brentford’s biggest issue in their last 3 games has been that they have not scored more than 1 goal. Thomas Frank’s team does take early leads, but they are not able to get more. There is a heavy reliance now on Mbeumo to do the heavy lifting considering Wissa is out injured. Other attackers Fabio Carvalho and Kevin Schade need to step up and compliment Mbeumo as Wissa did. Based on everything we do, Brentford has a better chance of winning this game against Wolves on Saturday.

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Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, Brentford have been tipped to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers by a narrow margin on Saturday at the GTECH Community Stadium. Brentford have the significant backing of the odds; however, the difference between the two teams is not significant. Wolverhampton Wanderers have still been given a chance for the risk-takers to get something from this game. Even the odds for a draw in this game are quite enticing considering Brentford’s result at home in their last game against West Ham United. Wolves have been given some backing by the bookies due to the decent fight they gave Liverpool in their last Premier League game.

Brentford continues to impress at home this season. Their record at the GTECH Community Stadium for their standards is actually quite good. They are unbeaten in any of their 3 games, winning 2 and drawing 1. Even against West Ham United, their performance was quite good. Having a 67% win percentage at the start of the season at home is something Thomas Frank will be quite happy with. The wolves’ only point this season has come away from home. They were able to go toe to toe with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground and get a result there. The start of the season has been difficult for them, having played some big teams, so it remains to be seen how they do against teams that are in and around them.

Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows: Our call is for Brentford to win this game by the slightest margin. The Bees to score 2 or more goals is our prediction for Saturday.

Brentford this season have had a consistent scoring record when it comes to scoring at their home stadium. Thomas Frank’s men before the game against West Ham have scored 5 goals in their first 2 games at home. Last week was the only game where they ended up scoring just 1 goal. West Ham are a more adept defence than Wolves. The Old Gold have conceded 2 goals on average in their opening 3 away games this season, and that is why we predict Brentford to score 2.

We do see both teams scoring in this game. The Wolves have been in very bad form, but they have been consistent goal scorers. The Old Gold have scored in each of their last 5 games in the Premier League, failing to net only on the opening day against Arsenal. Brentford share the same record, also scoring in 5 of their 6 games, having failed to score at Anfield in game week 2 of the Premier League. Both teams have not kept a clean sheet in any of their 6 games. Hence we back both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford to score.

Brentford this season have been electric in how they have started games. The Bees in each of their last 2 games against Spurs and West Ham have scored in the opening minute. They also had a fast start at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City. Wolves this season have conceded 16 goals out of which 2 have been conceded in the opening 10 minutes. There is a decent shout to back Brentford to score a goal in the opening 10 minutes on Saturday.

Bryan Mbeumo continues to shine for Brentford when it comes to scoring and assisting. The Cameroon attacker was on target once again against West Ham United. The goal last week was Mbeumo’s 27th goal in the Premier League for Brentford. He also has 21 assists to his name. Mbeumo’s goal contributions are the highest amongst any Brentford player since they came up in the Premier League. We back him to go into this game as the favourite to score in his third successive Premier League game. The last time he had a better scoring run was in the 2019 Championship season, where he scored in 4 successive games.

Final Prediction:Brentford to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak

Attackers:Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Keane Lewis-Potter Defender Yehor Yarmoliuk Midfielder Vitaly Janelt Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Midfielder Fabio Carvalho Attacker Kevin Schade Attacker Bryan Mbeumo Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, W, L

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Toti Gomes Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, D, L

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

Matches Played:35

Brentford wins:13

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:17

Matches are drawn:5

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.08.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.55.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.