BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction BHAFC 71 % Chance of Winning CPFC 29 % Bet Now! Brighton and Hove Albion will welcome Crystal Palace to the South Coast of England on Sunday in the Premier League. Brighton goes into this on the back of a disappointing game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last week. The Seagulls threw the game away towards the end after Lamptey and Minteh gave them a solid platform. However, their defence crumbled towards the end as Vardy and De Cordova Reid levelled the scoring, snatching the 3 points off them. Crystal Palace were involved in a four-goal thriller against Manchester City at Selhurst Park in their last game. Daniel Munoz opened the scoreline in the fourth minute itself. Haaland fired back in the 30th minute of the game to equalise. Maxence Lacroix headed Palace back into the front 11 minutes after halftime. Rico Lewis bought the score level for Manchester City once again. Palace held their resolve in the end to get a well-earned point off the defending champions.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head in recent games between Brighton and Crystal Palace is surprisingly a dead tie between the two. In the last 21 meetings between these two teams, Crystal Palace has won 6 times; 9 games ended in a draw, with Brighton also winning 6 times.

Brighton this season has shown a particular trend when it comes to their results. The Seagulls win in stages and are not consistent. 3 or 4 bad results will be backed by consecutive wins and then vice versa. As per that trend, the Seagulls should be winning this considering they have not won in their last 4 games. We do expect to see a good performance from Brighton considering how their last game against Leicester City ended. Crystal Palace do need to be defensively sound in terms of grinding out a result. They have shown recently that they can go to places like Villa Park, the Molineux, and Portman Road and not get beat. Their chances are not improbable at all, but they are low considering Brighton’s spurts of performances at home.

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Crystal Palace in this game on Sunday. Crystal Palace came into this game on the back of a good performance at home against Manchester City, where they drew 2-2. Crystal Palace’s recent form, with a couple of improving signs, has not made them massive underdogs in this game. Brighton, on the other hand, goes into this game with no wins in each of their last 3 games. Brighton, however, has done well when it comes to playing at the Amex Stadium. Hence the recent results have not fazed the bookies, with Brighton tipped to be the favourites in this game come Sunday.

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to be steady in terms of form when it comes to playing at the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls, after 7 games at home, are one of the 3 teams that are yet to be beaten at home. They have won 3 and drawn 4 of their 6 games. In their most recent game at home, they struggled to get past bottom-placed Southampton, where they were wasteful in the first half. Brighton have made themselves very difficult to beat at home this season, and hence they go in as favourites in this game.

Crystal Palace only got their first away win of the season in their last game at Portman Road. Before that, their away record was disastrous, with no wins in their first 6 games. The Eagles in those 6 games suffered 3 defeats against the likes of Brentford, Everton, and Nottingham Forest. Even before their win against Ipswich Town, they had 2 good draws against Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We do see Brighton beating Crystal Palace in this game. At home, Brighton does amazingly well, and we are yet to see Crystal Palace being consistent, especially when it comes to playing away from home.

Brighton and Hove Albion to score 2 or more goals in this game is our call. The Seagulls have scored 2 or more goals in 4 of their last 5 games at home this season. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, has conceded 2 goals in 2 of their last 3 games. Brighton has a very functional attack capable of breaching Crystal Palace’s defence multiple times.

Both teams scoring in this game is also our call. Crystal Palace, despite all their dropped points, have scored in each of their last 3 away games until now. Brighton, for all their impressive performances, does not tend to keep clean sheets. Fabian Hurzeler’s men have kept a clean sheet in just 1 home game this season. The way they play is a major factor as to why they do concede goals.

The safest Brighton asset to back in this tie continues to be Joao Pedro. The Brazilian remains the most consistent and attacking player for Brighton this season. Danny Welbeck also is a great shout considering the number of goals he has scored. Another outside shout has to be Kaoru Mitoma. The Japanese international was on target in Brighton’s last home game against Southampton. Mitoma is a fantastic ball progressor and a dribbler. The Japanese winger is capable of making many goals by himself. It is a slightly left-field shout, but it is capable of getting slightly higher returns if he scores or assists.

Daniel, a player for Crystal Palace, is involved in mostly everything. The wingback is key in preventing more attacks from opponents, plus scoring at the other end. The Munoz already averages 3.5 tackles per game this season. Against Brighton, we expect it to be a game high on transitions, and he will come up against the likes of Mitoma. Munoz has also scored 2 goals in his last 3 games for Palace, as his average position as a wingback tends to be quite high. We do not see him scoring in this game, but we do back him to make 2 or more tackles against Brighton.

Final Prediction:Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Southampton

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Valentin Barco, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Brajan Gruda, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Matts Wieffer, Matt O’Riley, Ferdi Kadioglu

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Igor Julio Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Joel Veltman Defender Mats Wieffer Midfielder Yasin Ayari Midfielder Georginio Rutter Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, W, W

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix

Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Eddie Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Dean Henderson Goalkeeper Daniel Munoz Defender Marc Guehi Defender Maxence Lacroix Defender Tyrick Mitchell Defender Cheick Doucoure Midfielder Adam Wharton Midfielder Eberechi Eze Midfielder Daichi Kamada Midfielder Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eddie Nketiah Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, D, L

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head

Matches Played:111

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:42

Crystal Palace wins:38

Matches are drawn:31

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.91.

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.95.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.