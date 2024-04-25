BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction BHAFC 19 % Chance of Winning MCI 81 % Bet Now! Brighton & Hove Albion are set to face off against Manchester City in the Premier League on Friday at the Amex Stadium. Manchester City come into this game 4 points behind Arsenal however they have 2 games in hand over the Gunners. Brighton at the Amex Stadium is one of those games. City like Arsenal and Liverpool have to win every game from now until the end of the season. Brighton on the other hand is losing momentum in their quest for a European spot. The Seagulls find themselves 10th in the League with 44 points from 32 games. They are 6 points off the Conference and Europa League spots. A win keeps them in the hunt for those spots however a defeat will end their hopes of making it to successive European qualifications. They have been losing points a lot this season however last week’s result against Burnley was a big case of dropped points. Burnley was the much better side in the first half as the Seagulls were lucky not to be behind on multiple occasions. Their resolve however was broken as Josh Brownhill put Kompany’s team ahead in the 74th minute. Brighton were gifted the equaliser minutes later as a pass back behind saw Muric make a calamitous error that led to the ball rolling into his net. Brighton was the better side after that point but could not get the second as they had to settle for another draw. Manchester City last played in the Premier League nearly 2 weeks back as they comfortably trounced Luton Town. Hashioka deflected a Haaland shot straight into his net to give City the lead in the 2nd minute. The Hatters kept denying City on multiple occasions but the Champions got their 2nd on the stroke of 64 minutes with Kovacic scoring. Haaland added City’s third from the spot with Doku and Gvardiol scoring late in the game to complete the rout. Post this City were eliminated from the Champions League on penalties but made the final of the FA Cup after beating Chelsea.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City hands down favours the Citizens and the record is as one-sided as it can get. In the last 14 fixtures between these two teams in all competitions, Brighton has won just 1 time, 1 game has ended in a draw with Manchester City winning 12 times. Manchester City were winners in the reverse fixture against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

Brighton has very little hope when it comes to winning this game. They just do not have the form and the personnel for us to back them against a Manchester City team that is gunning for the title. Stranger things have happened in the Premier League but Brighton’s only hope of winning this game is if Manchester City do not decide to turn up.

The Champions have been playing a lot of games recently and could go into this game fatigued. However, we still believe that they have enough squad depth to even replace the likes of Foden and Haaland. City has been here at this stage and has done it multiple times and that is why we believe that they have a better chance of winning this game. Brighton getting a result in this game would be one of the biggest shocks this season.

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, Manchester City go into this game as heavy favourites to win this game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday at the Amex Stadium. City with no distractions go into this game with formidable form having won 4 out of their last 5 away games. Brighton on the other hand is on a poor run with no wins in any of their last 4 games.

Brighton in their performances at home have been nothing extraordinary this season. De Zerbi’s men have won 47% of their games at home. The Seagulls in recent games have also seen their goal-scoring numbers reduce a little. They average 1.87 goals per game from an expected goal ratio of 1.82. Brighton does tend to concede goals but on the flipside, they will find the back of the net in most games at home. Manchester City on the other hand averages 2.20 goals a game from an expected tally of 2.28 goals.

Our predictions and tips for this game are as follows. We expect both Brighton and Manchester City to score in this game. The Seagulls have scored in 94% of their games at home this season giving them a huge shout to score here as well. Their defensive record keeps getting tainted, they have kept a clean sheet in 13% of their home games. Manchester City on the other hand do not have the best of records in terms of keeping a clean sheet. They have conceded a goal in 80% of their away games this season.

Both teams are shaky and we expect them to cancel each other out. We however do see some goals in this game.

Our prediction is for both teams combined to score 4 or more goals in this game. Our pick is for Manchester City to get over 2 goals in this game. In terms of scoring first, Manchester City have a significantly better record than the Seagulls. The Citizens have scored first in 20 of their 32 games in comparison to Brighton who have opened the scoring in 13 of their 32 games. We expect City to start with a bang in this one and open the scoring at the Amex Stadium.

In terms of scoring for Brighton & Hove Albion, we will back Danny Welbeck if fit to get one in this game. Welbeck has scored some crucial goals for the Seagulls this season and tends to pop up in the most important of games against the biggest teams. We can see him getting something here. Another player to keep an eye on for Brighton is Joao Pedro as he will be partnering Welbeck upfront.

For Manchester City, we back Phil Foden if fit to go in as favourite to score. Foden loves playing against Brighton and has a really good record against them. He has scored 6 goals in his last 7 games against them. This is the most number of goals Foden has scored against any team in the Premier League.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Adam Lallana Midfielder Julio Enciso Attacker Facundo Buonanotte Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five-games): L, W, D, W, D

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Rico Lewis Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Julian Alvarez Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five-games): W, W, W, D, D

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:31

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:6

Manchester City wins:20

Matches are drawn:5

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.90.

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.46.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.