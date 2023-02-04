Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bournemouth Match Prediction
BHAFC
70%
Chance of Winning
AFCB
30%
England
Amex Stadium
Brighton & Hove Albion are undefeated in their last three games. They won two of their last three games. In their last outing, Brighton & Hove Albion tied the game against Leicester (2-2). Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson are the two goal scorers for Brighton against Leicester. Brighton played with 63.4% possession with four shots on target. They made 11 tackles, 8 clearances and six corner shots. Brighton conceded 9 fouls in the game. Kaoru Mitoma was awarded player of the match for his Match winning goal. Mitoma created one big chance and made two key passes.
Bournemouth is coming off a draw (1-1) against Nottingham Forest. Bournemouth lost four of their last five matches. They lost to Brentford (0-2), Manchester United (0-3), Crystal Palace (0-2) and Chelsea (0-2). Jaidon Anthony was the solitary goal-scorer in the game against Nottingham Forest. Bournemouth played with 42.7% possession in the game against Nottingham and five shots were on target. Their defenders made 22 tackles, Six corner shots and 20 clearances.
Facts
- Leandro Trossard is the top goal scorer for Brighton in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season. Trossard scored 7 goals in 17 appearances. He is shooting at 47% accuracy.
- Pascal Grob is the team's second-leading scorer with 6 goals in 19 appearances. Grob is shooting at 50% accuracy.
- Philip Billing is the leading goal scorer for Bournemouth. Billing scored four goals in 19 appearances. He is averaging 0.0.21 goals per match.
- Kieffer Moore scored four goals in 17 appearances. He is shooting at 35% accuracy.
Statistics on Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bournemouth
Brighton and Bournemouth squared off against each other on six occasions. Bournemouth won four matches against Brighton & Hove Albion. In their recent outing, Bournemouth defeated Brighton (3-1). Brighton has conceded 27 goals in the 19 matches they played. They are shooting at 41% accuracy. They scored 3 penalty goals. Bournemouth conceded 42 goals in the 19 matches they played. They are shooting at 40% accuracy.
Brighton & Hove Albion predicted playing XI
Robert Sanchez (Goalkeeper); Lewis Dunk, Pascal Grob, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan (Defenders); Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma, Moises Caicedo (Midfielders); Danny Welbeck (Forward).
Bournemouth Predicted Playing XI
Neto (Goalkeeper); Jack Stephens, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith, Jordan Zemura (Defenders); Jefferson Lerma, Dango Ouattara, Joe Rothwell, Jaidan Anthony (Midfielders); Ryan Christie, Kieffer Moore (Forward).
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion are the favourites in the match against Bournemouth this weekend. Brighton is in 6th position with 9 wins, 6 losses and 4 draws. Bournemouth is in 18th position with 4 wins, 11 losses and 5 draws. We back Brighton & Hove Albion to win the game against Bournemouth on Saturday 4th February, 8:30 PM IST at Amex Stadium, Falmer. We predict the scoreline as Brighton (2-1) Bournemouth. The probability of Brighton winning the match is 71%, Bournemouth winning the match is 11% and the match ending in a draw is 18%.
The odds in favour of Brighton & Hove Albion winning the match are 1.375 and Bournemouth winning the match is 9.4. The odds of the game ending in a draw are 5.5.
Our Final Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion winning the fixture against Bournemouth.Bet Now!