BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction
BHAFC
85%
Chance of Winning
NFFC
15%
England
Anfield
Nottingham Forest made history last week as they recorded their first win in the red half of Merseyside after 55 years. Forest were under constant pressure from Liverpool right from the off as Sels was constantly bombarded with efforts on goal. Nuno’s men bore the onslaught and took the opportunity when it arrived on the break. Elanga found Hudson-Odoi on the left with an incisive pass. The former Chelsea winger cut in and unleashed a powerful curling effort that hit the far post and went in. Allison was left stranded, and so were Liverpool. All three points for Forest at Anfield for the first time in 55 years.
Facts:
- Brighton & Hove Albion have not lost to Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium in any of their last 4 games in the Premier League. They have won 3 and drawn 1 while also keeping a clean sheet in each of the 4 games. Forest last season lost by 3 goals to nil both at home and away from home.
- Before last season, Nottingham Forest had an excellent record against Brighton in the top flight of English football. The Tricky Trees were invincible against Brighton in 8 games against the Seagulls in a period between 1980 and 2023, winning 6 and drawing 2. However, last season they lost 2 out of their 2 games to Brighton.
- Brighton go into this game with another good start under their belt. The Seagulls have played a total of 4 games, winning 2 and drawing 2. Never in their top-flight history has Brighton failed to get beat in their first five league games. A win or a draw on Sunday would create a new record for them. The only time they started the first 5 games without a defeat was in the 2015/16 Championship season, the second tier of English football.
- Nottingham Forest, like Brighton, are also one of the teams that have not tasted defeat this season. Forest have won 2 and drawn 2 of their 4 games. They also failed to avoid defeat in the last game of last season, which makes it 5 Premier League games without a defeat. Forest last avoided defeat in the Premier League in their first five games in the 1995/96 season.
- Nottingham Forest this season has been an attacking side with direct transitions. Nuno Santo’s men have recorded 12 direct attacks in 4 games, which is the highest amongst any team in the Premier League. Brighton, on the other hand, ranks second in terms of most direct attacks conceded with 10.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning
Brighton vs Nottingham has recently seen a big change when it comes to the recent head-to-head between the two. In the last 16 meetings between these two teams, Nottingham Forest have won 4 times; 5 games ended in a draw, with Brighton winning 7 times.
Brighton have failed to build on their good start, especially by dropping points at home in their last game against Ipswich. Hurzeler will surely be impressed with how his team has started; however, dropping points at home to inferior teams could be the difference between not qualifying for Europe. Based on the start, Brighton will want to play in a European competition next season, but for that, they will need to get past teams in and around them, especially at home.
Nottingham Forest have been brilliant this season. They were at times fighting for relegation last year but now look like a settled unit under Nuno. Defensively, they are so assured at the back. If Forest can be resolute once again, then Brighton might find it hard to break them down.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips
The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured backing Brighton over Nottingham Forest in this game on Sunday. The Tricky Trees have not been given the backing of the bookies even though they did the unthinkable and beat Liverpool at Anfield. Brighton are massive favourites in this game. It is surprising to see the Seagulls being such heavy favourites considering they have drawn at home to Ipswich in their last game. Forest has a chance in this game.
Nottingham Forest have started this season in fantastic fashion. When any team has the ability to go to Anfield and stop Liverpool from scoring, then they are special. Nuno Santo’s team is yet to lose in the Premier League this season. They go into this with fantastic away form, winning 2 of the 2 games they have played. They have also kept a clean sheet in both of their away games, averaging 1 goal per game from an xG of 1.48. This shows that attacking wise, they can do much better.
The Seagulls, on the other hand, did win their first 2 games of the season; however, results have started to dry up with 2 successive draws against Arsenal away and most recently at home to Ipswich. The Seagulls scored five goals in the opening two games; however, they have just one in their last two. That is a factor that needs to improve if Brighton are to beat this stubborn Nottingham Forest team.
Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We do see Brighton just edging past Nottingham Forest in this game. At home, Brighton does tend to perform quite well. Hurzeler’s team has a good attacking output; hence, unlike last time, we do expect them to score against Nottingham Forest. We also expect the Tricky Trees to find the back of the net in this game. Forest has scored in every game this season, and we expect that run to continue due to the history these two teams have. 2 of the last 3 fixtures between these two have seen both teams get on the scoresheet. Hence, that is the cue to back both teams to score on Saturday.
We do expect Nottingham Forest to surrender the ball to Brighton in most parts of the game. That is how Nuno’s men played against Liverpool at Anfield. Brighton like to push higher up the field and keep a tight line. Chris Wood is a player who likes to play off the last defender’s shoulders. However, his eagerness and lack of concentration do seem to get him caught offside. The Kiwi striker has already seen the linesman’s flag six times in his last four games. We do expect it to happen at least once in this game as well. Wood to be caught offside 1 or more times is our call.
Before Joao Pedro got a knock in the international break, he was Brighton’s talisman, scoring 2 goals in 3 games for the Seagulls. It remains to be seen if he is fit enough to start this game; if he does, then that is enough reason to back him to score in this tie. Joao Pedro is also on penalties for Brighton, which gives him the better chances to score at least one goal.
Morgan Gibbs White this season has continued in terms of committing a lot of fouls. The Englishman last season was Forest’s most booked player, with nine yellow cards to his name. This season he already has 1 yellow card but should have had more considering he has committed a total of 9 fouls in 4 games. Brighton are a team that could make things difficult, leading to Gibbs-White getting frustrated. Hence our call is for Morgan Gibbs White to get booked in this game.
Final Prediction:Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hove Albion Player List
Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth
Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Valentin Barco, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah
Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Brajan Gruda, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Matts Wieffer, Matt O’Reily, Ferdi Kadioglu
Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman
Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jason Steele
|
Goalkeeper
|
Jack Hinshelwood
|
Defender
|
Ben Dunk
|
Defender
|
Jan Paul van Hecke
|
Defender
|
Joel Veltman
|
Defender
|
Carlos Baleba
|
Midfielder
|
Ferdi Kadioglu
|
Midfielder
|
Yankuba Minteh
|
Midfielder
|
Kaoru Mitoma
|
Attacker
|
Joao Pedro
|
Attacker
|
Danny Welbeck
|
Attacker
Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, W, W
Nottingham Forest Players List
Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira
Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Moreno
Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare, James Ward Prowse
Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.
Nottingham Forest Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Matz Sels
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nico Williams
|
Defender
|
Willy Boly
|
Defender
|
Murillo
|
Defender
|
Alex Moreno
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Sangare
|
Midfielder
|
Elliot Anderson
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Gibbs-White
|
Midfielder
|
Callum Hudson-Odoi
|
Midfielder
|
Chris Wood
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Elanga
|
Attacker
Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, W, D
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head
Matches Played:41
Brighton & Hove Albion wins:13
Nottingham Forest wins:17
Matches are drawn:11
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds
Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.79.
Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.50.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.92.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brighton & Hove Albion
Parimatch