BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction BHAFC 55 % Chance of Winning MUFC 45 % Bet Now! Brighton and Hove Albion will play their first game at home of this season against Manchester United on Saturday. Both teams will go into this game with confidence having dispatched their opponents in the first match week. Brighton were really good against Everton at Goodison Park. Brighton had some goals earlier in the game; however, Kaoru Mitoma broke the deadlock and eased the tension for the away fans. Danny Welbeck doubled the lead with a clinical finish just after Everton were getting back into the game. Things got easier for the Seagulls after Ashley Young got sent off. Simon Adingra hopped on from the bench to complete the rout and score Brighton’s third of the night. Manchester United, on the other hand, faced Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday night. United took a while to get into the game as Fulham started strongly. The Red Devils, however, got themselves composed and started playing some good football, with Bruno Fernandes missing two absolute sitters in the first half. The best chance in the second half fell to Mason Mount; however, even he failed to beat Leno in goal. It was looking like it would be goalless on the night; however, Joshua Zirkzee poked in Garnacho’s cross to win the game for United in the 87th minute.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

Manchester United and Brighton have been one of the most competitive fixtures when it comes to the recent head-to-head between the two. In the last 17 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 10 times; only 1 game ended in a draw, with Brighton winning 6 times.

Brighton has been a massive bogey team for Manchester United, especially in the games that have been played early in the season. United in these early games have always looked like the second-best team. The Red Devils, however, have a good bunch of players to choose from in this game.

United could also have an advantage in this game as Brighton play a high line. The Red Devils, with their pacey forwards, are best at exploiting that. The seagulls will have to be wary of that. Brighton with their technical players could cause Manchester United trouble in midfield. United still continue to have big midfield vacuums that can be exploited by the likes of Mitoma and Minteh. This game is pretty even in terms of the teams, but recent history has favoured Brighton; hence, we and the bookies give them a slightly better chance of winning.

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured backing Brighton over Manchester United in this game on Saturday. The Seagulls go into this game with a minute edge in terms of their odds. We believe the bookies have favoured Brighton in this game, as they have recently played quite well against Manchester United, beating them on many occasions. United’s recent struggles against the Seagulls do make them underdogs, even though they won the last time they played at the Amex Stadium.

Manchester United go into this on the back of a good performance at home against Fulham at Old Trafford. United ended up scoring just one late goal; however, they had a lot of chances. Their expected goal ratio was 2.72 goals. Manchester United struggled last season in the Premier League due to their weak away form. They won a total of just 8 games from the total of 19, with a 42% win ratio. They lost a total of 8 games away from home, which was quite a shock.

Brighton, on the other hand, ended up demolishing Everton by 3 goals to nil in their opening game. The Seagulls, however, outscored their expected goal stats as they got their 3 goals from a 1.75 xG ratio. Brighton's last season at home started off very well; however, over the season, their form dipped. They won only 8 of their 19 games at home, losing 5.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Brighton and Manchester United to score in this game. Manchester United are creating a lot of chances, as their expected goals ratio indicates. They should have scored at least 2-3 goals against Fulham but were wasteful.

Brighton, on the other hand, also has a good enough attack to get at Manchester United, especially in the transition. In both games last season, Brighton worried Manchester United a lot, outplaying them on many occasions. We back Brighton & Hove Albion to score 2 or more goals in this game. Manchester United conceded 1.58 goals on average last season away from Old Trafford. Both Manchester United and Brighton come into this game on the back of clean sheets. However, we do not expect any team here to keep their goal clean.

In terms of scoring first, we back Brighton & Hove Albion to take the lead against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Brighton has a slightly better record when it comes to scoring first over Manchester United. The Seagulls have scored first in 7 of their last 10 games in comparison to Manchester United, who have scored first in 6 of their last 10. The Red Devils do take time to get settled in games; hence, we back the home team in Brighton to get on the scoresheet first.

Brighton under their new manager does tend to keep an extremely high line. We expect them to implement a similar strategy, with Manchester United looking to run in behind. We expect a lot of offsides from the Red Devils in this game, as Brighton will look to catch them offside. Last season, United averaged 3.44 offsides per game away from home; hence, our prediction for this game is for Manchester United to have 3 or more offsides.

In terms of scoring for Manchester United, we back Bruno Fernandes to break his deadlock for the season in this game. Bruno Fernandes is playing as the most advanced player in this team, hence getting a lot of chances. Zirkzee will once again be expected to start off the bench; hence, we back Bruno. Two of the best chances of the game fell to Bruno against Fulham; however, he failed to score. The Portuguese midfielder, however, does not miss many chances; hence, we back him to score.

For Brighton, we back Danny Welbeck to continue his good scoring form against his former club, Manchester United. Welbeck was on the scoresheet for Brighton at Goodison Park. Welbeck also has a fantastic record against Manchester United, scoring four goals against them in the Premier League. No former player has haunted Manchester United as much as Danny Welbeck has.

Final Prediction:Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Valentin Barco, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Billy Gilmour, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba, Jeremy Sarmiento, Jack Hinshelwood, Cameron Peupion, Matts Wieffer, Malick Yalcouye, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Jensen Weir, Yasin Ayari

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Abdallah Sima, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Jack Hinshelwood Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Joel Veltman Defender Matts Wieffer Midfielder James Milner Midfielder Yankuba Minteh Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, L

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Harry Maguire Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Casemiro Midfielder Mason Mount Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Amad Diallo Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, W, L

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:33

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:7

Manchester United wins:21

Matches are drawn:5

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.50.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.68.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.