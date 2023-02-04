Brighton & Hove Albion lock horns against Bournemouth on 4th February Saturday at 8:30 PM IST at Amex Stadium, Falmer.

Brighton & Hove Albion are undefeated in their last three games. They won two of their last three games. In their last outing, Brighton & Hove Albion tied the game against Leicester (2-2). Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson are the two goal scorers for Brighton against Leicester. Brighton played with 63.4% possession with four shots on target. They made 11 tackles, 8 clearances and six corner shots. Brighton conceded 9 fouls in the game. Kaoru Mitoma was awarded player of the match for his Match winning goal. Mitoma created one big chance and made two key passes.

Bournemouth is coming off a draw (1-1) against Nottingham Forest. Bournemouth lost four of their last five matches. They lost to Brentford (0-2), Manchester United (0-3), Crystal Palace (0-2) and Chelsea (0-2). Jaidon Anthony was the solitary goal-scorer in the game against Nottingham Forest. Bournemouth played with 42.7% possession in the game against Nottingham and five shots were on target. Their defenders made 22 tackles, Six corner shots and 20 clearances.