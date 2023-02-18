Brighton and Hove Albion vs Fulham FC Match Prediction
BHAFC
70%
Chance of Winning
FUL
30%
England
American Express Community Stadium
Brighton are in prime form, having gone unbeaten in their last five Premier League games in 2023, winning three and drawing two. They went a long period without losing a league match at the start of the calendar year in 2012. (First 12). Brighton has been playing fantastic football under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, who was appointed in September after former manager Graham Potter left for Chelsea. Fans who once feared the worst after Graham Potter's decision to leave for Chelsea are now dreaming of European football next season thanks to the Italian coach. But, despite a change in the coaching staff, they have held their ground and are currently sixth in the table. De Zerbi has transformed Brighton into a fearsome attacking outfit, with the south coast club scoring an impressive 21 goals in their last seven matches.
Fulham is another club that has performed admirably this season. They are one of the top three teams in terms of points earned after Christmas. Manchester United has the most (17), which is to be expected given their recent form under Erik ten Hag. Brentford is third-highest with 15, which is not surprising given that they have been taking points away from the best teams, including league leaders Arsenal on Saturday. But, sandwiched between United and Brentford, there's Fulham, who are flying under the radar in terms of progression under Marco Silva. Fulham has amassed more points after 23 games than any other newly promoted team since Wigan in 2006. Fulham has an opportunity to play in Europe in a season full of surprises. Thirteen years ago, Fulham played in the Europa League final under Roy Hodgson, but in recent years, they have been swapping leagues (in the last 5 years). Fulham has now amassed more points this season than in any of their previous three Premier League campaigns...and they still have 15 games left!
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham F.C. in the Premier League.
Facts
- Brighton and Hove Albion. According to the most recent results, Brighton and Hove Albion haven't lost in their last seven matches. Their last defeat came on December 31st against league leaders Arsenal, when they were defeated 4-2. Brighton has been on a roll, scoring 21 goals in their last seven games (across all competitions). They defeated Liverpool twice in these seven games: once in the league (3-0) and once in the FA Cup (2-1). Brighton is third in the table in terms of goals scored per game (1.9), trailing only Manchester City and Arsenal. Their average possession is also 58.7%, ranking them fourth in the table.
- Fulham F.C. Fulham has not lost to Brighton and Hove Albion in their last six meetings, according to the most recent results (3W, 3L). Fulham has the fourth-most accurate scorers per game (5.6). They have been given the most penalties in the league (seven). They average about 1.5 goals per game. Fulham's number-one choice goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, has been in excellent form, with an average savings rate of 3.8 per game, which is the second highest in the league, just behind Brentford (4.4). Fulham has received the most yellow cards in the league so far (54).
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Fulham F.C. Chance of Winning
Brighton have not lost a single game in the seven matches they have played this calendar year. De Zerbi's team has been playing exciting football; they play free-flowing football from the back, inviting the opposing press to outmanoeuvre them, and then exploit the numerical advantage further up the pitch. De Zerbi even stated that there was only one team on the pitch after their recent draw with Crystal Palace. The statement may indeed be true, as Brighton had 70% possession and 17 shots to the Eagles' six. They deserved to win, but one mistake cost them the goal. Fulham, their opponents in the next game, have also been in fine form. This is shaping up to be a memorable season for the Cottagers. They are now seventh in the Premier League and are hoping to compete in Europe next season. They are coming off a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest; in addition to the two goals, the team hit the crossbar three times during the game, illustrating their complete dominance.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Fulham F.C. Premier League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Brighton and Hove Albion is the favourite to win the game against Fulham F.C. on February 18 at the Amex Stadium in East Sussex. We predict the scoreline to be 2-1.
Final Prediction:Brighton and Hove Albion. to win the fixture against Fulham F.C.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Fulham F.C. Match Toss Prediction
We back Fulham F.C. to win the toss against Brighton and Hove Albion
Brighton and Hove Albion Player List
Robert Sánchez, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Groß, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Danny Welbeck, Jeremy Sarmiento, Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, Kaoru Mitoma, Jason Steele, Moisés Caicedo, Yasin Ayari, Billy Gilmour, Evan Ferguson, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupiñán, Joël Veltman, Tom McGill.
Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Robert Sánchez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pervis Estupiñán
|
Defender
|
Lewis Dunk
|
Defender
|
Adam Webster
|
Defender
|
Veltman
|
Defender
|
Pascal Gross
|
Midfielder
|
Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Solly March
|
Midfielder
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Kaoru Mitoma
|
Midfielder
|
Evan Ferguson
|
Forward
Brighton and Hove Albion Team Form (Last five games):D,W,W,D,W
Fulham Player List
Marek Rodák, Kenny Tete, Layvin Kurzawa (on loan from Paris Saint-Germain), Tosin Adarabioyo, Shane Duffy, Harrison Reed, Neeskens Kebano, Harry Wilson, Aleksandar Mitrovi, Tom Cairney, Mannor Solomon (on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk), Cedric Soares (on loan from Arsenal), Tim Ream, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Bernd Leno, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Daniel James (on loan from Leeds United), Joo Palhinha, Saa Luki, Carlos Vincius, Issa Diop, Anthony Robinson, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris
Fulham Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Leno
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kenny Tete
|
Defender
|
Diop
|
Defender
|
Ream
|
Defender
|
Robinson
|
Defender
|
Reed
|
Midfielder
|
Palhinha
|
Midfielder
|
Bobby Decordova-Reid
|
Midfielder
|
Andreas Pereira
|
Midfielder
|
Willian
|
Midfielder
|
Aleksandar Mitrović
|
Forward
Fulham Team Form ( Last Five Games)- W,W,D,D,L
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Fulham Head to Head
Matches Played:13
Brighton and Hove Albion Won5 Matches
Fulham Won:5 Matches
Draw:3 Matches
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Fulham Betting Odds
According to the most recent data, the odds on Brighton winning the match are 1.67, while the odds on Fulham winning are 5.25. The match's odds of ending in a draw are 3.75. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Brighton and Hove Albion
The last time these teams met at Craven Cottage in August, Fulham beat Brighton 2-1. Both Brighton and Fulham have 35 points, with Fulham having played two more games. Brighton is sixth in the league, while Fulham is seventh. Both teams are in excellent form, and this game will be a treat for all fans to watch. Both teams play attacking football and have lofty ambitions for European football next season. Predicting this match has been tricky, with so little separating both teams. Brighton is expected to dominate possession with their "playing from back" method of football and create numerous chances, but Fulham will be ready to face this and, if clinical in their finishing, can put up a good fight against Brighton. We believe Brighton will edge past Fulham 2-1, given the home advantage and the sensational form they have shown in the recent past.