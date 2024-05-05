BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction BHAFC 45 % Chance of Winning AVFC 55 % Bet Now! Brighton & Hove Albion are set to go head-on with Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League. Brighton with their recent run of results has seen them drop way down in the Premier League table. They now find themselves 12th in the League table with 44 points from 34 games. Brighton faced their South Coast rivals in Bournemouth in their last game in the Premier League. They had the usual problems in the whole game as they had most of the ball but failed to make it count. Bournemouth got a lead through a good header from Senesi. It was over in the 52nd minute as another header from Enes Unal doubled the Cherries’ tally. Brighton were flat in most instances. Enciso coming on later in the game added a small spark with his effort going inches wide off the post. Kluivert however put more salt on their wounds with the Cherries’ third goal of the night handing the Seagulls their 12th defeat of the season. Aston Villa in their last game failed to solidify their top 4 spot after they were held by Chelsea at Villa Park. Unai Emery’s team got to the perfect start after a cross-field cross saw Cucurella put the ball into his net. Villa doubled their tally through Morgan Rogers with a well-taken goal. In the second half, the Lions started dropping off as Chelsea started taking control of the game. They got one back through Noni Madueke with the equaliser finally coming in the 81st minute through Gallagher. Watkins missed a sitter to put Aston Villa 3-2 up as he skied a cut-back cross in the second tier of the stadium. Villa were left sweating in the end as Disasi appeared to have won the game for Chelsea in the end. However, a foul in the buildup leading to the goal was spotted by VAR. The game ended 2-2 on the night.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa hands down favours the team from Birmingham. In the last 13 fixtures between these two teams in all competitions, Brighton has won just 1 time, 5 games have ended in a draw with Aston Villa won 7 times. In the reverse fixture at Villa Park, Aston Villa trashed Brighton & Hove Albion 6 goals to 1.

Brighton has a lot of injuries to deal with this season but some of their performances this season have just been head-scratchers. De Zerbi has been adamant at times with his play style. That in most cases has caught his team out as his reserves have not been able to replicate the style his first team have been playing. De Zerbi has had to use a lot of young players from the academy as most of his first-team players have been injured.

Aston Villa on the other hand have been getting results. They are not losing games but do look a little bit tired at times. Villa playing in Europe midweek could also get them tired going into this game. Brighton will hope that it plays into their hands but we still feel that Villa has the advantage. We still back Aston Villa to go into this game with a better chance of winning.

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

According to most of the betting websites, Aston Villa went into this game as minor favourites to win this game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday at the Amex Stadium. Aston Villa have not lost any of their last 4 games overall however they have looked a little lethargic in games having drawn 2 and won 2 of their last 4 games. Brighton on the other hand does not have any wins in their last 6 games in the Premier League.

Brighton this season have not lost many games at home this season with just 3. De Zerbi’s men have a 47% win rate on the South Coast of England this season. The Seagulls in recent games have also seen their goal-scoring output take a hit. The Seagulls attack now averages 1.75 goals per game from an expected goal ratio of 1.77. Brighton has a good scoring record at home when it comes to scoring but equally tends to be very open at the back. Aston Villa on the other hand averages 1.65 goals a game from an expected tally of 1.45 goals.

Our predictions and tips for this game are as follows. We expect both Brighton and Aston Villa to score in this game. The Seagulls normally tend to score at home this season as they find the back of the net in 81% of their games at home this season. Their defensive record however is a black spot, they have kept a clean sheet in 13% of their games at the Amex. Aston Villa also incidentally do not have the best of records in terms of keeping a clean sheet outside Villa Park. They have conceded a goal in 76% of their away games this season.

Both teams play expansive football often leaving their defences exposed, hence we claim that no team will get a clean sheet in this game. We expect this game to be a goal fest.

Our prediction is for both Brighton and Villa to score a combined total of 4 or more goals in this game. Our pick is for Aston Villa to get over 2 goals in this game. In terms of scoring first, Aston Villa have a much superior record in comparison to the Seagulls. The Lions have scored first in 19 of their 35 games in comparison to Brighton who have opened the scoring in 13 of their 34 games. We expect Aston Villa to exploit the weak defensive line of Brighton and score first on Sunday at the Amex Stadium.

In terms of scoring for Brighton & Hove Albion, it is hard to find a taker in a team that since 2023 has failed to score in most games out of any club in the Premier League. We however back Joao Pedro to score in this game. Pedro is one of those players who has the quality to score. He is still their top scorer with 8 goals and we can see him getting chances in this game.

For Aston Villa, we will continue to back Ollie Watkins. He has been one of the best players in the Premier League and his stats do not lie. He loves playing in away games as well. Watkins has scored 6 goals in his last 8 games in the Premier League. Watkins to be on target in this game is a big possibility.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Adam Lallana Midfielder Julio Enciso Attacker Facundo Buonanotte Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, L, D

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Clement Lenglet Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John Duran Attacker Moussa Diaby Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, D, L

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:32

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:5

Aston Villa wins:18

Matches are drawn:9

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.70.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.