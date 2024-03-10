BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction BHAFC 83 % Chance of Winning NFFC 17 % Bet Now! Brighton & Hove Albion are set to welcome Nottingham Forest to the South Coast of England with both sides set to do battle at the Amex Stadium on Sunday. The Seagulls have dropped to 9th spot with 39 points from 27 games. Brighton needs to start winning games to keep their dream of Europe alive with West Ham and Newcastle United striding over them. Another loss over here could see them shift to the bottom half of the table if the teams below them win convincingly. Nottingham Forest meanwhile continues to flirt with the relegation places as they sit 16th in the table with 24 points from 27 games. A win and a loss for Brentford this week would see Forest climb a spot however a loss would see the gap to the relegation spot cut to 1 point if Luton wins their game this week. Brighton & Hove Albion travelled to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in their last game in the Premier League. The Seagulls had all the possession in the world in the 1st half but could not finish their chances as Fulham raced off to a 2-0 lead in the 1st half. In the 2nd half, the Seagulls had the best chances to score as Ewan Ferguson’s attempt hit the post. Ferguson should have surely halved the deficit after he was put through on goal however his effort was straight at the keeper. Brighton on another day should have scored 3 as Buonanotte hit another effort against the upright. The Cottagers put salt on the Seagull's wounds by scoring the 3rd against the run of play. Forest welcomed Liverpool and was heartbroken as Darwin Nunez scored right in the end to win it for Liverpool 1-0. Elanga had the best chance in the game for Forest after he was put through 1v1 only to miss. Albeit some controversy in the end, Forest failed to mark Nunez as his header was the eventual dagger in the 9th minute of added time.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest is quite close with the Seagulls having the slight edge going into this. In the last 6 fixtures between these two teams in all competitions, Brighton has won on 6 occasions, 5 games have ended in a draw with Nottingham Forest winning 4 times. Brighton & Hove Albion were the winners in the reverse tie at the City Ground. They won the game 3-2.

Brighton switching to a back 3 is also not helping solve their defensive issues. 8 goals conceded in their last 3 games in all competitions proves that Brighton has not found the solution yet. The amount of goals conceded is hampering their attacking output and the results in the end as Brighton are a scoring team. In the reverse tie, Brighton ended up conceding 2 as well and we expect this game to be similar to that one. If Forest can defend deep, play off the ball well and defend their spaces then they have enough quality in the attack to hurt Brighton. However, Forest has been too unpredictable to bank on this season. Hence Brighton goes into this with a better chance of winning.

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, Brighton & Hove Albion go into this game as clear favourites to win this game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the Amex Stadium. Out of the two sides, Forest goes into this game with lesser momentum having the poorer form in comparison to Brighton

The Seagulls in terms of their home record are average. They have won 46% of their games at home. Brighton this season at the Amex Stadium has always been a good goal-scoring outfit. They average 2.08 goals per game from an expected goal ratio of 1.93. De Zerbi’s men don’t fail to find the back of the net too often at the Amex Stadium this season. The Tricky Trees on the other hand average 1.15 goals a game from an expected tally of 0.89 goals.

Our pick in this game is to back both Brighton and Nottingham Forest to score in this game. The Seagulls have a 92% scoring rate at home this season hence making them to score a given. Their defensive record is poor, however, keeping a clean sheet in just 8% of their home games. Nottingham Forest has a slightly better defensive record away from the City Ground with a 15% clean sheet record.

Both teams tend to make that odd mistake that results in a goal. We can see this game being quite open and a high-scoring affair.

Our prediction is for both teams combined to score over 3.5 goals in this game. Both teams have bad defences and good attacks will surely lead to goals on both sides. In terms of scoring first, it is going to be a tough call with both teams having the same record going into this game. Brighton and Forest have both broken the deadlock in 11 of their 27 games. The home team always has the advantage of scoring the opening goal and in this case, we do agree and back Brighton.

In terms of scoring, we back Simon Adingra to get on the scoresheet against Nottingham Forest if he starts on Sunday. Adingra has been an important goal-scorer for Brighton this season. The Seagulls do not have an out-and-out striker who has scored many this season. Joao Pedro who is their top scorer with 8 goals is injured. Adingra and Ewan Ferguson are the next best with 6 goals each. We could see Adingra enjoying space out on the flanks and scoring in this game.

For Nottingham Forest, our bets lie in Taiwo Awoniyi scoring in this game if he starts. Brighton this season has had problems against players who are strong and direct. Awoniyi is built to cause Brighton problems. His goal-scoring ratio has also been steady whenever he has played. The striker has already scored 6 goals this season and we can see him adding to that on Sunday.

Final Prediction:Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Nottingham Forest

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Adam Lallana Midfielder Julio Enciso Attacker Facundo Buonanotte Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, L, W

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo

Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matt Turner Goalkeeper Gonzalo Montiel Defender Moussa Niakhate Defender Murillo Defender Ola Aina Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Danilo Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Taiwo Awoniyi Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five-game): L, L, W, L, D

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

Matches Played:40

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:12

Nottingham Forest wins:17

Matches are drawn:11

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.81.

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.