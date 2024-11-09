BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction BHAFC 11 % Chance of Winning MCI 89 % Bet Now! Brighton and Hove Albion will once again welcome Manchester City to the South Coast in successive weeks in the Premier League. The Citizens do not have good memories as they were beaten by AFC Bournemouth last week at the Vitality Stadium. Manchester City, with that defeat, slipped to second on the table with Liverpool beating Brighton and Hove Albion. The Seagulls played a fantastic first half, taking the lead through Ferdi Kadioglu. Danny Welbeck should have made it 2-0 in the second half, but Kelleher in goal made himself big enough to evade the one-on-one situation. Brighton’s failure to clear Gakpo’s cross led to the ball creeping in for the equaliser. Salah moments later scored the winner after Estupinan failed to keep him on the outside.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head games between the Citizens and the Seagulls, it is the former who have the utmost dominance. In the last 15 meetings between these two teams, Manchester City have won 15 times; only 1 game ended in a draw, with Brighton winning just once.

Brighton this season have enjoyed playing against their opponents at home, but we do believe that they will struggle against Manchester City. Brighton under Hurzeler do attack well; however, their defending technique plays right in the hands of Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s team has often struggled against teams that defend deep and with a low block. Brighton, on the other hand, likes to keep a high line and play on the front foot. That is where City will excel in this game. Haaland loves to run in behind defences, and unless Brighton do not change their tactics here, we back Manchester City to cruise here.

Pep Guardiola’s team is going through a rough patch; however, they are still creating chances, and it is only a matter of time when Haaland starts scoring again. They also have players returning from injury in Doku, De Bruyne, and Savinho. Hence, we believe that Manchester City have a better chance of winning in comparison to Brighton and Hove Albion.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured Manchester City over Brighton and Hove Albion in this game on Saturday. Manchester City go into this game with a clear edge in terms of their odds, even though they come into this having lost their last game in the Premier League. We believe the bookies have favoured Manchester City in this game, as they have done relatively well at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League. Brighton, on the other hand, have become a team that is losing consistency. Their record against the big teams is also suspect; hence, they go into this as massive underdogs.

Brighton and Hove Albion go into this on the back of an unlucky performance away from home against Liverpool at Anfield. The Seagulls did give Liverpool a game in the first half; however, they did lose the plot in the second half. Brighton’s poor defending was key to Liverpool winning. Brighton, however, have been really good at the Amex Stadium. They are unbeaten in any of their 5 games until now in the Premier League. They have won 2 and drawn 3 out of their 5 games.

Manchester City, on the other hand, ended up getting beat by Bournemouth by 2 goals to 1 last week at the Vitality Stadium. Manchester City have had a torrid run in all competitions away from home as they have lost each of their last 3 games. Before losing to Bournemouth, they were unbeaten away from home. Now they have 3 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss from their 5 games away from the Etihad Stadium.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions: We predict that Manchester City will win this game. We back both Brighton and Manchester City to score in this game. Manchester City are a team that is conceding goals left, right, and centre. The defensive line is suspect at the moment, enabling opposition attackers to score at crucial intervals. Manchester City have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 4 away games in the Premier League.

Brighton, on the other hand, also have a good enough attack to get at Manchester City. Their defence, however, is also a big suspect. Hence, we back Manchester City to score 2 or more goals in this game. Brighton have conceded 2 goals in each of their last 3 games at home. Hence we do back Manchester City to get back in groove and score on Saturday in the South Coast of England.

In terms of scoring for Brighton and Hove Albion, we will back Danny Welbeck to score in this Premier League game against Manchester City. Welbeck has been in brilliant form for the Seagulls this season and is their top scorer. His current form is also good, having scored 3 goals and 1 assist in his last 4 Premier League games for Brighton. He has had a contribution in all of those 4 games. An assist or a goal in this game would be a new record for Danny Welbeck, as he has never scored or assisted in 5 consecutive games for any club that he has played for.

For Manchester City we will back Phil Foden to score in this game. Foden was also on target for Manchester City in their midweek game against Sporting CP in the Champions League. Foden goes into this with a fantastic record against the Seagulls in the Premier League. He has scored 8 goals against Brighton in the Premier League, which is the highest tally he has against any opponent. Foden this season has been very slow to the party as he is yet to net in the Premier League. However, we do back him to get his first goal of the season against his favourite scoring opponent.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, , Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Cameron Peupion, Matts Wieffer, Malick Yalcouye, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Jensen Weir, Yasin Ayari, Ferdi Kadioglu

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Abdallah Sima, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman, Georginio Rutter

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Ferdi Kadioglu Defender Ben Dunk Defender Adam Webster Defender Joel Veltman Defender Matts Wieffer Midfielder Carlos Baleba Midfielder Jack Hinshelwood Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Georginio Rutter Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, W, L

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Kyle Walker Defender Matteo Kovacic Midfielder Rico Lewis Midfielder Phil Foden Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, W, D

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:32

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:6

Manchester City wins:21

Matches are drawn:5

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.35.

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.77.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.