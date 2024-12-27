BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction BHAFC 73 % Chance of Winning BFC 27 % Bet Now! Brighton and Hove Albion will welcome Brentford to the Amex Stadium on Friday in the Premier League. Brighton and Brentford both go into this game on the back of some poor form. Brentford have the better overall record in the last 5 games but all of their best results have come at home. Brentford’s perfect streak at home was broken as Newcastle United beat them by 2 goals to nil. The Bees are now 12th in the Premier League after losing further ground on the top half of the table. Brighton in their last game did well to take the lead against West Ham United thanks to a goal from Mats Wieffer. However, they conceded immediately with Kudus equalising. Brighton needs to get to winning ways as their position on the table keeps dropping. A win for Brighton would keep them in the top half however a win for Brentford would see them surpass the Seagulls.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head in recent games between Brighton and Brentford favours the team that will be playing at home in this game. In the last 19 meetings between these two teams, Brentford has won 9 times; 5 games ended in a draw, with Brighton and Hove Albion winning 5 times.

Brighton was looking for a team like Brentford to play for as their play style plays directly into their hands. We expect Brighton to exploit Brentford massively in this game. Brentford will need to be compact in defence however we do not see that happening. Brentford all over this season have failed to perform away from home. The Amex Stadium is a very difficult place to go to and that is not a place we envision where Brentford will get their first away win from. Brighton being good at home and Brentford being bad away from home gives the former a better chance of winning come Friday at the Amex Stadium.

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Brentford in this game on Friday. Brentford came into this game on the back of a poor performance at home against Nottingham Forest, where they lost 2-0. Brentford’s recent form, with a couple of concerning signs, has not made them massive underdogs in this game. Brighton, on the other hand, goes into this game with no wins in each of their last 5 games. Brighton, however, has done well when it comes to playing at the Amex Stadium. Hence the recent results have not fazed the bookies, with Brighton tipped to be the favourites in this game come Friday.

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to be steady in terms of form when it comes to playing at the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls, after 8 games at home, have a decent record. They have 3 wins, 4 draws and a loss to their name. In their most recent game at home, they struggled to get past Crystal Palace who handed them their first home defeat of the season. Brighton generally make themselves very difficult to beat at home this season, and hence they go in as favourites in this game.

Brentford are still looking to get their first away win of the season. Their away record was disastrous, with no wins in their first 8 games. The Bees in those 8 games suffered 7 defeats against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Fulham, Aston Villa and most recently Chelsea. Brentford are one of the only teams in the Premier League to have not won an away game until now.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We do see Brighton beating Brentford in this game. At home, Brighton does amazingly well, and we are yet to see Brentford being consistent, especially when it comes to playing away from home.

Brighton and Hove Albion to score 2 or more goals in this game is our call. The Seagulls have scored 2 or more goals in 4 of their last 6 games at home this season. Brentford, on the other hand, has conceded 2 goals in 2 of their last 3 away games. Brighton has a very functional attack capable of breaching Brentford’s defence multiple times.

Both teams scoring in this game is also our call. Brentford, despite all their dropped points, have scored in each of their last 2 away games until now. Brighton, for all their impressive performances, does not tend to keep clean sheets. Fabian Hurzeler’s men have kept a clean sheet in just 1 home game this season. The way they play is a major factor as to why they do concede goals.

The safest Brighton asset to back in this tie continues to be Joao Pedro. The Brazilian remains the most consistent and attacking player for Brighton this season. Danny Welbeck also is a great shout considering the number of goals he has scored. Another outside shout has to be Mats Wieffer. The Japanese international was on target in Brighton’s last game against West Ham. Wieffer is a fantastic ball poacher and does often get in the box. The German midfielder is capable of making many goals by himself. It is a slightly left-field shout, but it is capable of getting slightly higher returns if he scores or assists.

Yoane Wissa is involved in most things Brentford does. The striker is key in making more attacks for his team alongside scoring. Wissa already has 9 goals to his name this season with each of them coming from open play. Only Isak for Newcastle United with 10 goals from open play has a higher number than Wissa. This shows that the player is not heavily reliant on penalties to score hence he is the best choice to back when it comes to Brentford.

Final Prediction:Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Brentford.

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Valentin Barco, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Brajan Gruda, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Matts Wieffer, Ferdi Kadioglu

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Igor Julio Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Joel Veltman Defender Mats Wieffer Midfielder Yasin Ayari Midfielder Georginio Rutter Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, L, D

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak

Attackers:Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Keane Lewis-Potter Defender Yehor Yarmoliuk Midfielder Vitaly Janelt Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Midfielder Fabio Carvalho Attacker Kevin Schade Attacker Bryan Mbeumo Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, L, W

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:80

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:35

Brentford wins:29

Matches are drawn:16

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.65.

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.95.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.