BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction BHAFC 73 % Chance of Winning BFC 27 % Bet Now! Brighton and Hove Albion are all set to face off against Brentford at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League on Thursday. Brighton and Hove Albion sit in the 8th spot in the League after having played 13 games and putting 22 points on the board. Brentford on the other hand see themselves 10th in the table with 19 points from their 14 games. Brighton this season have not posted a lot of wins this season and their form has been dipping. This will be a crucial game for De Zerbi to show that his players still have a lot to give. Brighton and Hove Albion in their last game faced off against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Brighton in this game was the better side than Chelsea but failed to make the most of their chances in this game. Brighton’s defending also was questionable as they surrendered the lead to Chelsea in the 17th minute as Enzo Fernandez broke the deadlock for the Blues in the 17th minute with a composed effort. Chelsea was all over Brighton in the opening 25 minutes and they doubled their lead with Levi Colwill scoring against his former club to make it 2-0. Brighton pulled a goal out of nothing just before halftime as Buonanotte did well to collect Lallana’s pass and curl in past Sanchez to reduce the deficit by 1. Gallagher was then sent off as well before halftime giving Brighton a big chance to get back into this game. Brighton tried to pile pressure on Chelsea but could not and on the other side conceded a penalty as Milner nudged Mudryk in the box which was enough contact for VAR. Enzo Fernandez got his 2nd of the night from the spot. Gross had a couple of chances to get Brighton back in the game but they went begging. Joao Pedro did pull one back in the end but it was too late as Chelsea held on to win. Brentford on the other hand welcomed Luton Town to the GTECH Community Stadium. Both teams produced a scintillating first-half display devoid of goals. Brentford dominated the half in terms of possession but Mbeumo had his shooting boots missing. The Bees finally took the lead in the 49th minute through Neal Maupay. Ben Mee doubled their lead in the 56th minute with a stunning header from a Mbeumo corner. Jacob Brown pulled one back for the visitors to make the game more interesting however 5 minutes later substitute Shandon Baptiste scored Brentford’s third giving them all three points on the night.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Chance of Winning

These two teams have a lot of recent history across the tiers of English football with a head-to-head record favouring the team from the South Coast of England.

In the last 16 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, Brighton and Hove Albion have won 8 encounters, and 4 games have ended in a stalemate with Brentford winning on just 4 occasions. Brighton as a team has been hit and miss this season. The Seagulls like many teams in the Premier League this season have had a raft of injuries to deal with this season.

Brighton is almost without their entire backline and is just making it by. They should have done more in terms of their attack against Chelsea especially with the latter being down to 10 men. The Seagulls still showed that they could still get goals.

Brentford on the other hand is quietly getting wins and keeping their momentum going. 3 wins in their last 5 games is quite a decent record. The Bees under Thomas Frank are playing some good football.

We expect Brentford to go more defensive in this game and try to play low to entice Brighton further forward. Thomas Frank will expect his attackers and wingback to take advantage of Brighton’s attacking streak.

Brighton will want to play on the attack and their forward line has a better chance of producing at home hence we predict that Brighton and Hove Albion will go into this game as favourites to win.

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Brighton and Hove Albion go into this game as major odds-on favourites to beat Brentford on Sunday at the Amex Stadium. These two teams go way back in terms of competing not only in the Premier League but also in the lower tiers of football.

These two teams have come up into the Premier League now playing a good brand of football. So, we expect an entertaining tie between these two.

Brentford will come into this tie with a little bit more confidence as they won their last Premier League tie at home against Luton Town. Brighton meanwhile lost in their last Premier League game to Chelsea hence they could go into this fixture with a slight confidence low.

Brighton has quite a decent goal-scoring ability with many of their attacking players finding the back of the net, especially at home. The Seagulls have managed to score 2.41 goals on average at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League this season.

On the other hand, Brentford are averaging around 1.17 goals a game away from The GTECH Community Stadium this season which gives Brighton the edge here. Therefore, these numbers do prove that there will indeed be goals in this game.

Our betting tip is for both Brighton and Brentford to score more than 3.5 goals combined in this game. Both teams have shaky defences this season hence we also expect both teams to score against each other in this game.

Brighton have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their home games this season whilst Brentford have conceded at least a goal in 67% of their away games in the Premier League games this season. This could be quite an open game with many chances being presented to both teams.

Brighton and Hove Albion on average at home take 13.71 shots against teams that travel to their stadium. Brentford is averaging around 11 shots a game away from home. Our predictions are for both Brentford and Brighton to have more than 9 shots each in this game. Both teams combined to have 18 or more shots in this game.

Brighton have scored first in 71% of their league games this season at home. Brentford on the other hand have scored first in 67% games. Both teams have a very close record and like to start games on the front foot. We’ll go with Brighton to score 1st in this game especially because they are playing at home.

For Brentford, Bryan Mbeumo remains the player to back even though Neal Maupay is chipping in with some crucial goals. Mbeumo is a more solid pick who is also on set pieces and penalties hence his number this season in terms of goals and involvements is high. The Cameroon international has scored 9 goals and assisted 5 goals which is half of Brentford’s entire goal and assist tally.

Evan Ferguson will be the man to back for Brighton and Hove Albion when these two sides take on each other at the Amex Stadium. Ferguson has a fantastic record at home this season. The Irish international has scored 7 goals in his last 8 games at the Amex Stadium for the Seagulls. Ferguson is a striker that could pose big problems for the Brentford defence.

Final Prediction: Brighton and Hove Albion to beat Brentford.

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pascal Gross Defender Joel Veltman Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Adam Lallana Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Simon Adingra Midfielder Evan Ferguson Attacker Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, D, D

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Brian Mbeumo Attacker Yoane Wissa Attacker Neal Maupay Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, W, W

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:78

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:34

Brentford wins:29

Matches are drawn:15

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.94.

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.70.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.