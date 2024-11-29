BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs SHFC (Southampton) Match Prediction BHAFC 73 % Chance of Winning SHFC 27 % Bet Now! Brighton & Hove Albion will host Southampton this week in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Brighton goes into this game on the back of another victory, this time at the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth. Joao Pedro gave them an early lead in the 4th minute of the game with a clinical finish. Moments after halftime he also set up Kaoru Mitoma to score Brighton’s second of the game. Bale's red card brought Bournemouth back into the game. Brighton defended valiantly even though David Brooks got one back late in the game. Hurzeler’s men held on defensively to secure their 3rd away win of the season. Southampton, on the other hand, welcomed Liverpool to the Saint Mary’s Stadium. A controversial penalty call saw Southampton equalise after Liverpool took an early goal through Szoboszlai. Adam Armstrong’s penalty was saved by Kelleher, only for him to nudge the rebound in. Southampton then took the lead through Matheus Fernandes in the 56th minute; however, they could not stop Mo Salah, as his brace turned the game around, handing Southampton their 10th loss of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head games between Brighton and Southampton surprisingly fall in the favour of the team that are the massive underdogs in this fixture. In the last 19 meetings between these two teams, Southampton has won 6 times; 8 games ended in a draw, with Brighton winning 5 times.

Brighton and Hove Albion, under manager Fabian Hurzeler, are going from strength to strength. Their form this season has been way more consistent than what it was under De Zerbi last season. Brighton is also playing very assured football that has seen teams like Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City struggle. Brighton will miss Baleba in this game, who was red-carded in their victory against Bournemouth; however, the likes of O’Riely and Wieffer should be fit to come back into the squad.

Southampton just does not have the quality required to compete in the Premier League. Their team is massively short when it comes to the final third and their defence. The Saints did score 2 goals against Liverpool but failed to hold onto the lead. Things do not seem to be improving whatsoever for the Saints, and continuous losses could see them go down very early.

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Southampton in this game on Saturday. Southampton came into this game on the back of another heartbreak against Liverpool, where they lost the game in the final minutes. Southampton’s failure to show any improving signs, coupled with constant defeats, makes them massive underdogs in this game. Brighton, on the other hand, goes into this game on the back of successive wins in the Premier League. They tend to play better football in front of their home fans. Any team playing against Southampton, who are at the bottom of the table, will tend to be favourites in the eyes of the bookies.

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to impress in terms of form when it comes to playing at the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls are one of the few teams in the Premier League that are yet to taste defeat in front of the fans this season. They have won 3 and drawn 3 of their 6 games. In their most recent game at home, they turned around a 2-goal deficit to beat the champions in Manchester City 2-1. Brighton this season has already beaten teams like Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, showing how good they have been at home. Southampton has the worst away record in the Premier League, period. They go into this game with no wins on the road and 6 defeats from 6 games. Mid-table teams like Brentford, Bournemouth, and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all beaten them already. Brighton currently looks like a top-tier, hence it is hard to see how the Saints win this.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We do see Brighton cruising past Southampton in this game. At home, Brighton does amazingly well, and we have not seen Southampton showing any signs of getting their first win against Brighton on Saturday.

Brighton and Hove Albion to score 2 or more goals in this game is our call. The Seagulls have scored 2 or more goals in 5 of their last 6 games at home this season. They have scored 2 or more in each of their last 4 home games. Southampton, on the flip side, have conceded 2 or more goals in 4 of their 6 away games.

Both teams to score in this game is also our call. Southampton, despite all their losses, have scored in 3 of their 6 away games this season. The Saints, however, have failed to score in each of their last 2 away games, which were against Wolves and Manchester City. Brighton, for all their impressive performances, have not done the best when it comes to keeping clean sheets. The Seagulls have conceded at least a goal in each of their last 4 home games. Their only clean sheet at home came against Ipswich Town. The Seagulls also failed to score in that game.

The best Brighton asset to back in this tie continues to be Joao Pedro. The Brazilian has already had 6 goal contributions in his last 5 games in the Premier League. Pedro has scored 4 goals and assisted, including the goals he scored against Bournemouth in Brighton’s last tie. Pedro has form to back his claims and is also on penalties, which makes him a dependable yet consistent asset to back.

Matheus Fernandes is a player for Southampton who likes to break play in midfield. The midfielder is key in preventing more attacks from opponents as he breaks play with tackles. The defensive midfielder already averages 2.8 tackles per game this season. Against Brighton, we expect it to be a game high on transitions, and that is why we believe Fernandes will be key for Southampton. The player could come up against the pace and dribbling ability of Mitoma and Joao Pedro, who are lethal. Hence our prediction is for Matheus Fernandes to make 2 or more tackles in this game on Saturday.

Final Prediction:Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Southampton

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Valentin Barco, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Brajan Gruda, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Matts Wieffer, Matt O’Reliy, Ferdi Kadioglu

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Igor Julio Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Joel Veltman Defender Mats Wieffer Midfielder Yasin Ayari Midfielder Georginio Rutter Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, D, W

Southampton Player List

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu

Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek

Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling

Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.

Southampton Playing XI

Player Role Alex McCarthy Goalkeeper Yukinari Sugawara Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis Defender Jan Bedranek Defender Jack Stephens Defender Kyle Walker-Peters Defender Flynn Downes Midfielder William Smallbone Midfielder Joe Aribo Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Adam Armstrong Attacker

Southampton Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, L, L

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:69

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:23

Southampton wins:26

Matches are drawn:20

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.41.

Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.