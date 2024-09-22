BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction BHAFC 85 % Chance of Winning NFFC 15 % Bet now! Brighton and Hove Albion will face off against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday. Both teams are yet to lose this season in the Premier League. Brighton in their last game played Ipswich Town. The Seagulls should have easily won that game, but they were highly wasteful. They had a total of 21 shots, with 7 on target. The best of the chances fell to Mitoma in the 35th minute, as Muric in goal first saved off Rutter, with the follow-up falling to the Japanese winger. The Ipswich keeper denied Mitoma as well, leaving the player in dismay as to how he missed. Brighton was wasteful on the day, and that led to them dropping 2 points. Nottingham Forest made history last week as they recorded their first win in the red half of Merseyside after 55 years. Forest were under constant pressure from Liverpool right from the off as Sels was constantly bombarded with efforts on goal. Nuno’s men bore the onslaught and took the opportunity when it arrived on the break. Elanga found Hudson-Odoi on the left with an incisive pass. The former Chelsea winger cut in and unleashed a powerful curling effort that hit the far post and went in. Allison was left stranded, and so were Liverpool. All three points for Forest at Anfield for the first time in 55 years.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning

Brighton vs Nottingham has recently seen a big change when it comes to the recent head-to-head between the two. In the last 16 meetings between these two teams, Nottingham Forest have won 4 times; 5 games ended in a draw, with Brighton winning 7 times.

Brighton have failed to build on their good start, especially by dropping points at home in their last game against Ipswich. Hurzeler will surely be impressed with how his team has started; however, dropping points at home to inferior teams could be the difference between not qualifying for Europe. Based on the start, Brighton will want to play in a European competition next season, but for that, they will need to get past teams in and around them, especially at home.

Nottingham Forest have been brilliant this season. They were at times fighting for relegation last year but now look like a settled unit under Nuno. Defensively, they are so assured at the back. If Forest can be resolute once again, then Brighton might find it hard to break them down.

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured backing Brighton over Nottingham Forest in this game on Sunday. The Tricky Trees have not been given the backing of the bookies even though they did the unthinkable and beat Liverpool at Anfield. Brighton are massive favourites in this game. It is surprising to see the Seagulls being such heavy favourites considering they have drawn at home to Ipswich in their last game. Forest has a chance in this game.

Nottingham Forest have started this season in fantastic fashion. When any team has the ability to go to Anfield and stop Liverpool from scoring, then they are special. Nuno Santo’s team is yet to lose in the Premier League this season. They go into this with fantastic away form, winning 2 of the 2 games they have played. They have also kept a clean sheet in both of their away games, averaging 1 goal per game from an xG of 1.48. This shows that attacking wise, they can do much better.

The Seagulls, on the other hand, did win their first 2 games of the season; however, results have started to dry up with 2 successive draws against Arsenal away and most recently at home to Ipswich. The Seagulls scored five goals in the opening two games; however, they have just one in their last two. That is a factor that needs to improve if Brighton are to beat this stubborn Nottingham Forest team.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We do see Brighton just edging past Nottingham Forest in this game. At home, Brighton does tend to perform quite well. Hurzeler’s team has a good attacking output; hence, unlike last time, we do expect them to score against Nottingham Forest. We also expect the Tricky Trees to find the back of the net in this game. Forest has scored in every game this season, and we expect that run to continue due to the history these two teams have. 2 of the last 3 fixtures between these two have seen both teams get on the scoresheet. Hence, that is the cue to back both teams to score on Saturday.

We do expect Nottingham Forest to surrender the ball to Brighton in most parts of the game. That is how Nuno’s men played against Liverpool at Anfield. Brighton like to push higher up the field and keep a tight line. Chris Wood is a player who likes to play off the last defender’s shoulders. However, his eagerness and lack of concentration do seem to get him caught offside. The Kiwi striker has already seen the linesman’s flag six times in his last four games. We do expect it to happen at least once in this game as well. Wood to be caught offside 1 or more times is our call.

Before Joao Pedro got a knock in the international break, he was Brighton’s talisman, scoring 2 goals in 3 games for the Seagulls. It remains to be seen if he is fit enough to start this game; if he does, then that is enough reason to back him to score in this tie. Joao Pedro is also on penalties for Brighton, which gives him the better chances to score at least one goal.

Morgan Gibbs White this season has continued in terms of committing a lot of fouls. The Englishman last season was Forest’s most booked player, with nine yellow cards to his name. This season he already has 1 yellow card but should have had more considering he has committed a total of 9 fouls in 4 games. Brighton are a team that could make things difficult, leading to Gibbs-White getting frustrated. Hence our call is for Morgan Gibbs White to get booked in this game.

Final Prediction:Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Nottingham Forest

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Valentin Barco, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Brajan Gruda, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Matts Wieffer, Matt O’Reily, Ferdi Kadioglu

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Jack Hinshelwood Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Joel Veltman Defender Carlos Baleba Midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu Midfielder Yankuba Minteh Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, W, W

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Moreno

Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare, James Ward Prowse

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matz Sels Goalkeeper Nico Williams Defender Willy Boly Defender Murillo Defender Alex Moreno Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Elliot Anderson Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, W, D

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

Matches Played:41

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:13

Nottingham Forest wins:17

Matches are drawn:11

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.79.

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.92.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.