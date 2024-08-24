BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction
BHAFC
55%
Chance of Winning
MUFC
45%
England
Goodison Park
Manchester United, on the other hand, faced Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday night. United took a while to get into the game as Fulham started strongly. The Red Devils, however, got themselves composed and started playing some good football, with Bruno Fernandes missing two absolute sitters in the first half. The best chance in the second half fell to Mason Mount; however, even he failed to beat Leno in goal. It was looking like it would be goalless on the night; however, Joshua Zirkzee poked in Garnacho’s cross to win the game for United in the 87th minute.
Facts:
- Brighton & Hove Albion have a stunning record against Manchester United in recent Premier League games. The Seagulls have won 4 of their last 5 games against Manchester United, having won 4 of those games in a row. The run was halted in the last game of last season when Manchester United beat them at the Amex Stadium.
- Manchester United’s numbers against Brighton are some of the worst they have in the Premier League. The Red Devils have lost six of the 14 games they have played against the Seagulls. They have a 43% loss rate, which is the highest Manchester United have suffered in the Premier League against any opposition.
- Manchester United and Brighton in the Premier League is the one fixture recently that has always provided a result. Each of the last 14 games between the two has been won with no draws. Only Manchester United’s games against Wigan have provided more wins and no draws in the Premier League with 16.
- Brighton & Hove Albion last season ended their home run in disastrous fashion. The Seagulls have just 1 win to show for in their last 5 home games at the Amex. They lost four of those five games, the same number of losses they faced in their first 25 games at the stadium.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Chance of Winning
Manchester United and Brighton have been one of the most competitive fixtures when it comes to the recent head-to-head between the two. In the last 17 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 10 times; only 1 game ended in a draw, with Brighton winning 6 times.
Brighton has been a massive bogey team for Manchester United, especially in the games that have been played early in the season. United in these early games have always looked like the second-best team. The Red Devils, however, have a good bunch of players to choose from in this game.
United could also have an advantage in this game as Brighton play a high line. The Red Devils, with their pacey forwards, are best at exploiting that. The seagulls will have to be wary of that. Brighton with their technical players could cause Manchester United trouble in midfield. United still continue to have big midfield vacuums that can be exploited by the likes of Mitoma and Minteh. This game is pretty even in terms of the teams, but recent history has favoured Brighton; hence, we and the bookies give them a slightly better chance of winning.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips
The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured backing Brighton over Manchester United in this game on Saturday. The Seagulls go into this game with a minute edge in terms of their odds. We believe the bookies have favoured Brighton in this game, as they have recently played quite well against Manchester United, beating them on many occasions. United’s recent struggles against the Seagulls do make them underdogs, even though they won the last time they played at the Amex Stadium.
Manchester United go into this on the back of a good performance at home against Fulham at Old Trafford. United ended up scoring just one late goal; however, they had a lot of chances. Their expected goal ratio was 2.72 goals. Manchester United struggled last season in the Premier League due to their weak away form. They won a total of just 8 games from the total of 19, with a 42% win ratio. They lost a total of 8 games away from home, which was quite a shock.
Brighton, on the other hand, ended up demolishing Everton by 3 goals to nil in their opening game. The Seagulls, however, outscored their expected goal stats as they got their 3 goals from a 1.75 xG ratio. Brighton's last season at home started off very well; however, over the season, their form dipped. They won only 8 of their 19 games at home, losing 5.
Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Brighton and Manchester United to score in this game. Manchester United are creating a lot of chances, as their expected goals ratio indicates. They should have scored at least 2-3 goals against Fulham but were wasteful.
Brighton, on the other hand, also has a good enough attack to get at Manchester United, especially in the transition. In both games last season, Brighton worried Manchester United a lot, outplaying them on many occasions. We back Brighton & Hove Albion to score 2 or more goals in this game. Manchester United conceded 1.58 goals on average last season away from Old Trafford. Both Manchester United and Brighton come into this game on the back of clean sheets. However, we do not expect any team here to keep their goal clean.
In terms of scoring first, we back Brighton & Hove Albion to take the lead against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Brighton has a slightly better record when it comes to scoring first over Manchester United. The Seagulls have scored first in 7 of their last 10 games in comparison to Manchester United, who have scored first in 6 of their last 10. The Red Devils do take time to get settled in games; hence, we back the home team in Brighton to get on the scoresheet first.
Brighton under their new manager does tend to keep an extremely high line. We expect them to implement a similar strategy, with Manchester United looking to run in behind. We expect a lot of offsides from the Red Devils in this game, as Brighton will look to catch them offside. Last season, United averaged 3.44 offsides per game away from home; hence, our prediction for this game is for Manchester United to have 3 or more offsides.
In terms of scoring for Manchester United, we back Bruno Fernandes to break his deadlock for the season in this game. Bruno Fernandes is playing as the most advanced player in this team, hence getting a lot of chances. Zirkzee will once again be expected to start off the bench; hence, we back Bruno. Two of the best chances of the game fell to Bruno against Fulham; however, he failed to score. The Portuguese midfielder, however, does not miss many chances; hence, we back him to score.
For Brighton, we back Danny Welbeck to continue his good scoring form against his former club, Manchester United. Welbeck was on the scoresheet for Brighton at Goodison Park. Welbeck also has a fantastic record against Manchester United, scoring four goals against them in the Premier League. No former player has haunted Manchester United as much as Danny Welbeck has.
Final Prediction:Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion Player List
Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth
Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Valentin Barco, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah
Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Billy Gilmour, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba, Jeremy Sarmiento, Jack Hinshelwood, Cameron Peupion, Matts Wieffer, Malick Yalcouye, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Jensen Weir, Yasin Ayari
Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Abdallah Sima, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman
Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jason Steele
|
Goalkeeper
|
Jack Hinshelwood
|
Defender
|
Ben Dunk
|
Defender
|
Jan Paul van Hecke
|
Defender
|
Joel Veltman
|
Defender
|
Matts Wieffer
|
Midfielder
|
James Milner
|
Midfielder
|
Yankuba Minteh
|
Midfielder
|
Kaoru Mitoma
|
Attacker
|
Joao Pedro
|
Attacker
|
Danny Welbeck
|
Attacker
Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, L
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Toby Collyer
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Harry Maguire
|
Defender
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
Defender
|
Noussair Mazraoui
|
Defender
|
Kobee Mainoo
|
Midfielder
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Mason Mount
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Amad Diallo
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, W, L
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:33
Brighton & Hove Albion wins:7
Manchester United wins:21
Matches are drawn:5
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Betting Odds
Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.50.
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.68.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United did beat Brighton in this exact same fixture last season. This is one of those tougher games to predict as both teams go into this game on the back of convincing wins on opening day. As the odds suggest, we expect this game to hinge on fine margins. We back Brighton and Hove Albion to just edge past Manchester United in this game on Saturday. Our prediction is a 2-1 win for the Seagulls over the Red Devils.
Parimatch