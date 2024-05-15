BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction BHAFC 35 % Chance of Winning CHE 65 % Bet Now! Brighton & Hove Albion are set to collide with Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday under the lights at the Amex Stadium. Brighton in their last few games have got a good bump making themselves visible once again in the top half of the Premier League. A win for Brighton will put them within a point of West Ham who sit in 9th position. West Ham have City to play in the last game week and the Seagulls will be facing Manchester United on the final day. If United do lose to Newcastle United, the Seagulls could take the 8th spot if they beat Manchester United. Still higher places are available if Brighton can win their 2 remaining games. They did very well in their last game at St James’ Park. To come out from that stadium with a point is a commendable job. Brighton have had problems in terms of restricting their opponents and they did exactly that against the Magpies. Scoring early through Veltman gave them a good platform however Longstaff did equalise but Brighton did not cave in like old times and defended well to earn a crucial point. Chelsea from out of nowhere goes into this game as favourites to not only win but qualify for Europe. At one point Chelsea was not looking good to even finish in the top half but their recent revival has boosted their rank in the Premier League. A win for Chelsea will put them in a good spot considering they are playing at home against Bournemouth in their last game. A loss for them could make things interesting if Manchester United can beat Newcastle United on the same day. It will be something to keep an eye on as Manchester United, Newcastle United and Chelsea are practically fighting for the 6th and 7th spot that would guarantee them Europe. One of these 3 teams is bound to miss out on that.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea hands down favours the team from the blue half of London. In the last 15 fixtures between these two teams in all competitions, Brighton has won just 2 times, 4 games have ended in a draw with Chelsea winning 9 times. In the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea ended up winning the game 3-2 in a nervy affair.

Brighton in their last couple of games have looked solid, especially in midfield and defence. They have conceded just 1 goal in their last 2 games which is a big step up from how that defence has been operating all this season. They will have to be compact against Chelsea and we believe that if they do then they could end up getting something from this game.

Chelsea have had a good few games in their recent run-in. Their game against Nottingham Forest ended very well for them but they continue to have mistakes in them. Their response to those mistakes was however quite good. Chelsea’s morale and confidence give them a better chance of winning this game against Brighton and Hove Albion come Thursday in the Premier League.

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

According to most of the betting websites, Chelsea go into this game as odds on favourites to win this game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday at the Amex Stadium. Chelsea have been on a roll in recent games. Their form has taken a big swing in the positive as they come into this game on the back of 3 successive wins. Brighton on the other hand have also improved concerning their performances. They have not managed to lose any of their last 2 games against quite good opponents.

Brighton this season has had a decent home campaign. They have not lost very frequently at home but they have not won many as well. The number of draws is pretty high. The Seagulls have a 47% win rate on the South Coast of England this season. De Zerbi’s men in recent games have not been very free-flowing in terms of their goals scoring. Brighton now averages 1.71 goals per game from an expected goal ratio of 1.77. Brighton has always had a good scoring record but their loss of key attackers to injury is affecting their output. Chelsea on the other hand averages 1.72 goals a game from an expected tally of 1.46 goals.

Our predictions and tips for this game are as follows. We expect both Brighton and Chelsea to score in this game. The Seagulls do have a fantastic scoring record at the Amex as they hit the back of the net in 83% of their games at home this season. They also tend to let in a lot of goals hence why we also back Chelsea to score in this game. Brighton have conceded in 82% of their home games this season with Chelsea scoring in 83% of their away games.

Both teams have that rare ability to leave spaces that attackers can run into. Their defensive personnel also have switched off in key moments allowing the opponent to capitalize and that is why we predict that both teams will cancel each other out here.

Our prediction is for both Brighton and Chelsea to score a combined total of 3 or more goals in this game. Our pick is for Chelsea to get 2 or more goals in this game. In terms of scoring first, Chelsea have a marginally better record in comparison to Brighton. The Blues have scored first in 19 of their 36 games in comparison to Brighton who have opened the scoring in 15 of their 36 games. We back the home team to start well in this game considering it is their last game at the Amex this season. Our pick is for Brighton to score first.

In terms of scoring for Brighton & Hove Albion, we will back Danny Welbeck as the favourite to score in this game. Brighton have a blight of injuries that have hampered their attack. Welbeck is the only out-and-out striker who is fit to play and hence we choose the Englishman here. Welbeck likes to score in the big games and hence we can see him frustrating Chelsea.

For Chelsea, we do pick Nicolas Jackson to be the favourite to score here. Jackson is enjoying a good run of form currently having scored 4 goals in his last 3 games for the Blues. We back him to continue that run of form and score here as well.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Adam Lallana Midfielder Julio Enciso Attacker Facundo Buonanotte Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, L, D

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Benoit Badishile Defender Thiago Silva Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Noni Madueke Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Nicolas Jackson Attacker Mykhailo Mudryk Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, L

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:22

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:3

Chelsea wins:14

Matches are drawn:5

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.45.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.02.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.