BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction
BHAFC
51%
Chance of Winning
MUFC
49%
England
Amex Stadium
The Seagulls in short do have to win every game from here on if they want to have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season. If the Seagulls do win the remaining 7 games, they will end the season with 72 points. However, they will also have to hope that both Newcastle United and Manchester United lose 5 of their 7 games. The Champions League does look like a tough proposition for the Seagulls but qualifying for either the Europa League or the Conference League for the 1st time in their history will also be appealing. Brighton was dominant against Wolves in their last encounter beating them 6-0 at home. Kaoru Mitoma and Alexis Mac Allister were both rested but that did not hamper their spirits. Deniz Undav, Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross all scored a brace. The result put Brighton right in the mix to qualify for the Europa League as the Seagulls are only 2 points behind the likes of 6th placed Tottenham Hotspur with 3 games in hand.
The equation for Manchester United to qualify for next season’s Champions League is simple. The Red Devils have to win 3 out of their last 6 games to put a stamp on the top 4. Manchester United were dominant against Aston Villa in their last home game. Bruno Fernandes’ strike in the 39th minute secured all three points in a crucial win. Manchester United had the better chances in the game and should have scored more but in the end, it was eventually their defence that successfully held their own. Manchester United became the 1st team to keep a clean sheet against Aston Villa this year.
Facts
- Last season Brighton thumped Manchester United at home 4-0. The Red Devils however got the better of the Seagulls at Old Trafford beating them 2-0.
- In the reverse fixture in the Premier League this season, Brighton beat Manchester United at Old Trafford 2-1 on opening day. No other team since then has beaten Manchester United at home this season.
- Brighton & Hove Albion have scored in 11 of their 15 home matches in the Premier League this season.
- Manchester United haven't scored in 3 of their 16 away matches in the Premier League this season.
- Alexis Mac Allister and Pascal Gross are Brighton & Hove Albion's leading scorers with 8 goals each.
- Marcus Rashford is Manchester United's top scorer with 16 goals.
- Manchester United beat Brighton in the FA Cup Semi-final on penalties the last time these two sides met.
- In the last 5 meetings, Brighton & Hove Albion have won 2, and Manchester United have won 3.
- On average, Brighton & Hove Albion scores 2.07 goals when playing at home and Manchester United scores 1.31 goals when playing away.
- Solly March has assisted the most goals for Brighton & Hove Albion with 7.
- Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen are Manchester United's biggest goal contributors with 7 assists each.
- Both teams registered victories along with clean sheets in their last match.
- Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in 7 out of their last 10 matches in the Premier League this season. Manchester United keeper David De Gea is leading the golden glove race with 15 clean sheets.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Chance of Winning
Manchester United has dominated Brighton in the head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 14 games between these two sides, Manchester United has won 9 games; 1 game ended in a draw with Brighton winning only 4 times. Manchester United however have lost their last two Premier League games against Brighton.
On the flip side, Manchester United have had a shaky record away from home. The reason Manchester United are not higher in the Premier League table is because of their away record. The Red Devils have won 7, drawn 3 and lost 6 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 44% and collect 1.50 points away from home. Manchester United have 2 losses and 1 draw in their last 5 away games.
Brighton have failed to beat any of the top 8 at home in the Premier League this season. The Seagulls don’t have the best of-home forms in the Premier League but that does not take from the fact how good they can be on the day. United’s away form is a stumbling block. The stats do not do any favours to either team over here. Brighton however being the home team could prove to be the decisive factor.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the bookmakers, Brighton goes into this game as odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Brighton tends to score 2.07 goals on average at home this season. Though the bookies favour Brighton in this game it would be fooling to blindly rule Manchester United out in this game. The odds of these two sides winning are marginal. Hence it is not a risk backing Manchester United to win as the slightly high odds could gain more returns. Manchester United’s away record is not that great but Brighton also doesn’t pick up a lot of points at home.
In terms of scoring Marcus Rashford has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League this season. The Englishman who is now playing a much more central role rather on the left will be the favourite to score. Rashford has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season. Another unlikely name for Brighton in Julio Enciso has popped up as a real talent. Enciso has put on some stunning displays for the Seagulls in recent games. With Mac
Allister set to play in a deeper role, Enciso could once again pop in as an attacking midfielder. After a brilliant performance in Brighton’s big win against Wolves, Enciso became the youngest South American player to register 2 assists in a Premier League game. If Enciso starts backing him for goal contributions is a punt but on the contrary, rewards could be high.
Final Prediction:Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion Players List
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Jason Steele, Tom McGill, Carl Rushworth
Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Levi Colwill, Matt Clarke, Jan Paul Van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Odeluga Offiah
Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Solly March, Moises Caicedo, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma, Billy Gilmour, Facundo Buonanotte
Attackers: Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, Deniz Undav, Jeremy Sarmiento
Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jason Steele
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pascal Gross
|
Defender
|
Lewis Dunk
|
Defender
|
Levi Colwill
|
Defender
|
Pervis Estupinan
|
Defender
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Julio Enciso
|
Midfielder
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Kaoru Mitoma
|
Attacker
|
Evan Ferguson
|
Attacker
|
Solly March
|
Attacker
Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, W, L, W
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Jack Butland
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bisakka, Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Marcel Sabitzer, Donny Van De Beek
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony Dos Santos, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David De Gea
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aaron Wan Bisakka
|
Defender
|
Victor Lindelof
|
Defender
|
Luke Shaw
|
Defender
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Christian Eriksen
|
Midfielder
|
Antony Dos Santos
|
Attacker
|
Jadon Sancho
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, D, W, W, W
Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:30
Brighton & Hove Albion win:5
Manchester United wins:20
Matches are drawn:5
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Betting Odds
The odds of Manchester United winning are set at 2.11. Brighton are the favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.11. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.96. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Brighton & Hove Albion
There are some games in football which are hard to predict and this is one of those games. We do feel that Brighton has a slight edge in getting all three points against Manchester United. The Seagulls have had a standout season under Roberto De Zerbi and do look like a well-coached side. Brighton has also been decent at home this season. The Amex Stadium has not been a fortress or anything for the Seagulls this season considering they have lost more than a few games at home this season.
Manchester United on the flipside do not have the best of away forms. The Red Devils have failed to win a single away match against the top 8 in the Premier League this season. United though in the FA Cup semi-final were resolute defensively against Brighton. A victory for the Red Devils will put them closer to a top 4 finish and Erik Ten Hag will be vary of that.
Many indicators do hint that Brighton would win including the fact that they are playing at home and Manchester United's away record against big teams.Bet Now!