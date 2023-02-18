Brighton and Hove Albion face Fulham F.C. at the American Express Community Stadium, in east Sussex, the home of Brighton, on February 18th, at 8.30 PM (IST).

Brighton are in prime form, having gone unbeaten in their last five Premier League games in 2023, winning three and drawing two. They went a long period without losing a league match at the start of the calendar year in 2012. (First 12). Brighton has been playing fantastic football under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, who was appointed in September after former manager Graham Potter left for Chelsea. Fans who once feared the worst after Graham Potter's decision to leave for Chelsea are now dreaming of European football next season thanks to the Italian coach. But, despite a change in the coaching staff, they have held their ground and are currently sixth in the table. De Zerbi has transformed Brighton into a fearsome attacking outfit, with the south coast club scoring an impressive 21 goals in their last seven matches.

Fulham is another club that has performed admirably this season. They are one of the top three teams in terms of points earned after Christmas. Manchester United has the most (17), which is to be expected given their recent form under Erik ten Hag. Brentford is third-highest with 15, which is not surprising given that they have been taking points away from the best teams, including league leaders Arsenal on Saturday. But, sandwiched between United and Brentford, there's Fulham, who are flying under the radar in terms of progression under Marco Silva. Fulham has amassed more points after 23 games than any other newly promoted team since Wigan in 2006. Fulham has an opportunity to play in Europe in a season full of surprises. Thirteen years ago, Fulham played in the Europa League final under Roy Hodgson, but in recent years, they have been swapping leagues (in the last 5 years). Fulham has now amassed more points this season than in any of their previous three Premier League campaigns...and they still have 15 games left!

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham F.C. in the Premier League.