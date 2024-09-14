BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction
BHAFC
97%
Chance of Winning
IPST
3%
England
Amex Stadium
Ipswich Town welcomed Fulham to Portman Road in their last game in the Premier League. Ipswich started slowly, but they took the lead first with a well-crafted goal and finish from Liam Delap. The Tractor Boys started to drop back, and that cost them as Adama Traore equalised. In the second half, Kieran McKenna’s side got more confidence as they started playing some good football. They could have won it at the end only for Leno to stunningly deny Omari Hutchinson. Both teams shared the spoils at Portman Road.
Facts:
- Brighton & Hove Albion and Ipswich Town will be playing a league game after a long time. The last time these two teams faced each other in a league was back in 2017 when they were in the championship. Brighton and Ipswich have been playing each other for the first time in the top flight of English football since 1983. Ipswich were 2-0 winners that night.
- Ipswich have had a pretty good record at the Amex Stadium in their recent games. The Tractor Boys have lost just 1 of their last 4 games on the South Coast. They have won 2 and drawn 1 of those games. Those victories, however, came in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Brighton since then has gone through a radical change.
- Brighton and Hove Albion go into this game with a fantastic record against newly promoted teams. The Seagulls have won 5 of their last 13 games against the teams that have been promoted from the championship. However, they have lost just 1 game, drawing 7. The loss came against Fulham in 2023.
- Ipswich Town last played in the Premier League way back in 2002. Even then, their away form was not good. With that phase included, they have now lost each of their last 5 games away from home. They have lost those 5 games by conceding 18 goals and scoring just 3.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Ipswich Town Chance of Winning
Brighton vs Ipswich Town has been one of the most competitive fixtures when it comes to the recent head-to-head between the two. In the last 12 meetings between these two teams, Ipswich Town have won 5 times; 3 games ended in a draw, with Brighton winning 4 times.
Brighton have the momentum to get their good run going. They have also been blessed with an easier fixture going into this one. The Seagulls have stood tall against tougher opponents; hence, we cannot see how they go down to Ipswich Town. The big difference between Brighton and Ipswich Town is the quality of players. Both teams are drilled very well, but Brighton are in a longer cycle in comparison to Ipswich. The Tractor Boys are the newbies in the Premier League, and the difference from the Championship is stark. We cannot see how Ipswich beat Brighton on Saturday. The Seagulls go into this with a better chance of winning.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips
The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured backing Brighton over Ipswich Town in this game on Saturday. The Seagulls go into this game with massive backing in terms of their odds. We believe the bookies have favoured Brighton in this game, as they are one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League as of now. They accumulated a total of 4 points against the big guns in Manchester United and Arsenal. Ipswich, on the other hand, come into this having got their first point in the Premier League. That has not altered the perception of the bookies, as Ipswich are massive underdogs in this game.
Ipswich Town go into this on the back of a good performance against Fulham at Portman Road. The Tractor Boys ended up scoring just one goal; however, they did create a bunch of opportunities. Their expected goal ratio was 1.13 goals, which was more than Fulham. Ipswich Town plays with a lot of heart. They are also tactically adept, but it is just a question of quality. McKenna’s men need to take it to a new level if they want to compete with teams like Brighton.
The Seagulls, on the other hand, are flying under their new manager. Brighton have started off the season exceptionally well, getting a point off Arsenal at the Emirates. That itself is a very big step. The Seagulls dominated the ball on the day and had the better expected goals ratio in comparison to Arsenal. The Gunners, though, were playing most of the second half with 10 men.
Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We do see Brighton comfortably winning this game. At home, they are a juggernaut as well. The Seagulls have also been very high scoring as a team this year. They have already accumulated 6 goals in 3 games, averaging 2 goals per game. Our call is for Brighton to score 2 or more goals. We also back the Seagulls to keep a clean sheet against Ipswich Town. Brighton has been a very composed back four unit. They conceded just 1 goal away from home to Arsenal. Against Everton, they kept a clean sheet, and hence we do believe they have the defensive ability to keep Ipswich out of this game.
In terms of scoring first, we back Brighton & Hove Albion to take the lead against Ipswich Town at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have an equal record when it comes to scoring first. The Seagulls and the Tractor Boys have both scored first in 7 of their last 10 games. However, we easily back Brighton to get on the scoresheet first in this game. The Seagulls playing at home always tend to start on the front foot. There is just a magical vibe present at the Amex Stadium at the moment, and hence we do back them to score first come Saturday.
In terms of scoring, we do back Joao Pedro to get on the scoresheet, provided he starts on Saturday. Joao Pedro will be involved for Brazil in international games, and like all South American players, he will be arriving at their clubs pretty late. There are big chances, hence for Pedro to be benched. We recommend checking the lineups 1 hour and 15 minutes before the game starts. Backing Joao Pedro if he starts to score is a no-brainer. The Brazilian plays 90 minutes, is potentially on penalties, and has scored 2 goals in his last 2 Premier League games. If Pedro is on the bench, we do back Danny Welbeck to score. Welbeck also has 2 goals in 3 games for Brighton and came quite close to scoring against Arsenal as well. Welbeck will be a sure-shot starter come Saturday for Brighton.
Ipswich Town this season have had the fewest shots on target with just 19 in their last 3 games. Against Manchester City, they just had 1 shot on target. With this being another away game, we do expect Ipswich to struggle in front of goal. Our call is for Ipswich Town to have under 5 shots on target in this game.
Final Prediction:Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hove Albion Player List
Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth
Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Valentin Barco, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah
Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Brajan Gruda, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Matts Wieffer, Matt O’Reily, Ferdi Kadioglu
Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman
Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jason Steele
|
Goalkeeper
|
Jack Hinshelwood
|
Defender
|
Ben Dunk
|
Defender
|
Jan Paul van Hecke
|
Defender
|
Joel Veltman
|
Defender
|
Carlos Baleba
|
Midfielder
|
Ferdi Kadioglu
|
Midfielder
|
Yankuba Minteh
|
Midfielder
|
Kaoru Mitoma
|
Attacker
|
Joao Pedro
|
Attacker
|
Danny Welbeck
|
Attacker
Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, W
Ipswich Town Player List
Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric
Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson, Dara O’Shea
Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys, Kalvin Phillips, Jens Cajuste
Attackers: Conor Chaplin, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap, Chiedozie Ogbene, Sam Szmodics, Jack Clarke
Ipswich Town Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Arijanet Muric
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben Johnson
|
Defender
|
Luke Woolfenden
|
Defender
|
Jacob Greaves
|
Defender
|
Leif Davis
|
Defender
|
Sam Morsy
|
Midfielder
|
Massimo Luongo
|
Midfielder
|
Omari Hutchinson
|
Midfielder
|
Conor Chaplin
|
Attacker
|
Sam Szmodics
|
Attacker
|
Liam Delap
|
Attacker
Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, L, W
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Ipswich Town Head-To-Head
Matches Played:70
Brighton & Hove Albion wins:24
Ipswich Town wins:31
Matches are drawn:15
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds
Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.37.
Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 8.00.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.50.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town could not have asked for a more difficult start to their season. 2 of their first 4 games in the Premier League were against Liverpool and Manchester City. They were unlucky not to get more against Fulham. However, we still believe that Ipswich still needs to get more of a feel for the Premier League. This game has once again come too soon. Brighton are more experienced as a unit, and hence we back them to win 3-0 on Saturday at the Amex.
Parimatch