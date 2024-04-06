BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction BHAFC 85 % Chance of Winning ARS 15 % Bet Now! Brighton & Hove Albion are all set to host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday at the Amex Stadium. Brighton is still in the mix for a European spot however the difference between the teams in and around them in terms of points is quite narrow. They sit 9th in the table. A win could propel them to 7th spot if other results go their way. A loss could see them drop as low as 12th place if the teams below them win and they lose. Brighton in their last Premier League game travelled to Brentford in the Premier League. The Seagulls were overall the better team but failed to breach the backline of the Bees. De Zerbi’s men had most of the shots and the possession but failed to do anything meaningful. They had 6 shots on target in that game with their biggest chances falling to Welbeck towards the end of the game. Ajer in the 1st instance did well to block Welbeck’s goal-bound shot. In added time of the 90, Welbeck whizzed through the Brentford backline and struck a shot that beat Flekken in goal but was inches wide of the post. Arsenal in their last game had a comfortable outing against Luton Town in their last Premier League game at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta made a raft of changes to refresh his team with Saka, Rice, Jesus and Kiwior all missing out. Things did not affect the Gunners as they took the lead after Havertz did very well to square the ball to Odegaard across the goal. The Arsenal captain side-footed the ball on the first attempt to beat Kaminski in goal. Minutes before half time Arsenal doubled their lead as Zinchenko’s pass deflected off Hashioka and went into the net. A dominating 2-0 win for the Gunners.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal is very neck and neck with the London outfit having a slender lead. In the last 16 fixtures between these two teams in all competitions, Brighton has won on 6 occasions, 3 games have ended in a draw with Arsenal winning 7 times. Arsenal won the reverse fixture 2-0 at the Emirates with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Brighton at one point was leaking goals left right and centre however they have now gotten much stronger at the back. They have always been a well-drilled team. They continue to have a lot of key players out. Enciso returning is a big boost for them and the squad as a whole. Brighton is not the team of last year when they went to the Emirates and beat Arsenal 3-0. There are a lot of issues with this team however despite all that they have been hard to beat at home. They need to stay in this game for as long as possible. If they concede early it could be curtains for them.

Concerning Arsenal they have to go again like they have kept doing. The Gunners need to get the job done. They have to win their games by hook or crook. That is what is required now. They were comfortable against Luton in their last game but this game is bound to be a more difficult task. Arsenal will hope that Saka is back but still go into this with a better chance of winning.

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, Arsenal goes into this game as clear favourites to win this game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday at the Amex Stadium. Arsenal easily have the better momentum heading into this game with Brighton being one of the most inconsistent sides in the Premier League this season. Last season Brighton were brilliant at home but this season their record at the Amex Stadium has been average. The Seagulls have won 50% of their games at home. Even though they have been inconsistent in terms of results, their goal-scoring ability is not the worst. De Zerbi’s men average 2.00 goals per game from an expected goal ratio of 1.87. Brighton in most of their home games is quite consistent when it comes to scoring. The Gunners on the other hand average 2.27 goals a game from an expected tally of 1.69 goals.

Our prediction in this game is the following. We expect Arsenal to win this game by a margin of 1 goal. Our prediction is for Arsenal to score 2 or more goals. We also see Brighton getting a goal in this game. The Seagulls have maintained a good scoring rate this season in their Premier League home games scoring in 93% of their games at the Amex. Brighton always allows other teams to get at least one goal in their games as they have conceded at home in 86% of their games. Arsenal have the best defensive record in the league this season having kept a clean sheet in each of their last 2 games in the Premier League however with Brighton’s scoring record we do think they will concede in this game.

In terms of scoring first, Arsenal have had a much better record this season than any other team. The Gunners have scored the opening goal of the game in 23 of their 30 games with a staggering 77% record. Brighton on the other hand has just scored first in 43% of their games. We back Arsenal to start the game strong here and take the lead.

In terms of scoring for Brighton, we back Danny Welbeck to score against his former team Arsenal. Welbeck loves scoring against his former clubs and has a good record when it comes to scoring against Arsenal in other club colours. Welbeck has scored 4 goals against Arsenal in his last 5 starts. Welbeck also goes into this game with good scoring form.

For Arsenal, we back Martin Odegaard to make it goals in successive games as he had also scored against Luton in Arsenal’s last. He also loves playing against Brighton and has 2 goals and 2 assists in his last 6 games which is 4 goal contributions. Our pick is to back Martin Odegaard to get a goal or an assist anytime in the game.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Adam Lallana Midfielder Julio Enciso Attacker Facundo Buonanotte Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, L, D

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Jakub Kiwior Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, W

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:29

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:8

Arsenal wins:16

Matches are drawn:5

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.10.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.65.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.