Brighton & Hove Albion are all set to welcome Newcastle United to the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Both the Seagulls and the Geordies came into this game on the back of losses last week.

Brighton was shocked last week by West Ham United. David Moyes got his first win as manager against the Seagulls by beating them 3-1. The Hammers in the entire game had just 21.5% of the ball. Brighton had an early chance to take the lead as Estupinan cut across a fine pass to Gilmour who hit a powerful shot which brushed through West Ham’s goalpost. West Ham played most of the game on the counter and took the lead as Antonio squared the ball to Ward-Prowse was saved by Gilmour but the new signing was there to tuck in the rebound.

Ewan Ferguson had a fantastic chance to level things up just after West Ham’s goal but Areola was there to save. Brighton had most of the ball but West Ham kept their lines tight which allowed the hosts to only shoot from distance. Areola made another blinding save to deny Ewan Ferguson once again to level things in the 46th minute. The Seagulls would then rue that missed chance as West Ham on the counter went on to double things as Benrahma squared a cross to find Bowen on the right to make it 2-0. It got worse for Brighton as Antonio made it 3-0 with a thumping finish. Brighton just couldn’t make their chances count. The Seagulls got a consolation through Pascal Gross in the 83rd minute but it came too late handing Roberto De Zerbi’s men their first defeat of the season.

For Newcastle United, it went from bad to worse in no time. Liverpool had been feeling the pressure since the start of the game as Tren Alexander Arnold was lucky to have not to be sent off early for a 2nd yellow card offence. It got worse for Alexander-Arnold as Gordon latched onto a miss-controlled attempt by the fullback which put him through on goal. Gordon calmly slotted in his shot between Allison’s legs to give Newcastle United the lead. It got worse for Liverpool as Virgil Van Dijk was sent off just three minutes after the goal for fouling Alexander Isak who was through on goal. Allison made one of the saves of the season to deny Almiron’s shot that was certainly going in. A match-defining moment. The Geordies had chances through Tonali and Almiron to double the lead. The night however belonged to Darwin Nunez who came on in the 77th minute to score a brace out of nothing and win the game for Liverpool.