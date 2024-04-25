BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction
BHAFC
19%
Chance of Winning
MCI
81%
England
Amex Stadium
Manchester City last played in the Premier League nearly 2 weeks back as they comfortably trounced Luton Town. Hashioka deflected a Haaland shot straight into his net to give City the lead in the 2nd minute. The Hatters kept denying City on multiple occasions but the Champions got their 2nd on the stroke of 64 minutes with Kovacic scoring. Haaland added City’s third from the spot with Doku and Gvardiol scoring late in the game to complete the rout. Post this City were eliminated from the Champions League on penalties but made the final of the FA Cup after beating Chelsea.
Facts:
- Brighton & Hove Albion do not have the best of records against Manchester City as they have ended up on the losing side on most occasions. The Seagulls have lost 11 of their last 13 games in the Premier League, drawing 1 and winning 1. In the last 3 games against City, however, they have won 1, drawn 1 and lost 1.
- Manchester City have a great scoring record against Brighton in the Premier League. The Citizens have scored in each of their 13 games against the Seagulls. They have only scored against Bournemouth more times in each of their 14 games against them.
- Manchester City have failed to beat Brighton 2 times recently losing 1 and drawing 1. Both of those games were indeed played on a midweek day. In 2021 they lost 3-2 on a Tuesday and drew 1-1 in 2023 which was a Wednesday.
- Brighton does not have the best of scoring forms recently whilst playing midweek. They have failed to score in each of their last 3 games playing midweek in 2024. They lost 4-0 to Luton and drew 0-0 against Brentford and West Ham.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City hands down favours the Citizens and the record is as one-sided as it can get. In the last 14 fixtures between these two teams in all competitions, Brighton has won just 1 time, 1 game has ended in a draw with Manchester City winning 12 times. Manchester City were winners in the reverse fixture against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.
Brighton has very little hope when it comes to winning this game. They just do not have the form and the personnel for us to back them against a Manchester City team that is gunning for the title. Stranger things have happened in the Premier League but Brighton’s only hope of winning this game is if Manchester City do not decide to turn up.
The Champions have been playing a lot of games recently and could go into this game fatigued. However, we still believe that they have enough squad depth to even replace the likes of Foden and Haaland. City has been here at this stage and has done it multiple times and that is why we believe that they have a better chance of winning this game. Brighton getting a result in this game would be one of the biggest shocks this season.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookies, Manchester City go into this game as heavy favourites to win this game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday at the Amex Stadium. City with no distractions go into this game with formidable form having won 4 out of their last 5 away games. Brighton on the other hand is on a poor run with no wins in any of their last 4 games.
Brighton in their performances at home have been nothing extraordinary this season. De Zerbi’s men have won 47% of their games at home. The Seagulls in recent games have also seen their goal-scoring numbers reduce a little. They average 1.87 goals per game from an expected goal ratio of 1.82. Brighton does tend to concede goals but on the flipside, they will find the back of the net in most games at home. Manchester City on the other hand averages 2.20 goals a game from an expected tally of 2.28 goals.
Our predictions and tips for this game are as follows. We expect both Brighton and Manchester City to score in this game. The Seagulls have scored in 94% of their games at home this season giving them a huge shout to score here as well. Their defensive record keeps getting tainted, they have kept a clean sheet in 13% of their home games. Manchester City on the other hand do not have the best of records in terms of keeping a clean sheet. They have conceded a goal in 80% of their away games this season.
Both teams are shaky and we expect them to cancel each other out. We however do see some goals in this game.
Our prediction is for both teams combined to score 4 or more goals in this game. Our pick is for Manchester City to get over 2 goals in this game. In terms of scoring first, Manchester City have a significantly better record than the Seagulls. The Citizens have scored first in 20 of their 32 games in comparison to Brighton who have opened the scoring in 13 of their 32 games. We expect City to start with a bang in this one and open the scoring at the Amex Stadium.
In terms of scoring for Brighton & Hove Albion, we will back Danny Welbeck if fit to get one in this game. Welbeck has scored some crucial goals for the Seagulls this season and tends to pop up in the most important of games against the biggest teams. We can see him getting something here. Another player to keep an eye on for Brighton is Joao Pedro as he will be partnering Welbeck upfront.
For Manchester City, we back Phil Foden if fit to go in as favourite to score. Foden loves playing against Brighton and has a really good record against them. He has scored 6 goals in his last 7 games against them. This is the most number of goals Foden has scored against any team in the Premier League.
Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion Player List
Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill
Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman
Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba
Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri
Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jason Steele
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pervis Estupinan
|
Defender
|
Ben Dunk
|
Defender
|
Jan Paul van Hecke
|
Defender
|
Tariq Lamptey
|
Defender
|
Pascal Gross
|
Midfielder
|
Billy Gilmour
|
Midfielder
|
Adam Lallana
|
Midfielder
|
Julio Enciso
|
Attacker
|
Facundo Buonanotte
|
Attacker
|
Danny Welbeck
|
Attacker
Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five-games): L, W, D, W, D
Manchester City Player List
Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva
Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku
Manchester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
Defender
|
Rico Lewis
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo
|
Midfielder
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Midfielder
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Midfielder
|
Phil Foden
|
Attacker
|
Julian Alvarez
|
Attacker
|
Jeremy Doku
|
Attacker
Manchester City Team Form(Last five-games): W, W, W, D, D
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Head-To-Head
Matches Played:31
Brighton & Hove Albion wins:6
Manchester City wins:20
Matches are drawn:5
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Betting Odds
Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.90.
Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.46.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.80.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester City
Brighton have had a very poor season as per their standards. They look very fragile at the back and that has been their biggest problem this season. Manchester City could be without the likes of Haaland and Foden for this game and that could be the only good news for the Seagulls. Still, we believe that City will have enough to get the job done as their squad runs so deep. We do not see Brighton stopping City in this game. They do not have the momentum as their recent form has been very poor. Our prediction for this game is a 4-1 Manchester City win.
Parimatch