BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction BHAFC 55 % Chance of Winning MUFC 45 % Bet Now! Brighton & Hove Albion are set to welcome Manchester United in the final game of the season at the Amex Stadium. The season could get really bad in terms of where Brighton finishes at the end of the season, as the teams below them are within touching distance. Their loss against Chelsea has reduced the gap from 10th and 13th to just 3 points. The Seagulls, if they lose this game, could finish as low as 13th if the three teams below them win their respective games. Brighton needs to win this game if they want to finish in the top half of the Premier League. In the last game against Chelsea, they were outplayed by the Blues in the first half. Cole Palmer’s header is the difference. The Blues got the second goal through Nkunku. Chelsea gave Brighton a chance after Reece James was sent off. Brighton pulled one back through Welbeck, but it was too late by then. Manchester United gave themselves a chance of qualifying for the Conference League after beating Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the midweek game. United before the game were 3 points behind Newcastle United but are now level on points thanks to a clinical performance. Mainoo gave United the lead after Amad and Bruno combined, with the ball eventually landing on the midfielder who scored. Amad Diallo put United back into the lead with a left-foot finish after Gordon equalised for the Magpies. Hojlund scored the third on the break to secure three points for Erik Ten Hag’s men. United need to win this game against Brighton and hope Brentford beat Newcastle United to guarantee a place in Europe next season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United is surprisingly very close. In the last 16 fixtures between these two teams in all competitions, Brighton has won just six times, and one game has ended in a draw, with Manchester United winning nine times. Brighton have recently dominated Manchester United in the Premier League, winning the reverse fixture at Old Trafford earlier this season.

Brighton struggled in their last game against Chelsea. The Seagulls are finding it difficult to win games as their record post-Christmas has been relegation-worthy. However, against Manchester United, the Seagulls are bound to get chances. It remains to be seen if they are still Manchester United’s bogey team.

The Red Devils in midweek were boosted by the return of Lisandro Martinez, Marcus Rashford, and especially Bruno Fernandes. That played a major role in them playing well. With their key players back, the Red Devils have a chance of winning this game. The margins are close, but we will back Brighton to have a slightly better chance of winning.

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to most of the betting websites, Brighton go into this game as odds-on favourites to win this game against Manchester United on Sunday at the Amex Stadium. Both Brighton and Manchester United have been teams with an unpredictable streak. Manchester United have not been the best of teams away from home; hence, they go into this game as underdogs. Brighton has had a decent season at home; however, they do come into this game on the back of a loss.

Brighton this season is where they are on the table because of their home form. They come into this game on the back of a loss but have not succumbed to many at home this season. They have lost only four games at the Amex. The Seagulls have a 44% win rate on the South Coast of England this season. De Zerbi is finding it difficult to get their scoring streak going in games. Most of the problems are due to the lack of attacking options. Brighton now averages 1.67 goals per game, up from an expected goal ratio of 1.74. Manchester United, on the other hand, averages 1.33 goals per game from an expected tally of 1.26 goals. The Red Devils have won 39% of their games away from home this season, which is way below their standard.

Our predictions and tips for this game are as follows: We expect both Brighton and Manchester United to score in this game. The Seagulls do have a fantastic scoring record at the Amex, as they beat the opposition goalkeeper in 83% of their games at home this season. Like Manchester United, their defence is all over the place, hence why we can also see the Red Devils scoring. Brighton have conceded in 83% of their home games this season, with Manchester United scoring in 68% of their away games.

Both teams have had exactly the same problems this season. Massive spaces in midfield that allow opponents to turn them over on the break. We can see this game being quite a high-scoring affair. Both Brighton and Manchester United are better at their attacks than their defences.

Our prediction is for both Brighton and Manchester United to score a combined total of four or more goals in this game. Our pick is for Brighton to get two or more goals in this game. In terms of scoring first, Manchester United have a marginally better record in comparison to Brighton. The Red Devils have scored first in 17 of their 37 games in comparison to Brighton, who have opened the scoring in 15 of their 37 games. We will back the home team in Brighton to start this game on a more positive note. United do tend to take time to settle in, and we can see Brighton capitalising on that.

In terms of scoring for Brighton & Hove Albion, we will back Joao Pedro to go in as the favourite to score in this game. The Brazilian striker missed Brighton’s game on the weekend but came on for them against Chelsea. He got an assist for the goal towards the end, but it was too late. Joao Pedro being on the pitch increases the likelihood of Brighton scoring, as he is involved most of the time.

For Manchester United, we will back Amad Diallo to go in as the favourite to score in this game. In the last couple of games, Amad has been backed by the manager and is getting started. The Ivorian winger is also impressive, having scored his first Premier League goal against Newcastle United in the last game. Amad’s ability to find space is a key characteristic that could hurt Brighton. Hence, he is our pick to score come Sunday.

Final prediction:Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Manchester United.

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Adam Lallana Midfielder Julio Enciso Attacker Facundo Buonanotte Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, L, L

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Casemiro Defender Jonny Evans Defender Aaron Wan Bisakka Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Amad Diallo Attacker Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, D, W

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:32

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:7

Manchester United wins:20

Matches are drawn:5

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.12.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.15.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.