BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction

BHAFC

85%

Chance of Winning

ARS

15%

Bet Now!

England

Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion are all set to host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday at the Amex Stadium. Brighton is still in the mix for a European spot however the difference between the teams in and around them in terms of points is quite narrow. They sit 9th in the table. A win could propel them to 7th spot if other results go their way. A loss could see them drop as low as 12th place if the teams below them win and they lose.

Brighton in their last Premier League game travelled to Brentford in the Premier League. The Seagulls were overall the better team but failed to breach the backline of the Bees. De Zerbi’s men had most of the shots and the possession but failed to do anything meaningful. They had 6 shots on target in that game with their biggest chances falling to Welbeck towards the end of the game. Ajer in the 1st instance did well to block Welbeck’s goal-bound shot. In added time of the 90, Welbeck whizzed through the Brentford backline and struck a shot that beat Flekken in goal but was inches wide of the post.

Arsenal in their last game had a comfortable outing against Luton Town in their last Premier League game at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta made a raft of changes to refresh his team with Saka, Rice, Jesus and Kiwior all missing out. Things did not affect the Gunners as they took the lead after Havertz did very well to square the ball to Odegaard across the goal. The Arsenal captain side-footed the ball on the first attempt to beat Kaminski in goal. Minutes before half time Arsenal doubled their lead as Zinchenko’s pass deflected off Hashioka and went into the net. A dominating 2-0 win for the Gunners.

Facts:

  • Brighton & Hove Albion have not won any of their last 3 games against Arsenal in the Premier League. The Seagulls have lost 2 and drawn 1 of those 3 games. Before this run, Brighton had 2 wins and 1 draw in the 3 games in the League.
  • Arsenal were winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. If Arsenal end up winning this game then they will complete only their 2nddouble over the Seagulls in history with them doing it for the only time in the 20/21 season.
  • Brighton last lost a home game in August earlier this season where they were beaten 3-1 by West Ham United. Since then they have not lost a single game at home in 12 attempts. They have however won only 6 of those and drawn the other 6.
  • The Gunners go into this game having kept a clean sheet in each of their last 4 games in the Premier League. In their entire history, they have managed to keep 5 clean sheets in a row only once which happened in 1997.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal is very neck and neck with the London outfit having a slender lead. In the last 16 fixtures between these two teams in all competitions, Brighton has won on 6 occasions, 3 games have ended in a draw with Arsenal winning 7 times. Arsenal won the reverse fixture 2-0 at the Emirates with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Brighton at one point was leaking goals left right and centre however they have now gotten much stronger at the back. They have always been a well-drilled team. They continue to have a lot of key players out. Enciso returning is a big boost for them and the squad as a whole. Brighton is not the team of last year when they went to the Emirates and beat Arsenal 3-0. There are a lot of issues with this team however despite all that they have been hard to beat at home. They need to stay in this game for as long as possible. If they concede early it could be curtains for them.

Concerning Arsenal they have to go again like they have kept doing. The Gunners need to get the job done. They have to win their games by hook or crook. That is what is required now. They were comfortable against Luton in their last game but this game is bound to be a more difficult task. Arsenal will hope that Saka is back but still go into this with a better chance of winning.

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, Arsenal goes into this game as clear favourites to win this game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday at the Amex Stadium. Arsenal easily have the better momentum heading into this game with Brighton being one of the most inconsistent sides in the Premier League this season. Last season Brighton were brilliant at home but this season their record at the Amex Stadium has been average. The Seagulls have won 50% of their games at home. Even though they have been inconsistent in terms of results, their goal-scoring ability is not the worst. De Zerbi’s men average 2.00 goals per game from an expected goal ratio of 1.87. Brighton in most of their home games is quite consistent when it comes to scoring. The Gunners on the other hand average 2.27 goals a game from an expected tally of 1.69 goals.

Our prediction in this game is the following. We expect Arsenal to win this game by a margin of 1 goal. Our prediction is for Arsenal to score 2 or more goals. We also see Brighton getting a goal in this game. The Seagulls have maintained a good scoring rate this season in their Premier League home games scoring in 93% of their games at the Amex. Brighton always allows other teams to get at least one goal in their games as they have conceded at home in 86% of their games. Arsenal have the best defensive record in the league this season having kept a clean sheet in each of their last 2 games in the Premier League however with Brighton’s scoring record we do think they will concede in this game.

In terms of scoring first, Arsenal have had a much better record this season than any other team. The Gunners have scored the opening goal of the game in 23 of their 30 games with a staggering 77% record. Brighton on the other hand has just scored first in 43% of their games. We back Arsenal to start the game strong here and take the lead.

In terms of scoring for Brighton, we back Danny Welbeck to score against his former team Arsenal. Welbeck loves scoring against his former clubs and has a good record when it comes to scoring against Arsenal in other club colours. Welbeck has scored 4 goals against Arsenal in his last 5 starts. Welbeck also goes into this game with good scoring form.

For Arsenal, we back Martin Odegaard to make it goals in successive games as he had also scored against Luton in Arsenal’s last. He also loves playing against Brighton and has 2 goals and 2 assists in his last 6 games which is 4 goal contributions. Our pick is to back Martin Odegaard to get a goal or an assist anytime in the game.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player

Role

Jason Steele

Goalkeeper

Pervis Estupinan

Defender

Ben Dunk

Defender

Jan Paul van Hecke

Defender

Tariq Lamptey

Defender

Pascal Gross

Midfielder

Billy Gilmour

Midfielder

Adam Lallana

Midfielder

Julio Enciso

Attacker

Facundo Buonanotte

Attacker

Danny Welbeck

Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, L, D

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player

Role

David Raya

Goalkeeper

Ben White

Defender

William Saliba

Defender

Gabriel

Defender

Jakub Kiwior

Defender

Declan Rice

Midfielder

Martin Odegaard

Midfielder

Jorginho

Midfielder

Bukayo Saka

Attacker

Kai Havertz

Attacker

Gabriel Martinelli

Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, W

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:29

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:8

Arsenal wins:16

Matches are drawn:5

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.10.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.65.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Brighton & Hove Albion

The odds in this game easily favour Arsenal to do the needful over Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League. Arsenal are a team that are the most in-form outfit in the League currently. They are overwhelming favourites to win this game and we do believe that they will win this however we do expect Brighton to make it tough for them. The Seagulls have a 50% win record at home but do not tend to lose many games at home this season. Brighton has lost just 1 home game until now so they do make it difficult for opponents to beat them. Arsenal will need to be wary of them considering what Brighton did to them at the Emirates last season.

Arsenal were exactly in a similar situation chasing a title but a shock 3-0 win derailed their hopes. It remains to be seen how much more Arsenal have evolved from last season. They were able to stop the likes of Manchester City & Liverpool both home and away hence we believe they should have enough to get by Brighton. Arsenal do have an injury issue with Bukayo Saka. The no 7 missed Arsenal’s last Premier League game at Luton so it remains to be seen if he is fit for this game. Based on everything above we expect Arsenal to get the job done even if they do not have Saka. Our prediction in this game at the Amex Stadium is a 3-1 Arsenal win.

Bet Now!