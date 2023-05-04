BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction BHAFC 51 % Chance of Winning MUFC 49 % Bet Now! Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United are set to lock horns at the Amex Stadium on Thursday with both sides looking to increase their chances of playing in the UEFA Champions League next season. Manchester United however have a better chance to qualify amongst Europe's elite as they currently sit in the 4th spot in the league with 63 points having played 32 games. Brighton sits in the 8th spot with 52 points having played a game fewer than Manchester United. The Seagulls in short do have to win every game from here on if they want to have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season. If the Seagulls do win the remaining 7 games, they will end the season with 72 points. However, they will also have to hope that both Newcastle United and Manchester United lose 5 of their 7 games. The Champions League does look like a tough proposition for the Seagulls but qualifying for either the Europa League or the Conference League for the 1st time in their history will also be appealing. Brighton was dominant against Wolves in their last encounter beating them 6-0 at home. Kaoru Mitoma and Alexis Mac Allister were both rested but that did not hamper their spirits. Deniz Undav, Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross all scored a brace. The result put Brighton right in the mix to qualify for the Europa League as the Seagulls are only 2 points behind the likes of 6th placed Tottenham Hotspur with 3 games in hand. The equation for Manchester United to qualify for next season’s Champions League is simple. The Red Devils have to win 3 out of their last 6 games to put a stamp on the top 4. Manchester United were dominant against Aston Villa in their last home game. Bruno Fernandes’ strike in the 39th minute secured all three points in a crucial win. Manchester United had the better chances in the game and should have scored more but in the end, it was eventually their defence that successfully held their own. Manchester United became the 1st team to keep a clean sheet against Aston Villa this year.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

Manchester United has dominated Brighton in the head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 14 games between these two sides, Manchester United has won 9 games; 1 game ended in a draw with Brighton winning only 4 times. Manchester United however have lost their last two Premier League games against Brighton.

On the flip side, Manchester United have had a shaky record away from home. The reason Manchester United are not higher in the Premier League table is because of their away record. The Red Devils have won 7, drawn 3 and lost 6 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 44% and collect 1.50 points away from home. Manchester United have 2 losses and 1 draw in their last 5 away games.

Brighton have failed to beat any of the top 8 at home in the Premier League this season. The Seagulls don’t have the best of-home forms in the Premier League but that does not take from the fact how good they can be on the day. United’s away form is a stumbling block. The stats do not do any favours to either team over here. Brighton however being the home team could prove to be the decisive factor.

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Brighton goes into this game as odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Brighton tends to score 2.07 goals on average at home this season. Though the bookies favour Brighton in this game it would be fooling to blindly rule Manchester United out in this game. The odds of these two sides winning are marginal. Hence it is not a risk backing Manchester United to win as the slightly high odds could gain more returns. Manchester United’s away record is not that great but Brighton also doesn’t pick up a lot of points at home.

In terms of scoring Marcus Rashford has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League this season. The Englishman who is now playing a much more central role rather on the left will be the favourite to score. Rashford has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season. Another unlikely name for Brighton in Julio Enciso has popped up as a real talent. Enciso has put on some stunning displays for the Seagulls in recent games. With Mac

Allister set to play in a deeper role, Enciso could once again pop in as an attacking midfielder. After a brilliant performance in Brighton’s big win against Wolves, Enciso became the youngest South American player to register 2 assists in a Premier League game. If Enciso starts backing him for goal contributions is a punt but on the contrary, rewards could be high.

Final Prediction:Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion Players List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Jason Steele, Tom McGill, Carl Rushworth

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Levi Colwill, Matt Clarke, Jan Paul Van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Odeluga Offiah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Solly March, Moises Caicedo, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma, Billy Gilmour, Facundo Buonanotte

Attackers: Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, Deniz Undav, Jeremy Sarmiento

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pascal Gross Defender Lewis Dunk Defender Levi Colwill Defender Pervis Estupinan Defender Moises Caicedo Midfielder Julio Enciso Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Evan Ferguson Attacker Solly March Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, W, L, W

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Jack Butland

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bisakka, Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Marcel Sabitzer, Donny Van De Beek

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony Dos Santos, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role David De Gea Goalkeeper Aaron Wan Bisakka Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Luke Shaw Defender Diogo Dalot Defender Casemiro Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Christian Eriksen Midfielder Antony Dos Santos Attacker Jadon Sancho Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, D, W, W, W

Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:30

Brighton & Hove Albion win:5

Manchester United wins:20

Matches are drawn:5

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Betting Odds

The odds of Manchester United winning are set at 2.11. Brighton are the favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.11. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.96. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.