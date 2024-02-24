BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction BHAFC 62 % Chance of Winning EVFC 38 % Bet Now! Brighton & Hove Albion are set to lock horns with Everton in the South Coast of England as both these sides will square off at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. The Seagulls currently sit in 7th spot with 38 points from 25 games. A win could get them closer to Manchester United in 6th however a loss could see them drop to 9th place if the teams below them all win. Everton meanwhile climbed out of the relegation places with Luton Town losing in the last Premier League game week. The Toffees sit 17th in the table with 20 points from 25 games. A win could see them reduce the gap to the teams above however a loss and a win for Luton could see the two clubs once again switch places. Brighton & Hove Albion in their last game visited Bramall Lane as they took on Sheffield United. The contest was one-sided right from the go as Brighton completely dominated the game. Mason Holgate was sent off after a horrid challenge right in the 13th minute for the Blades. From then Brighton was on cruise control. Buonanotte opened the scoring in the 20th minute. 4 minutes later, Welbeck scored Brighton’s second of the night. It was an attack vs defence drill as Sheffield United could not limit the damage to 2 goals. Jack Robinson scored an own goal to make it 3-0 for the visitors. Simon Adingra scored a brace in the space of 7 minutes to hand Sheffield United a 5-0 defeat. Everton in their last game in the Premier League welcomed Crystal Palace to Goodison Park. Both teams went into this struggling to get wins. The lack of quality between both teams showed as the game lacked some spark, especially in the 1st half. Palace got the breakthrough in the 66th minute that silenced Goodison Park. Everton then began to attack and got the equaliser late in the game through Amadou Onana who scored in the 84th minute. Everton had the better chances in the 2nd half but once again had to settle for the draw.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton tips towards the team from the blue half of Merseyside. In the last 13 matchups between these two teams in all competitions, Brighton has won on 4 occasions, 3 games have ended in a draw with Everton winning 6 times. The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Brighton now has found a formula where they are using a back 3 in defence to concede fewer goals. That negates the pressure on the defence enabling the team to function as a unit. Their attack also has now started to click in the last few games. They have scored 10 goals in their last 3 games overall. At home now against teams like Everton, they are expected to get the 3 points.

Everton on the other hand is massively struggling for goals. The attack at times is non-functional and there is way too much pressure on their defence. The likes of McNeil, Calvert-Lewin and Jack Harrison have to step up if Everton wants to convert their draws into wins. 3 successive games that they have drawn going into this. We see Everton’s winless run continue in this game as it is hard to see how they outscore Brighton, especially at home.

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Brighton & Hove Albion goes into this game as heavy odds-on favourites to beat Everton on Saturday at the Amex Stadium. Everton go into this game with lesser momentum having drawn their last game in comparison to Brighton who won theirs.

The Seagulls in terms of their home record have been decent winning 50% of their games. Brighton this season at the Amex Stadium has a decent goal-scoring record averaging 2.17 goals per game from an expected goal ratio of 1.93. De Zerbi’s team tend to score in most of their games at the Amex Stadium. The Toffees on the other hand average 1.08 goals a game from an expected tally of 1.28 goals.

We can see both Brighton and Everton scoring in this game due to their defensive weaknesses. Brighton has managed to score in 92% of their home games this season which is a high ratio. They have however kept a clean sheet in just 8% of their home games. Everton meanwhile has a better defensive record away with a 33% clean sheet record.

Based on these stats we do expect both Brighton & Everton to score in this game. Both teams tend to make that odd mistake that results in a goal. We do not expect this game to be a high-scoring affair.

We back Brighton to score 3 or under in this game as Everton has shown that they can defend well. Everton in their last away game conceded just 2 at Man City hence we do expect them to not let much in against Brighton as well.

When it comes to scoring first both teams eerily have the same record. Brighton and Everton have both opened the scoring in 11 of their 25 games. However, in this game, we back Brighton to get the 1st goal due to them playing at their home ground.

In terms of scoring, we back Danny Welbeck to score for Brighton against Everton on Saturday. Welbeck has consistently been leading the line for Brighton in the last few games and his record against Everton is quite good. The former Arsenal and Man United striker has 4 goals and 4 assists in his Premier League career against Everton as he enjoys playing against them. We can see Welbeck netting in this game

Everton this season has lacked a designated goal scorer, especially in their attack. Their goal-scoring numbers have also drastically reduced. Hence, we have to back their top scorer in Doucoure to get something in this game. The attacking midfielder’s late bursts into the box do take teams by surprise. Doucoure is Everton’s most bankable asset when it comes to picking someone to score.

Final Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder James Milner Midfielder Evan Ferguson Attacker Facundo Buonanotte Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, D

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jarrod Branthwaite Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder James Garner Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, D, D

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:24

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:6

Everton wins:11

Matches are drawn:7

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.85.

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.95.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.